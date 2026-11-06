20 Strange but True Facts About Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those everyday essentials we rarely think much about. We buy it, keep extra rolls stocked in the bathroom, and occasionally argue about which way the roll should hang. But this common household product has more to it than most people realize.

From its unusual history to some surprisingly strange inventions, here are 20 facts about toilet paper that might make you look at that ordinary bathroom roll a little differently.

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1. Toilet paper has been around for more than 1,400 years

Long before anyone thought of selling toilet paper in plastic-wrapped packages, people in China used paper for personal hygiene. Historical records suggest the practice dates back to the sixth century, making it much older than most people realize.

2. The first commercial toilet paper came with a man’s name printed on it

In 1857, Joseph Gayetty introduced one of America’s earliest commercially sold toilet papers, marketed as medicated paper containing aloe. Each sheet reportedly had his name printed on it, which means people were essentially wiping themselves with the inventor’s personal advertisement.

3. There’s actually a patent that supports hanging the roll over

If you’ve ever argued about whether toilet paper should hang over or under, there’s an interesting piece of history worth knowing. An 1891 patent drawing by Seth Wheeler shows the paper hanging over the front of the roll, although that hasn’t stopped people from insisting the other way is better.

4. Toilet paper once came in pink, blue, and green

Plain white toilet paper wasn’t the only option in the bathroom aisle. Colored toilet paper became popular in the mid-20th century, letting homeowners coordinate rolls with their bathroom tiles, towels, and other decor.

Related: 17 Crafty Ways to Repurpose Toilet Paper Rolls

5. A rumor once caused a nationwide toilet paper panic

Long before the toilet paper shortages of 2020, Americans experienced a similar shopping frenzy in 1973. After reports and jokes about a possible shortage spread, shoppers began stocking up, creating empty shelves even though the panic itself was a major reason supplies became difficult to find.

6. Someone actually made toilet paper with real gold

If regular toilet paper isn’t luxurious enough, an Australian company once advertised a roll made with 22-carat gold flakes. The reported price was well over a million dollars, and the purchase even included a bottle of champagne, making it one of the most extravagant bathroom novelties imaginable.

7. The average person can use around 100 rolls a year

It might not seem like much when you’re replacing one roll at a time, but toilet paper consumption adds up quickly. Some estimates put individual annual use at roughly 100 rolls, although the actual amount varies considerably depending on roll size, household habits, and location.

8. Astronauts need toilet paper in space, too

Even astronauts aboard the International Space Station need everyday hygiene supplies, including toilet paper. The difference is that using a bathroom in microgravity requires specially designed equipment to manage waste and keep loose materials from floating around the spacecraft.

9. The world’s largest toilet paper roll was taller than most people

In 2011, Charmin created an enormous toilet paper roll that earned recognition from Guinness World Records. Standing more than eight feet tall, it was a publicity stunt that couldn’t fit in an ordinary bathroom.

10. Hotels fold toilet paper into triangles for a reason

That neatly folded triangle at the end of a hotel toilet paper roll isn’t just for looks. It’s traditionally used as a small visual signal that housekeeping has prepared the bathroom for the next guest, although the fold itself doesn’t guarantee that anything has been sanitized.

11. Toilet paper was harder to come by during World War II

During World War II, shortages and manufacturing demands affected many everyday household products, including paper goods. Families often had to make supplies last longer, and the softer, thicker toilet paper people are accustomed to today wasn’t always available.

12. Toilet paper requires a surprising amount of natural resources

Something that gets used for only a few seconds can require considerable resources to manufacture. Traditional toilet paper made from virgin wood pulp uses trees, water, and energy, which is one reason recycled and alternative-fiber products have become more widely available.

13. There are entire events dedicated to toilets and sanitation

Believe it or not, sanitation is important enough to have international conferences devoted to it. Events such as the World Toilet Summit bring together people working to improve toilet access and hygiene, while separate creative competitions have even featured elaborate clothing made from toilet paper.

14. Not everyone around the world uses toilet paper

While toilet paper is standard in many American bathrooms, other countries rely more on water for cleaning. Bidets, handheld sprayers, and other washing systems are common in parts of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, where people may use toilet paper less often or not at all.

15. Toilet paper has its own unofficial holiday

August 26 is recognized by some calendars as National Toilet Paper Day. It isn’t an official federal holiday, of course, but it gives people an excuse to appreciate something they probably wouldn’t want to live without.

Related: 15 Essential Prepper Supplies to Stock Beyond Food and Water

16. Bamboo is being used to make toilet paper

Not all toilet paper comes from traditional wood pulp. Some manufacturers use bamboo, a fast-growing plant that can be harvested for fiber, although the environmental benefits of the finished product still depend on how it’s grown, processed, packaged, and transported.

17. Scented toilet paper used to be a bathroom trend

Colored toilet paper wasn’t the only unusual option shoppers once found on store shelves. Scented varieties were also marketed as a way to make bathrooms feel fresher, but fragrances and dyes can irritate sensitive skin, making unscented products a more practical choice for many people.

18. People have turned toilet paper into party games

Toilet paper has somehow become a staple of party games, especially the classic mummy-wrapping challenge. Players race to wrap someone from head to toe, proving that a few inexpensive rolls can provide entertainment well beyond their intended purpose.

19. Those tiny perforations are carefully engineered

The little dotted lines between toilet paper sheets might seem insignificant, but they serve an important purpose. Manufacturers must make them strong enough to keep the roll together while letting individual sheets tear away without shredding the rest of the paper.

20. Toilet paper is used for much more than bathroom hygiene

People have found all sorts of alternative uses for toilet paper, from blotting makeup and wiping small spills to making decorations and school crafts. And, of course, there’s the longtime prank of covering someone’s trees or front yard with toilet paper, although cleaning up afterward isn’t nearly as entertaining.

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