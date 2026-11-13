The girls basketball season got underway with official practices beginning Nov. 9.

Nine area teams will soon kickoff their regular seasons.

One of the biggest area storylines entering the season is Williamsburg aiming to advance to the state tournament for a third consecutive season and continue their recent success.

Here is a look at a few other storylines to watch as the season begins.

SICL contenders

Lynnville-Sully will enter as the preseason favorite in the South Iowa Cedar League. The Hawks went 24-1 last season and return a lot of production from their state tournament team.

Knocking on the door is two teams that have the potential to compete for the top spot.

English Valleys and Montezuma each finished 12-4 in conference play last season and return their leading scorers.

English Valleys returns its entire starting lineup from a team that went 18-6 last season and advanced to the regional semifinals in Class 1A.

That experienced group of returners is highlighted by Anna Luers, who has developed into of the best all-around players in the SICL. Luers averaged 12.2 points as a sophomore and made a huge impact on a defense that likes to press a lot, racking up an impressive 4.5 steals per game and 8.1 rebounds.

In The Gazette preseason poll, English Valleys is ranked ninth in 1A.

Montezuma was defeated by the Bears in the postseason to close a 17-7 season but returns four of five starters this season.

A focus for the Bravettes is working on building more of a balance on offense from inside the paint and the three-point shot.

Starting point guard Vivian Cook will be the main outside threat and is capable of assisting at a good rate and driving to the basket. Cook averaged 14.8 points per game last season and is part of a senior group that has experience in two state tournaments.

Sydnee Burgess and Sophia Semprini will be key inside for the Bravettes. Both averaged over five rebounds last season.

Youthful squads

Belle Plaine and Clear Creek Amana will have a lot of youth on their teams this season for different reasons.

There was a point at which Belle Plaine was unsure it would have the numbers to field a team this season, but after a meeting, the Plainsmen got the necessary numbers to compete.

Five returning players, highlighted by leading scorer Jadie Dahlquist, will be paired with five eighth graders to make a 10-player roster.

Having a team that is half eighth graders will be a challenge, but the Plainsmen will aim to improve as the season goes.

Six of the top seven scorers in Clear Creek Amana’s 20-3 4A state tournament team graduated last year. One of those included Averie Lower, who is now playing at Arizona State University.

Sophomore Lydia Keller returns for the Clippers. As a freshman, Keller started and averaged 6.2 points. The rest of the lineup will have to be filled by players stepping into bigger roles.

CCA had eight seniors and only three juniors on their roster last season.

Starting five back

BGM and HLV-TC finished seventh and ninth in the SICL last season and will look to work their way up the standings this season.

A good place to start is returning all their starters.

BGM’s trio of Ellie English, Emersyn Minnaert and Sadie Klein was responsible for nearly 70% of the Bears’ scoring last season. English averaged nearly nine rebounds (8.7) and brings a great shooting presence from three.

For HLV-TC, the guard duo of Emery Hall and Erilea Kupka brings back 21.3 points per game and 91 combined three-pointers. Hall also led the Warriors in assists and steals.