What’s going on with the Wasserbahn?

WILLIAMSBURG — The colorful Wasserbahn Waterpark Resort sign is clearly visible from Interstate 80 at exit 225, but the motel and the shopping plaza on the west side of U Avenue are mostly vacant.

Only 225 Artisan’s Gallery is still open where the Little Amana General Store was formerly located.

Now likened to a ghost town, the once-thriving tourist stop attracts visitors of another kind — the curious. Some want to explore abandoned buildings or see the site of an unsolved 1980 double homicide.

They post their trespassing on social media.

Others steal what’s left inside the buildings.

Assessed at $683,580 for tax purposes, the motel and common facilities built in 1971 and expanded in 1978 and 2004 are owned by Avari Investments, a company managed by Yule Park of Hawaii.

Grinnell State Bank purchased the surrounding property, which contains a shopping center built in 1971, a restaurant built in 2004 and an 18-hole mini golf course, in a sheriff’s sale in 2025. That property is assessed at $348,050.

History

The complex opened in 1971 under the ownership of Amana-Nordstrom Inc., a partnership between the Amana Society and Nordstrom Inc.

In the 1970s, it was one of the busiest commercial districts in Iowa County, said Corinne Dally in an article for Iowa County Historical Society. “Known as Little Amana, the interchange served as a gateway to the Amana Colonies and became a thriving roadside village in its own right.”

In 1976, Iowa County’s unemployment rate stood at about 2%, said Dally, one of the lowest in the nation. Much of that strength came from the businesses at the Amana interchange. More than 500 people worked there, generating nearly $1.5 million in annual payroll.

The interchange’s success was tied directly to the Amana Colonies, then the state’s top tourist attraction.

The Holiday Inn of the Amana Colonies was the largest and most recognizable business at the interchange, said Dally. Managed by Hank Bendorf, the 156-unit motel employed between 55 and 65 people.

The Seven Villages Restaurant was part of the Holiday Inn complex and became one of the interchange’s most memorable landmarks.

The Little Amana General Store, The Woolen Mill Outlet, The Little Amana Winery occupied the shopping plaza in front of the hotel. Schanz Furniture and Refinishing Shop, based in West Amana, also maintained a presence at the interchange, Dally said.

Changes come to Little Amana

Little Amana’s Maid- Rite opened in April 2004. It closed for about five months in 2005 and reopened in November of that year under new owners, Bo Basma and Basim Bakn.

In 2009, The Holiday Inn became the Clarion Inn. a franchise of Choice Hotels International, according to an article in the May 7, 2009 Marengo Pioneer Republican. Amana Nortdstrom Chief Operating Officer Paul Staman said the new affiliation will allow greater opportunities for development, the article said.

Over the next two years, the Clarion underwent a $1.7 million renovation, according to the Aug. 4, 2011 Williamsburg Journal Tribune. Potique Johnson, general manager at Clarion Inn and Wasserbahn Waterpark Resort, said the renovations were part of the process in converting to the Clarion Inn brand.

“[Holiday Inn] was trying to standardize the brand and we did not think that would work for us because we wanted to keep our Amana charm and stay connected to the Amana Colonies,” Johnson said.

In renovating its indoor water park, Clarion switched from chlorine to a UV filtration system to improve energy-efficiency. With the addition of the UV system. Clarion no longer has an issue with the chlorine being unbalanced.

Amana Nortdstrom sold its Little Amana properties to Young Been Kim and his wife, Jane, in 2011.

The Clarion Inn, the Wasserbahn Waterpark and the Maid-Rite at Little Amana were closed for about two weeks in July 2012 after water samples tested positive for E. coli. Kim disputed the test results.

The Wasserbahn was closed “indefinitely” in Sept. 2013 after a series of ongoing violations of state swimming pool regulations, the Iowa Department of Public Health told the Journal Tribune , including failure to properly chlorinate the the swimming facility, maintain proper water chemistry and failure to conduct proper testing and record keeping.

The Wasserbahn Waterpark Resort, at that time part of Ramada Inn, reopened in July of 2014 after completion of renovations by new owners Yule and Sae Park, under the name Avari Investments.

In 2019, Avari Investments sold the waterpark park on contract to Smock Investments.

The Wasserbahn Hotel and Resort has been permanently closed since March 1, 2022. The owner, Thomas Smock of Coco Beach, Florida, announced the shutdown in a Facebook post Feb. 24, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen in March 2022. The resort had been operated as Wasserbahn Waterpark Resort under the Smock Hotels & Resorts corporate umbrella.

The deed for the resort is currently held by Avari Investments.

Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria, which replaced the Maid-Rite in 2018, was forced to relocate after the Wasserbahn closed, according to a report by KCRG in March 2022. The original Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria was in Monroe County, Michigan until the early 1990′s. The restaurant operated with family recipes Joseph’s father brought straight from Sicily.

Looking for buyers

Laura Sauser, director of Iowa County Community Development, is trying to help Avari Investments and Grinnell State Bank find a developer to make the properties profitable again.

The price to buy the property, dispose of the asbestos and demolish the building is more than $3.5 million, Sauser said. “So it has to be a pretty large company that has that kind of money.”

The water infrastructure can’t support anything that big, said Sauser. It was pared down over the years due to leaks and other issues, and a huge water tank that used to serve the property was removed, she said.

“So again, that’s just another layer of work,” said Sauser. “You have to have millions just to invest in it.”

Sauser has been meeting with anyone who can help bring in a developer. ICCD and Iowa County Supervisors have gathered as much infrastructure information as possible to help reduce the upfront research for a potential developer, she said.

Sauser and County Supervisors are working with Kansas State University’s Technical Assistance to Brownfields program to research redevelopment possibilities, available incentives and potential paths forward.

“We’re just trying to formulate a plan…. In case a developer were to come to us,” Sauser said. County tax abatement and state tax incentives may be necessary to entice a developer.

Sauser said she’s been contacted by developers primarily interested in using the area as a truck stop or semi-truck repair businesses.

Iowa County Supervisors want to see the Wasserbahn property profitable again, but there is little they can do because the county doesn’t own the property, said Supervisor Kevin Heitshusen. Even if it did, it couldn’t afford the million dollar cost to get rid of the asbestos.

Attracting criminals and the curious

The abandoned waterpark attracts criminals and the curious. Iowa County Sheriff Todd Sauerbrei said his deputies deal with a lot of trespassing there.

Three Cedar Rapids men were charged Sept. 28 with possession of burglar tools after law enforcement found them allegedly stripping metal from the Wasserbahn property.

“There can’t be much left to steal there,” said Sauerbrei. “It’s been going on for years.”

Sauerbrei said the property is still notorious because of the unsolved murders of Rose Burkert, 22, and Roger Atkison, 32, at the Holiday Inn in 1980. The case is still unsolved.

Deputies find teenagers on the property posting videos of their illegal activities on social media. One group crossed the highway and kicked in a door at the events center, which upgrades the crime from trespassing to burglary.

“It was such a beautiful place at one time,” Sauerbrei said. “They had great cinnamon rolls.”