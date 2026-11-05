Marengo agrees to pay $5,700 to settle zoning dispute

MARENGO — The Marengo City Council approved a settlement with Kristen Miller, of 344 W Lucas Street last month after she objected to a zoning change for property next door.

Miller’s property adjoins 1403 Lafayette Avenue owned by Marengo Memorial Hospital operating under the name Compass Memorial Healthcare. Compass was not involved in the settlement.

Miller and her attorney, Jeff Taylor, first addressed the city council Nov. 26, 2025 after the city, according to Taylor, didn’t respond to a notice of appeal filed on Miller’s behalf Nov. 10.

Miller objected to a parking lot constructed by Compass Memorial Healthcare on the adjacent property at the corner of West Lucas Street and Lafayette Avenue.

Both Miller’s property and the hospital’s property are zoned residential, Taylor said. A special use was approved by the zoning board, but the permit is supposed to go before the board of adjustment, which it didn’t, said Taylor.

Property owners who would be affected by the zoning change should have been informed by letter, said Taylor, but they weren’t.

Miller was concerned about her privacy and asked the hospital to put up a fence.

During the Dec. 30 city council meeting, Miller asked the city to put up a privacy fence and pay her attorney’s fees.

The Marengo City Council voted in January to get prices for a fence to resolve the litigation. According to City Councilman John Hinshaw, who voted against the settlement, prices for a fence were estimated at $1,500. Hinshaw said the settlement of more than $5,000 was excessive.

Hinshaw also objected to the settlement because, though the city did not follow proper procedure, the 30-day window a resident has to appeal a zoning decision was past when Miller filed her appeal with the Board of Adjustment Nov. 10, 2025, he said.

Following a closed session March 25, 2026 the council agreed to pay Miller $5,700 upon completion of the fence.

Compass Memorial deeded the west nine feet of the property on Lafayette to Miller in August as an additional buffer between Miller and the parking lot.

Miller is responsible for putting up and maintaining a fence on her property, according to the settlement.

The agreement is a compromise, it says, made to “to avoid the time, expense, risk and uncertainty of further proceedings” and not as an admission by either party of liability or wrongdoing.

When the fence is completed, the city will pay Miller $5,700 which the settlement calls a “reimbursement amount,” a “fixed sum” which can’t be adjusted by the City “based on the actual costs incurred by Miller.”

Once the city has paid the reimbursement, Miller must withdraw her appeal to the Board of Adjustment, the settlement says.