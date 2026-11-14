Emergency preparedness doesn’t have to involve expensive equipment or years’ worth of stockpiled supplies. Many items that can help you get through an extended power outage, natural disaster, or supply shortage are simple, inexpensive things you may already own.

Experienced preppers often value everyday items that serve multiple purposes and don’t depend on electricity. Here are 15 things worth keeping on hand before an emergency happens.

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

1. Lighters and waterproof matches

A few inexpensive disposable lighters can go a long way during an emergency. From lighting an outdoor cooking stove to starting a fire in a properly vented fireplace, having a reliable way to produce a flame can be useful. Keep waterproof matches on hand as an alternative.

2. Duct tape

Duct tape can temporarily repair damaged camping equipment, patch holes in tarps, secure loose materials, and even fix a torn shoe. It’s inexpensive, compact, and worth keeping in both your home and vehicle.

3. Heavy-duty trash bags

Garbage bags serve far more purposes than simply collecting trash. They can protect belongings from moisture, keep clothing and supplies dry, and help manage household waste when garbage collection or running water becomes unavailable. Heavy-duty bags are particularly useful because they’re less likely to tear.

4. Rope and paracord

A sturdy length of rope can come in handy in more situations than you might expect. You can use it to secure temporary shelters, tie down belongings, create a makeshift clothesline, or bundle supplies together. Paracord is particularly convenient because it’s lightweight and takes up very little space.

5. Water filters

Clean drinking water should be a top priority in any emergency plan. While storing water is important, having an appropriate water filtration or purification system provides another option if your stored supply runs low.

Not all water filters remove viruses, bacteria, or chemical contaminants, so familiarize yourself with your filter’s capabilities and limitations before relying on it.

6. Physical maps and a compass

Many of us would struggle to navigate unfamiliar areas without our phones. If your phone dies, GPS becomes unavailable, or you lose access to mobile service, a paper map could help you find your way. Keep an updated road atlas in your vehicle and learn how to use a compass.

7. Heavy-duty tarps

A tarp can become incredibly useful following a severe storm or other emergency. It can provide temporary protection for damaged belongings, cover firewood, create shade, or protect against rain. They’re also relatively inexpensive and easy to fold away until needed.

8. Printed survival and how-to books

We rely heavily on the internet for everything from gardening advice to basic household repairs. Printed reference books on first aid, food preservation, gardening, and practical survival skills provide access to valuable information without requiring electricity or an internet connection.

As one prepper put it, “What you can’t put on your person, put in your head.”

Thrift stores, used bookstores, and garage sales are excellent places to build an affordable collection of practical reference books.

9. Flashlights and extra batteries

It’s easy to forget about flashlights until the power goes out. Keep several around your home, along with extra batteries in the appropriate sizes. A battery-powered headlamp is also worth having, since it lets you work, cook, or make repairs with both hands free.

10. Soap and basic hygiene supplies

Personal hygiene can become considerably more difficult when running water is limited or stores are inaccessible. Extra soap, toilet paper, wet wipes, toothpaste, and hand sanitizer can help prevent unnecessary sanitation problems. These are everyday products you can gradually stock up on without spending much extra money.

11. Spare eyeglasses

Eyeglasses are an easily overlooked emergency essential. If you depend on glasses to drive, read instructions, or perform everyday tasks, breaking or losing your only pair could put you in a difficult position. Rather than throwing away an older pair with a usable prescription, consider keeping it with your emergency supplies.

12. First-aid supplies

Even minor injuries can become more difficult to manage when medical assistance isn’t immediately available. A basic first-aid kit should contain bandages, gauze, antiseptic products, medical tape, tweezers, and other essentials. Taking a basic first-aid course can also help you feel more confident using those supplies.

13. Garden seeds

A stockpile of canned food and dry goods can only last so long. Learning how to grow some of your own food provides another level of self-reliance, especially during prolonged supply disruptions. Vegetable seeds are relatively inexpensive, but having experience growing food is far more valuable than simply owning a collection of seeds.

14. Basic hand tools

A good hammer, screwdriver, adjustable wrench, pliers, and hand saw can help you tackle numerous household repairs without electricity. Older, well-made hand tools can often be found for a fraction of their original price at yard sales and estate sales. They’re worth having even if an emergency never happens.

15. A battery-powered or hand-crank radio

When television, internet, and mobile services become unavailable, a radio can help you stay informed about what’s happening in your area. Weather updates, evacuation instructions, road closures, and emergency announcements can all provide information needed to make important decisions. A radio with multiple power options is particularly useful during extended outages.

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