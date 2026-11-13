Mouthwash is usually kept beside the toothbrush, but some people have found other uses for it around the house. Depending on the formula, its ingredients may help with certain odors and small cleaning jobs.

Still, mouthwash isn’t a substitute for household cleaners, laundry products, or first-aid supplies. Some formulas contain alcohol, dyes, and flavoring ingredients that can damage surfaces or irritate skin, so be careful before trying these uses.

Here are 10 ways people have used mouthwash, along with a few things to keep in mind.

Image Credit: AndreyPopov / iStock Photos

Clean Certain Household Surfaces

Some people use a little mouthwash to wipe down hard, nonporous surfaces when they don’t have their usual cleaner nearby. If you try it, use a small amount on a cloth and test a hidden spot first, since alcohol and dyes can damage painted or delicate finishes.

Care for Houseplants

Mouthwash is sometimes suggested as a homemade remedy for mildew and small plant pests, but there isn’t enough reliable evidence to recommend it as a plant treatment. Some ingredients may harm leaves, so it’s safer to use a product made for the particular pest or plant problem you’re dealing with.

Freshen Smelly Feet

A foot soak with diluted mouthwash is a trick some people use to deal with foot odor. It may leave your feet feeling fresh, but it won’t treat athlete’s foot or other fungal infections, which need an appropriate antifungal product.

Help Cut Flowers Last Longer

A splash of mouthwash in vase water is sometimes suggested to slow bacterial growth around cut flowers. There isn’t strong evidence that it works, so stick with a clean vase, fresh water, trimmed stems, and a commercial flower preservative if you have one.

Freshen a Humidifier

A musty-smelling humidifier usually needs a good cleaning, not a splash of mouthwash. Don’t pour mouthwash into the tank or use it on the machine unless the manufacturer specifically approves it, since the ingredients could leave residue or be released into the air.

Freshen the Garbage Disposal

A smelly garbage disposal can make the entire kitchen unpleasant, and mouthwash may only briefly mask the odor. It won’t remove the food residue causing the smell, so clean the disposal according to its instructions and avoid pouring products into it unless the manufacturer says they’re safe.

Deodorize the Garbage Can

If your trash can has a lingering smell, some people place a paper towel dampened with mouthwash at the bottom of the empty bin. Treat this as a temporary odor-covering trick, and make sure the can is clean and completely dry before putting in a fresh liner.

Freshen Odorous Laundry

Some people suggest adding mouthwash to the washing machine for clothes with stubborn odors, but it’s not a good substitute for laundry detergent. Mouthwash isn’t made for washing fabrics, and colored formulas may leave stains, so use a proper detergent and dry the clothes thoroughly instead.

Clean Tile Floors

Some alcohol-based mouthwash formulas may seem useful for wiping certain hard tile surfaces, but they aren’t made for floor cleaning. Check the tile and grout manufacturer’s care instructions before using unfamiliar products, especially on natural stone or porous grout.

Related post:How to Clean Your Tile Grout

Don’t Use Mouthwash on Wounds

Mouthwash may contain antiseptic ingredients, but that doesn’t make it suitable for treating cuts or scrapes. Alcohol-based formulas can sting and irritate broken skin, so rinse minor wounds with clean running water, wash around them with mild soap, and cover them with a clean bandage.

Mouthwash is best kept for its intended purpose, though a few of these household tricks may sound tempting. Before using it anywhere other than your mouth, check the ingredients and consider whether a product made for that particular job would be a safer choice.

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