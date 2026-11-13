Most people know to keep flashlights, batteries, bottled water, and extra food on hand for a power outage. But Thursday’s massive Microsoft outage has raised another question about emergency preparedness: What happens when the digital services we depend on suddenly stop working?

On November 12, Microsoft experienced a widespread outage that disrupted Outlook, Microsoft 365, and several other services used by businesses, schools, and public agencies worldwide. The problems continued into Friday, leaving some users unable to access email, calendars, and other essential tools.

The disruption wasn’t a complete internet shutdown, but it reminded people how much everyday life depends on technology working properly. For emergency preppers, it’s another reason to think beyond traditional emergency supplies and prepare for situations where online services are unavailable.

Photo by Daniel Thomas on Unsplash

Microsoft’s outage disrupted more than just email

The outage began Thursday afternoon, with nearly 130,000 Outlook-related problem reports appearing on Downdetector shortly after 1 p.m. Eastern time, according to the Associated Press.

The problems extended beyond email. Microsoft confirmed disruptions affecting services connected to Exchange Online, including certain features of Teams, SharePoint, Copilot, and other Microsoft 365 applications.

The impact reached schools, hospitals, businesses, and government services. Some schools asked parents to call instead of emailing, while reports from the UK indicated that certain National Health Service organizations experienced communication difficulties.

Microsoft attributed the disruption to problems with its server infrastructure, including an overwhelmed process that prevented some servers from handling requests. Recovery efforts were complicated when servers became unresponsive again as traffic returned.

By Friday morning, Microsoft was reporting improvements as it restored infrastructure and adjusted traffic, although some services were still experiencing problems. The company said it had no indication that malicious activity was responsible.

The outage exposed how much we depend on digital services

Losing access to email for a few hours might seem like a minor inconvenience, but the situation becomes more serious when hospitals, schools, businesses, and public agencies depend on those same systems to communicate.

Many households have also become increasingly dependent on digital services for everyday tasks. Banking, paying bills, accessing important documents, making appointments, and communicating with family members often require an internet connection or access to an online account.

Thursday’s outage didn’t shut down all those services, but it demonstrated how problems with one major technology provider can affect numerous organizations at once.

A longer or more widespread disruption could create additional challenges, especially for households that don’t have alternative ways to access important information or communicate when their usual systems aren’t working.

Preppers are already preparing for life without the internet

While many households focus on preparing for power outages, experienced preppers have also been thinking about what happens when digital services become unavailable.

In an earlier report for The Independent, journalist Helen Coffey explored how preppers were preparing for an increasingly digital world where internet access and online services might not always be reliable.

Dan, the founder of Start Prepping UK, emphasized the importance of being able to receive information during a major disruption. Without reliable online access, finding emergency updates, contacting others, and understanding what’s happening could become considerably more difficult.

That’s one reason traditional emergency supplies such as battery-powered radios, paper maps, and printed contact lists still have a place in modern preparedness plans.

These items might seem outdated when nearly everything is accessible through a smartphone, but they provide alternatives when digital systems aren’t available.

A few offline essentials could make a difference

Preparing for a technology outage doesn’t require expensive equipment or an elaborate survival plan. Many useful precautions involve keeping physical backups of information and tools that people normally access online.

A battery-powered or hand-crank radio can provide access to broadcasts without relying on internet service. Paper maps and downloaded offline maps can help with navigation, while a printed list of emergency contacts ensures important phone numbers and addresses are available even when online accounts can’t be accessed.

Keeping some emergency cash is another precaution worth considering. Although Thursday’s Microsoft outage wasn’t a widespread payment-system failure, disruptions involving banking networks or payment processors can make electronic purchases difficult.

Important documents are worth considering, too. Insurance information, medical details, identification records, and emergency plans should be accessible without depending entirely on cloud storage or email.

For families, having an agreed-upon meeting place and communication plan can also help if messaging apps or other communication services become unavailable during an emergency.

The Microsoft outage is another reminder to have a backup plan

Thursday’s disruption wasn’t a disaster that left people without electricity, food, or running water. However, it showed how quickly everyday activities can be interrupted when widely used technology stops working.

The outage also highlighted that a working internet connection doesn’t necessarily guarantee access to the services people need. Email providers, cloud platforms, communication tools, and other online systems can experience problems independently of a household’s internet service.

The lesson from Microsoft’s outage isn’t that the internet is about to disappear. It’s that technology can fail unexpectedly, and having a few reliable offline alternatives may be just as useful as keeping extra batteries and flashlights in the emergency closet.

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