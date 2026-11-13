WILLIAMSBURG — Wes Stoner is ahead of the curve.

The Williamsburg High School junior started making videos while still in elementary school and started his own videography limited liability company as a high school student in 2025.

As a local business owner, he’s a member of the Williamsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Stoner, who lives near Parnell, said he started taking videos in sixth grade, recording games for a new wiffle ball league.

The summer of his seventh-grade year, Stoner began recording Williamsburg High School football games. The Raiders went to state that year.

Stoner also shot video for Williamsburg wrestling, basketball and some baseball games, he said. He posted them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

“I was just doing it because I wanted to,” said Stoner. Williamsburg football coach, Curt Ritchie, who is now head football coach for Cornell College, gave Stoner access to the field so he could record the games.

Today, Stoner Productions has its own website, stonerprodz.com/ and Stoner sells his services to local businesses. He also works for Crush I.T., helping clients with marketing.

Stoner shoots with a mirrorless Sony A 73 and edits with Premiere Pro. He’s self taught. He’s watched a lot of YouTube videos, he said.

“I’ve also learned a lot from other people.”

Stoner can’t shoot videos for Williamsburg football any more because he’s on the team. He also wrestles for the Raiders.

Stoner creates commercials for local businesses instead. This summer he shot commercials for Blythe Crop Solutions, the Williamsburg Historical Society, Legacy Acres, Pickleball Iowa County and the Belland Team. The commercials are shown on social media and some of them play on the scoreboard during sporting events, Stoner said.

Stoner’s videos mix camera footage with overhead drone shots. He started flying the school’s Mavik drone and later bought a DJI Air 3S for himself.

The Bellands wanted to focus on the landscape of Iowa, said Stoner, so they drove a Bronco out onto a gravel road, and Stoner shot drone footage of it in the middle of Iowa farmland.

Stoner takes still photos as well, capturing senior portraits and sports action. He’d like to have some studio space, but right now he shoots at home with backdrops or on location.

Still, video is where Stoner’s passion lies. He likes shooting sports action, and he’d like to make that his career. He’s hoping to attend an SEC school — perhaps Alabama or Tennessee — and get an internship with their sports department while earning a video media production with a minor in business.

A job with the National Football League wouldn’t disappoint him.

If that doesn’t work out, Stoner is open to returning to Williamsburg, starting a business and working with local people, he said.

Anyone who wants to hire Stoner can text him at 319-591-3737 or visit his website.