Lake Belva Deer Fall Fest draws hundreds for first-year event

SIGOURNEY — The first Lake Belva Deer Fall Fest brought families and community members together on Saturday, Oct. 3, for an evening of fall festivities, family-friendly activities, and Halloween fun.

Hosted by Keokuk County Extension and Outreach and Keokuk County Conservation, the event welcomed hundreds of attendees to Lake Belva Deer for an evening filled with trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, a Storybook Walk, and an outdoor showing of Hocus Pocus 2 with hot chocolate, apple cider, and popcorn.

The inaugural event saw approximately over 400 trick-or-treaters, welcomed 100 participants to the Storybook Walk, and provided opportunities for attendees to paint more than 300 pumpkins. More than 100 people gathered to watch Hocus Pocus 2, making for a memorable fall evening at the lake.

Organizers are grateful for the tremendous community support that helped make the first-year event a success. Local businesses, sponsors, volunteers, participating campers, and community members all played an important role in bringing the event to life.

“Seeing so many families come out and enjoy an evening together at Lake Belva Deer was wonderful. We are incredibly thankful for the support from our sponsors, volunteers, and community. Their generosity and willingness to help made it possible to offer a free, family-friendly event for our community,” said Kelly Albert, Keokuk County Extension and Outreach County Director.

Special thanks go to the event sponsors, including Keokuk County Hospital and Clinics, Theisens of Pella, James Family Greenhouse and Produce, H & M Farm and Home, Fidelity Bank and Trust, Farmers Cooperative Association, and Vision Ag LLC. Their support helped make key activities possible and contributed to the overall success of the event.

Organizers also extend their appreciation to everyone who attended, volunteered, donated supplies, participated in the campground activities, or helped spread the word about Fall Fest.

Following the success of its inaugural year, Keokuk County Extension and Outreach and Keokuk County Conservation look forward to future events that bring families together, encourage outdoor recreation, and strengthen community connections.

For more information about future programs and events, check out the Keokuk County Extension and Outreach website and Keokuk County Conservation Board Facebook page.