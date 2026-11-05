Montezuma FFA provides 182 meals to farmers

MONTEZUMA — Thanks to the efforts of the Montezuma FFA Chapter members, 182 meals were prepared and served to area farmers in a Feed the Farmer outreach Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The outreach was the idea of the Montezuma FFA Chapter officer team. Senior Leah Urfer led the charge.

Each meal included a pulled pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, pasta salad, a pumpkin bar and bottle of water.

“Our goal with this event was to give back to the farmers that do so much for us and our community,” said Leah.

The meals were provided at no charge, but area farmers could make donations if they wanted.

The coverage area was from north of Malcom to north of New Sharon.

The officer team came up with the idea in July and spent the next three months getting the word out, organizing the event and collecting donations.

Leah said none of this would have been possible without the support of local and area businesses.

Dayton Meats prepared the pulled pork and provided the buns. Hy-Vee in Grinnell made the pasta salad, and FFA members made the cheesy potatoes. Amanda Latcham made and donated the pumpkin bars, and Fastenal in Grinnell donated the bottled water.

“Most of the supplies were provided by the Urfer family. Roasters were supplied by various people within the community, and any other miscellaneous utensils were provided by the Montezuma School kitchen,” said Leah.

Not only did the FFA members prepare and package each meal, they also delivered the food. FFA members rode with junior and senior members and delivered meals to a set group of farmers in a specific area.

“Some other younger members stayed back and helped pack meals for some members who had to make multiple trips,” Leah said.

Some of the farmers called to get meals, but a majority of farmers were called and asked if they were interested in this meal.

All totaled, 29 members of the chapter volunteered their time to make this event possible.

Brylee Latcham, a 10th grader and FFA member, said she helped Leah reach out to some of the farmers and to get all of the directions to their farms to deliver the meals.

“Another thing I did was help prepare the food that we gave to the farmers,” said Brylee. “We started at 7 a.m. and finished preparing the meal at 10 a.m.”

Brylee said she enjoyed being able to communicate with other people, like the farmers, and step out of her comfort zone.

“I like being a part of the FFA chapter at Montezuma and being able to showcase all the great opportunities the FFA members have,” she said.

“It was nice to get out into the community, making the trip to the farmers to show our appreciation for them,” said Lauryn Larmore, a senior and FFA member.

“It was also a good way to show our members and community that FFA is more than just contests but getting out into the community and volunteering our hands too.”

“I know I had fun doing this community project and I believe everyone else did, too,” said Lauryn.

Olivia Latcham, an 11th grader and FFA member, assisted Leah as needed.

“Leah did an exceptional job organizing all of this while I was at National FFA Convention,” said Olivia.

“Doing this event meant so much to me,” said Olivia. “Farmers all around us support the FFA chapter in so many different ways, and it was nice to be able to show our appreciation for them. It was always extra special getting to deliver meals to my dad and his co-workers.”

“The meal was great and I appreciate the hard work of the FFA members in providing a lunch to area farmers,” said Joe Armstrong of Montezuma, who received six meal for himself and his crew. “The food was really good.”

“When we get started harvesting, sometimes we can overlook a meal,” said Don Kriegel, who farms north of Malcom with his son, Neal, and couple other hired hands. “We might skip lunch until later in the day or when we have time to stop. It was nice to receive these meals.”

“We were very thankful to have the meals brought out by the FFA,” said Montezuma farmer Doug Helm, who received 10 meals for him and his harvesting crew. “Olivia Latcham and Kelsey Mostek delivered the delicious meals.”

“We were grateful for a hot meal during this busy time,” said Deep River farmer Tom Cheney, who received five meals.

“I appreciate the FFA students delivering the meals and seeing the different farming activities around the county. Our activities that day included shipping 180 head of calves to Canada along with corn harvesting and other livestock chores.”

Sponsors of the event included: Circle U Ag Chemicals and Fertilizer Services, Montezuma State Bank, H&J Fertilizer, Lowry Equipment, Dave Grier, and Heartland Cooperative.

“This event could not have happened without their support,” said Leah.