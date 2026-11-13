A look at two key returners for each area girls basketball team this season.

BELLE PLAINE

Jadie Dahlquist, jr. — Leading scorer last season. Averaged 7.9 points per game and also led the team in assists (44), steals (66) and three-pointers made (13).Reghan DeRycke, jr. — Will be the lead post player this season. Led the team averaging 6.6 rebounds last season and also led in field goal percentage (30.6).

BENTON COMMUNITY

Talulah Schroeder, jr. — WaMaC West second team selection last season. Averaged 7.2 points and will be stepping into a bigger role this season. Also had 104 rebounds, 26 of them being on offense.Avery Kramer, sr. — Averaged 5.3 points last season. A threat from three, totaling 30 makes on 98 attempts.

BGM

Emersyn Minnaert, sr. — South Iowa Cedar League second team selection last season. Starting point guard. Averaged 7.8 points and led the team in steals (43).Ellie English, jr. — Double-digit scorer last season averaging 10.9 points. Able to stretch the floor at the three-point line, making 47 attempts. Also led in rebounds (183) and blocks (26).

CLEAR CREEK AMANA

Lydia Keller, soph. — WaMaC West second team selection last season. Top returning scorer. Averaged 6.2 points and started 21 games as a freshman. Can shoot the three and was a valuable contributor across the board. Will see a much bigger role this season.Bailey Simpson, sr. — Appeared in 18 games last season and totaled 31 points. After a large senior class has graduated, will see more playing time this season.

ENGLISH VALLEYS

Anna Luers, jr. — SICL first team selection last season. Leading scorer last season at 12.2. Was a stat-sheet stuffer. Led the team in rebounds (194), steals (107), blocks (38) and was second in assists (48) in 24 games.Addison Achenbach, sr. — SICL second team selection last season. Averaged 11.5 points and led the team in assists (60). Capable three-point shooter with 24 made attempts.

HLV-TC

Emery Hall, sr. — SICL second team selection last season. Leading scorer with 12.6 points as the starting point guard. Also led team in assists (61) and steals (47) and is a good three-point shooter (36 made attempts).Erilea Kupka, jr. — Averaged 8.7 points last season. Had 55 made three-pointers last season and will be a key scorer again this season.

IOWA VALLEY

Maeci Marshall, sr. — Top returning scorer at 4.8 points last season. Led team in assists (38), steals (39) and was second in rebounds (77).Olyvia Grant, soph. — Averaged 4 points as a freshman. Led the team in three-pointers made with 20 and will be relied upon more this season.

MONTEZUMA

Vivian Cook, sr. — SICL first team selection last season. Leading scorer last season at 14.8 points. One of the best three-point shooters in the SICL, had 76 made attempts last season. Also led the team in assists (61) as starting point guard and was second in steals (54).Sydnee Burgess, sr. — SICL second team selection last season. Averaged 7.7 points last season and led the team in rebounds (148). Brings an inside presence for a team that shoots a lot of threes. Also led the team in blocks (20).

WILLIAMSBURG

Taylor Sanchez, sr. — WaMaC West first team selection last season. Top returning scorer at 9.3 points. Will be relied upon more this season in the scoring department. Valuable contributor across the stat sheet and led the team with 47 made threes.Channing Becker, jr. — Class 3A third team all-state and WaMaC West first team selection last season. Returns as the point guard for a state tournament team. Averaged 8.6 points and shot near 40% on threes with 40 makes. Also led team in steals (76) and rebounds well for a guard.