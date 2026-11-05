BGM Elementary write to ‘87 People who Matter’

BROOKLYN — BGM Elementary fourth and fifth graders are learning more than their ABCs these days.

Through a classroom outreach project entitled 87 People who Matter, the students are writing and sending out letters of encouragement to people of all ages battling cancer and sickness, financial concerns, the loss of a loved one and other life issues.

“It doesn’t have to be cancer,” said fourth grade teacher, Michelle Hall, who came up with the letter outreach project thanks to her son. “It doesn’t matter what the person is going through, we will send them letters.”

It all started when Hall, who is in her 11th year teaching at BGM, learned she had breast cancer in November 2025. She took a semester off from teaching to heal.

“When I started chemo, my oncologist said there were too many germs in a classroom and I couldn’t be subjected to all of that,” recalled Hall. “I argued that they are my best medicine, but I didn’t win that one. The oncologist decided that she knew better.”

Hall started receiving active chemo treatments shortly after being diagnosed. The weekly treatments continued through April 30. She had surgery in June and then started preventative chemo in July with radiation starting in August.

She has since been receiving maintenance chemo treatments, her last one slated for Christmas Day.

“It has been a lot, but manageable,” she said.

While Hall was on leave, she received 87 letters of encouragement from friends, family and community members, thus the name for the outreach.

“I even got cards from people that I didn’t know,” said Hall. “They heard about me through a friend or family member and sent me a card.”

Before school started, Hall, who has two sons, Grant and Landon, said she was talking to one of her sons about an outreach project with her students.

“I wanted to do something for the kids, and I wanted to do a project,” she said. “Landon suggested that I incorporate my students in writing letters.”

Hall has a bulletin board in her classroom where she puts the first name of the letter recipient. Along with the name, there is a list of hobbies or favorite things the recipient enjoys doing. The idea is to give the students a basis to write their letters.

“The kids don’t know what the person (letter recipient) is going through,” said Hall. “The kids write the letters and Shane Wilson (a fourth grade teacher at BGM) and I also write a letter. Usually there are anywhere from 7 to 20 letters in a package.”

The goal is to send out 87 letters over the course of the school year. So far, 35 people have been nominated by students, family, friends and others to receive a letter package. So far, the students have mailed out about 15 packages.

In addition to the letters, Hall sends a gift card, a toy, pair of socks or another small item to the recipient.

“It depends on what we know about that person,” she said. “We put it in a hot pink envelope and mail it out, because pink is my favorite color.”

“When I was diagnosed, the kids started wearing pink shirts,” added Hall. “That was a source of strength for me.”

When asked about funding the project, Hall said up to this point money has not been an issue.

“The community held a benefit for me in May and raised money to help offset the costs of all that is involved with this horrible disease,” she said.

“My husband and I vowed at that time that once I was back on my feet, we would repay all that was donated to me and more. We have also received assistance from Ava's Unbridled Heart Foundation. This is the foundation formed by the Kane family in Brooklyn following the loss of their daughter, Ava, in 2025.”

Hall said the HLV School District and area community have also played a big role in her life, showing support through her cancer journey. Hall’s daughter, Ani, is a freshman in the HLV district.

“We have just been so blessed to be loved and carried by an army of people who showed up when we needed them most,” noted Hall.

“Michelle felt so supported and loved from our school and communities,” said fourth grade teacher Shane Wilson. “It is just so special to see her involve the students in her mission to lift up those who may need some words of support and encouragement.

“These classes are learning a lot about writing letters this year, but what they are really learning about is empathy, compassion, love and how words of encouragement can really make a difference to someone who needs it. These are lessons that we would never be able to teach from a text book. I have heard many of them say that writing these letters makes them feel good because they are helping someone that they don’t even know.”

Seeking names

Hall encourages the community to provide names for this project.

“So far, names have not only come locally, but from across Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, Wyoming and Oklahoma,” she said.

The letters are being written by all the fourth grade and fifth grade classes. The fifth graders are part of this project because they were in Hall’s class when she was diagnosed last year with cancer.

Hall said she is amazed at the amount of empathy these kids have.

“It is so uplifting,” she said. “It feels so good when the kids are showing their compassion and care. I tell them that imagine going to the mailbox and finding the envelope and what it means to them. We don’t see that, but we can only imagine how much it brightens their day.”

Submit names to Hall or directly to the school at: BGM Elementary, attention Michelle Hall, 1090 Jackson Street, Brooklyn 52211 or via email at mhall@brooklyn.k12.ia.us

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