10 Expensive Cleaning Products You Really Don’t Need

Walk down the cleaning aisle at any store, and you’ll find a product for just about every household chore. There are sprays for different surfaces, disposable wipes, specialty gadgets, laundry add-ons, and plenty of other items that promise to make cleaning easier.

Some of these products are useful, but plenty aren’t worth the extra expense. You may already have something at home that does the same job for less money, and a few products create more waste than they’re worth.

Before spending money on another cleaning supply, take a look at these 10 items you can probably skip.

Image Credit: Pexels

1. Single-Use Cleaning Wipes

Cleaning wipes are convenient for quick spills and everyday messes, but buying them regularly can get expensive. You’re paying for a disposable cloth and cleaning solution that get tossed after one use.

A washable microfiber cloth and a suitable household cleaner can handle many of the same tasks. You can toss the cloth in the washing machine and use it again instead of constantly buying another container of wipes.

2. Specialized Cleaners

It’s easy to end up with a crowded cabinet full of cleaning products, each claiming to be made for a particular room or surface. A separate bottle for every household task can take up space and cost more than necessary.

A good all-purpose cleaner can handle many everyday jobs, provided the label says it’s safe for the surface. Brands like Clorox and Lysol offer familiar options, but store-brand cleaners may work just as well for a lower price.

3. Feather Dusters

Feather dusters may look like a handy cleaning tool, but they often move dust around instead of picking up all of it. Dust can also become airborne while you’re cleaning, only to settle back onto nearby surfaces.

A microfiber cloth is usually a better choice for shelves, tables, furniture, and other household surfaces. It traps dust, can be washed, and doesn’t need to be replaced as often.

4. Robot Vacuums

Robot vacuums can help keep floors tidy between regular cleaning sessions, but they’re an expensive purchase that doesn’t suit every household. Pet hair, thick rugs, clutter, stairs, and uneven floors can make cleaning difficult for some models.

You may still need a regular vacuum for corners, upholstery, stairs, and larger messes. If you want one machine for several cleaning jobs, a good cordless stick vacuum or upright model may be a better use of your money.

5. Air Fresheners

Air fresheners can make a room smell pleasant for a little while, but they don’t remove the source of unpleasant odors. They mostly cover smells with fragrance, meaning the problem may return once the scent fades.

Try opening a window, cleaning the area causing the odor, or using baking soda to help with certain smells. If you enjoy scented products, there’s nothing wrong with using them occasionally, but buying a separate air freshener for every room isn’t necessary.

6. Dish Scrubbers With Soap Dispensers

Dish scrubbers with built-in soap dispensers sound convenient, but the small pumps and reservoirs can leak, clog, or stop working. Once the mechanism breaks, you may end up replacing the entire tool.

A basic dish brush or sponge paired with regular dish soap can handle everyday washing just as well. These tools are usually inexpensive, easy to clean, and simple to replace when they wear out.

7. Laundry Detergent Pods

Laundry pods save you from measuring detergent, but they can cost more per load than liquid or powdered versions. They also make it harder to adjust the amount of detergent for smaller loads or lightly soiled clothes.

Liquid detergent gives you more control over how much you use, which can help reduce waste. Compare the cost per load before buying, since a store-brand detergent may offer better value than a package of pods.

Related: 15 Plants That Give Your Walkway a Clean, Finished Look

8. Chemical Drain Cleaners

Chemical drain cleaners are often marketed as a quick fix for clogged sinks, but they aren’t always the best option. Some formulas can damage certain pipes or fixtures, and they may not clear a blockage caused by a buildup of hair or other debris.

A plunger or drain snake is often a better first choice for a slow drain. If the clog keeps returning or appears to be deep in the plumbing, a plumber can help prevent a small problem from turning into a costly repair.

9. Disposable Toilet Brushes

Disposable toilet wands make cleaning convenient, but replacement heads can become an ongoing expense. You’re also throwing away another plastic component every time you clean the toilet.

A reusable toilet brush is usually much cheaper over time, especially if you choose one with a replaceable head. Just rinse it after use, let it dry properly, and replace it when it becomes worn.

10. Laundry Scent Boosters

Laundry scent boosters make clothes smell stronger, but they don’t actually clean your laundry. Their main purpose is to add fragrance, which may be unnecessary if your detergent already leaves clothes smelling fresh.

Some people also find heavily scented laundry products irritating, especially if they have sensitive skin. If you enjoy a mild scent, regular detergent may be all you need, and wool dryer balls are a reusable option for reducing static and helping separate clothes in the dryer.

Other Topics You Might Like

The post 10 Expensive Cleaning Products You Really Don’t Need appeared first on Homestead How-To.