Purdue leads the series all-time, 50-41-3. The Hawkeyes are a 16.5-point favorite Saturday night.It is the Boilermakers first time facing Iowa ranked since 2021, when Purdue upset the second-ranked Hawkeyes 24-7 in Kinnick Stadium.Iowa has won the last two meetings since that loss. Purdue has won two of the last three in Kinnick.This is Purdue head coach Barry Odom’s first matchup against the Hawkeyes. He was an assistant in 2010 at Missouri, the year Iowa beat the Tigers in the Insight Bowl.L.J. Phillips became Iowa’s fifth 100-yard rusher this season with 128 yards in the win over Northwestern. Five in a season is a program record.Iowa has a 97-yard TD drive in three straight games, the only FBS team to accomplish that since at least 2015.Purdue’s offense is on pace for its most points per game since 2018, currently at 29.4 though nine games. Iowa is averaging 28.3.Boilermakers’ receiver Xavier Townsend is an Iowa State transfer from last season. Through nine games, he already has career high in catches (41) and yards (438).Iowa running back Braeden Jackson is one of four players with multiple return touchdowns this season.In the past nine quarters, Iowa’s defense has only given up one TD.Purdue freshman kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano is second in the country in made field goals with 21 and has only missed one kick all season.Across the board, the Boilermakers are a bottom-two defense statistically in the Big Ten. Purdue ranks 17th in scoring defense (32.3), last in yards per game (415.4), 17th in yards per carry allowed (5.2) and last in third down percentage (47.5).Offensively, Purdue’s Ryan Browne is second in the conference in passing yards (2,260). Running back Fame Ijeboi is second in rushing TDs (10).Purdue defensive end Jeremy Lewis won a NJCAA National Championship with Iowa Western in 2025.Saturday is Iowa’s fourth night game on the season. The Hawkeyes have won the previous three (Iowa State, Washington, Northwestern).