39 kills, 27 digs: Elle Haltevig leads Norwalk past Clear Creek Amana

CORALVILLE — You think you’re catching a breather when Elle Hatlevig moves to the back row.

But not really.

Hatlevig neared a Class 4A state-tournament record with 39 kills — a good amount from behind the 10-foot line — and also posted a match-high 27 digs as top-ranked Norwalk rallied past No. 3 Clear Creek Amana in a five-set 4A championship thriller Thursday afternoon at Xtream Arena.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17 and 15-11.

“She’s amazing,” CCA’s Julia Schlarbaum said of Haltevig, a Michigan State University recruit and the obvious choice for all-tournament captain. “She has a really good vertical.”

A really, really good all-around game.

“We have a great blocking team, so I’m able to shift into those holes when I’m in the back row,” she said.

Norwalk (33-6) isn’t among the state’s traditional powers. The Warriors hadn’t been to a state tournament until 2023.

Thursday, they justified that No. 1 ranking.

“Only one team at the end can win that last (match),” Haltevig said. “We wanted to be that team.”

Clear Creek Amana finished 40-7, matching its best postseason finish with its 2022 squad that also finished as 4A runner-up.

The Clippers won 18 consecutive matches before Thursday.

“We lost some key players from last year,” Schlarbaum said. “It was a really fun team, and I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”

Schlarbaum (a junior committed to South Dakota) and Simpson (a senior bound for Missouri Western) were the Clippers’ all-tournament representatives.

Norwalk’s Hadley Michael and Delaynee Steele also made the team, as did Kyla Ramler of Western Dubuque and Amalia Djoumessi of Waverly-Shell Rock.

Schlarbaum led CCA with 19 kills and had a run of five straight aces late in the opening the set that allowed the Clippers to draw first blood.

“We definitely knew our serving game was going to have to get them out of system,” Schlarbaum said. “We had to serve tough.”

Simpson posted 12 kills.

CCA held a 2-1 set lead, scoring seven of the last eight points of Game 3.

Norwalk led the fourth set throughout, though, and got out to a 7-2 lead in the finale. CCA got within 8-6, 9-7 and 11-9, but Haltevig closed the door with kills for the Warriors’ 14th and 15th points.

“She’s such a good hitter. She was able to find where the court was open,” Simpson said.

“We kept fighting. I told the juniors how proud I am of them. A lot of them didn’t start last year, and they did absolutely amazing.”

Norwalk 3, Clear Creek Amana 2

(22-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11)

Class 4A State Final, at Coralville

Serving: CCA 85-90 (.944), Norwalk 96-107 (.897)

Aces: CCA 13 (Julia Schlarbaum 6), Norwalk 12 (Hadley Michael 4)

Kills: CCA 40 (Schlarbaum 19), Norwalk 63 (Elle Hatlevig 39)

Assists: CCA 38 (Payton Curtin 27), Norwalk 62 (Michael 56)

Blocks: CCA 6 (Delaney Vaske 2), Norwalk 12 (Olivia Winslow 4)

Digs: CCA 63 (Kendall Ronnfeldt 19), Norwalk 69 (Hatlevig 29)