GRINNELL — UnityPoint Health-Grinnell Regional Medical Center joins communities across the country in celebration of National Rural Health Day Nov. 19.

Since 2011, this annual observance founded and coordinated by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health has been held the third Thursday of November to spotlight the unique healthcare challenges and remarkable strength of the nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

This year, GRMC is marking the occasion by highlighting the important work being done for rural maternity care throughout UnityPoint Health-Grinnell hospital, clinic and public health teams.

Rural communities face a disproportionate shortage of qualified health care providers, with 66.5% of designated primary care health professional shortage areas located in rural areas.

Studies show that rural pregnant women begin their prenatal care later in the pregnancy compared to non-rural women. Traveling further for routine prenatal and postpartum care creates a burden as pregnant women in rural areas coordinate extra time away from work, extended childcare needs and added travel expenses and transportation barriers.

As a continued recipient of the Center of Excellence Grant for rural maternal health from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services since 2021, GRMC has focused perinatal care on a growing geography, made necessary as the only hospital with labor and delivery care in a five-county region.

GRMC has seen an increase in babies born in Grinnell each year, growing from 153 deliveries in 2020 to 326 deliveries in 2025.

GRMC’s maternity department is finalizing Phase III of their Delivering Our Future unit renovation. At completion, the project will result in the renovation of all seven obstetrics patient rooms, nurses’ station, unit entrance, supply areas and the newborn nursery, as well as creation of a fourth labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum room.

GRMC is a certified safe sleep hospital by Cribs for Kids. The maternity department recently purchased an additional Novii monitor, which supports a more mobile laboring option for patients while maintaining continuous baby monitoring, and purchased kangaroo boards for three areas of the hospital, which have everything care teams would need for infant resuscitation set up in a uniform way to create continuity in finding and utilizing life-saving equipment during emergent infant situations.

The Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic welcomed Crystal Iddings, certified nurse midwife, to the team in September. Iddings joins Abby Flannagan and Josie Rutherford providing women’s health care in Grinnell and Marshalltown as well as obstetric care at GRMC, where they work alongside obstetrics partners Laura Ferguson and Ryan Dahlby Albright.

GRMC is recruiting for an additional obstetrics provider to join the OB/GYN Clinic team.

The maternal health journey at UnityPoint Health-Grinnell continues to evolve to meet the needs of patients. Prenatal and postpartum care appointments are offered in Grinnell and Marshalltown. Public health offers free postpartum home visits to patients who deliver at GRMC and those who reside in Marshall, Poweshiek and Jasper counties. Families who might not deliver at GRMC but reside in neighboring areas like Iowa, Mahaska or Tama counties are still encouraged to call for referrals to care services near them.

Childbirth and prenatal education and breastfeeding education and support are offered in a class setting and also woven into the care journey through clinic, inpatient and public health care encounters. Lactation specialists in the clinics, labor and delivery and public health offer guidance to help individuals meet their breastfeeding goals.

The Village Closet is a public health program to support expectant mothers and caregivers in need throughout pregnancy and the first year of a child’s life. Support items are available free of charge including car seats, baby clothes and breastfeeding items.

Life with Baby postpartum support and connection group is offered the first and third Tuesday of each month from 5-6:30 p.m. at GRMC and is open to anyone with an infant from birth to one year of age; attendees do not need to be a UnityPoint Health patient.

Professional and peer support is offered in a warm, come-and-go environment. Baby weight checks are available.

The Grinnell Behavioral Health Clinic provides perinatal mental health services with a telehealth provider in a clinic setting; appointments are available five days a week.

To learn more about maternity services at GRMC, visit uph.link/GrinnellMaternity. For more information about NRHD visit PowerOfRural.org.