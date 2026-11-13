WILLIAMSBURG — Two NCAA Division I signees will start for the Williamsburg girls basketball team this season.

In late October, track and field standout Ava Hocker committed to continue her career at Iowa State University in Ames next year.

It was a decision that Hocker wanted to get out of the way before the season gets into full swing. Official practices began Monday, Nov. 9.

“I wanted to have it done by signing day," Hocker said.

Signing day was Wednesday, and joining Hocker in signing was teammate Taylor Sanchez, who has committed to continue her softball career at Creighton University since last November.

Although it was a hard decision, Hocker chose the Cyclones after narrowing down her list to three instate schools.

“It was lots of weekends being gone and missing some school,” Hocker said on the recruiting process. “All my visits were great, which made it even more difficult, but I knew I wanted to stay in state.”

Academics, a close-knit team and the campus were all important factors in Hocker choosing Iowa State over Iowa and Northern Iowa.

With Hocker and Sanchez both officially college signees now, they now set their sights on getting back to the state tournament for a third consecutive season.

The duo makes up two of the Raiders’ three returning starters from a season ago. The other is point guard Channing Becker.

Sanchez is the top returning scorer and averaged 9.3 points per game last season with a team-high 47 three-pointers. Becker made 40 threes at a 39.2% clip and averaged 8.6 points to go along with a team-high 76 steals. Hocker, usually tasked with guarding the opponents best player, led the Raiders in rebounds (154) and assists (78) and averaged 7.8 points.

The Raiders are confident they can continue their recent run of success.

“I think our prime goal this year is to be fast,” Hocker said. “We’re trying to push in transition more and get out and run.”

Williamsburg will have athleticism to do so, and junior Kylee Suhr will be a key reason why. As a sophomore, Suhr emerged as a valuable backup post, averaging 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.

“Kylee has a great vertical and is very athletic and fast,” Hocker said. “It might change how we play, but I think we will be hard to guard.”

Tenley Sanchez, the younger sister of Taylor, and Jordyn Skaggs will see increased role this season for the Raiders.

“Jordyn has some good moves, and I think she can be really helpful for us,” Hocker said. “Tenley brings some really strong leadership for us.”

Hocker is also confident in handling more of a load on offense, but is ready to embrace whatever is needed to help get the Raiders back to the state tournament again.

“It’s a goal in the back of my mind, but I am also really content,” Hocker said. “My main goal is to make it back to state, so if it comes with me averaging two points a game and playing really good defense, that’s just fine with me.”

Williamsburg, ranked third in Class 3A in The Gazette preseason poll, will kickoff its season Nov. 24 at Cedar Rapids Xavier.