Iowa County Conservation turns house into vacation rental

LADORA — When a new Iowa County Conservation director opted not to live in a county-owned house just south of the entrance to Lake Iowa Park on G Avenue, the conservation board looked for other uses for it.

The conservation board is turning the house at 2576 G Ave. into a vacation rental to bring in a little money to fund the park.

“I elected not to live there,” said Jacob Slings, who became the director in 2024, but the house will make a nice option for people who don’t want to camp or rent a cabin.

“It’s a quality space,” said Slings. “It’s a good option from a revenue standpoint.”

The cabins at Lake Iowa Park sleep 6-8, said Slings. The house could sleep 10-12. It has three bedrooms, two baths and a full kitchen.

“It’s got a great living room,” Slings said. Families could rent it for Thanksgiving or Christmas or family reunions. The lake is the site of a lot of family reunions, he said.

Iowa County Conservation has removed the carpet from the house and will replace the flooring with something easier to clean for hunters or families who have their dogs in the house, said Slings. The house will be marketed as dog friendly.

Iowa County Conservation is still looking for some furniture — beds, couches, recliners. It will accept donations of furniture that is in good shape.

The house provides another opportunity for people to come to the park, said Slings, even if they don’t want to camp. There’s some quality hiking at the lake, and the children’s fishing area is only 125 yards from the house, said Slings.

The bird blind is also nearby.

And because its a house, people can stay there longer, said Slings. Campsites can be rented for only 14 days.

The lot will also be cleaned up before the house is rented, “to improve the curb appeal,” said Slings.

“We want to make sure that it’s an inviting space,” said Slings. He hopes to have it ready by spring.

The cabins rent on mycountyparks.com, but Slings thinks the house might attract travelers not typically looking for county parks. “We’re close to I-80,” said Slings, and travelers might be used to using Airbnb or Vrbo, so he wants to list the house on all three websites.

“Iowa County’s got a lot of cool stuff going on,” Slings said.