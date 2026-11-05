I Used to Donate All My Clothes to Thrift Stores. Here’s Why I Stopped

I used to have a pretty simple routine whenever I cleaned out my closet. I’d fill a few bags with clothes I no longer wanted, drop them off at the nearest thrift store, and feel good knowing someone else might use them.

And as someone who loves thrifting, donating always seemed like the obvious choice. But over time, I started thinking more about what actually happens to those clothes after I drop them off and whether there might be better places for some of them.

I haven’t stopped donating to thrift stores completely. I’ve just become more selective about what I donate, where it goes, and whether someone else could benefit from it more directly.

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Not everything donated makes it onto the sales floor

I used to assume that every decent piece of clothing I donated would eventually end up on a thrift store rack, but that’s not always the case. Some stores receive more donations than they can handle, and depending on the condition, demand, and available space, certain items may never make it onto the sales floor.

Some clothes are better donated directly to people who need them

If I have nice dresses, work clothes, or professional outfits, I’d rather see them go to someone who needs them for a job interview or a new position. Organizations that help women, job seekers, or families getting back on their feet may be able to put those pieces to better use, as long as they’re accepting donations.

Related: 15 Survival Items You Can Find at Thrift Stores

I look for families who could use children’s clothing

Kids grow out of their clothes so quickly that sometimes they’re barely worn before they’re too small. Rather than automatically donating everything to a thrift store, I try to find local families, school clothing programs, or community organizations that could use them.

Some clothes are worth selling

I’ve learned that there’s nothing wrong with making a little money from clothes I no longer wear, especially if they’re in excellent condition or from a desirable brand. I’ll occasionally list pieces on Poshmark, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace rather than donating something that could bring in extra cash.

I sometimes take clothes to consignment and resale shops

For nicer clothing, I occasionally check whether a local consignment or resale shop is interested before dropping it off at a donation center. Places like Buffalo Exchange and Plato’s Closet can be good options for certain styles, and I can earn something back while giving the clothes another chance to be worn.

I stopped donating clothes that are beyond repair

I used to think that even heavily worn clothing might be useful to someone, but I’ve realized that donating damaged items can create more work for the people sorting through them. If something is badly stained, torn, or no longer wearable, I look into appropriate textile recycling options instead of putting it in a donation bag.

I check what organizations actually need

I’ve gotten into the habit of checking donation guidelines before loading up my car because not every organization needs the same things. A quick phone call or website visit can save me a wasted trip and help make sure the clothing goes somewhere it can actually be used.

Related: 14 Prepper Items to Buy at the Thrift Store

I prefer supporting local organizations when possible

There’s something nice about donating to a smaller community organization where the clothing may directly benefit people in the area. I like looking into local shelters, church-run clothing programs, nonprofit thrift shops, and community groups that help families who need a little extra support.

Sometimes giving clothes away for free makes more sense

Not everything needs to be sold or dropped off at a donation center, especially when someone nearby could use it right away. Neighborhood Buy Nothing groups, community exchanges, and local giveaway pages make it easy to pass along clothing without anyone spending money.

I still donate to thrift stores, just not everything

I haven’t given up on thrift store donations, and I don’t plan to because I know they serve an important purpose for shoppers and many charitable organizations. I just don’t automatically send every unwanted piece of clothing to the same place anymore, especially when there are other ways to give it a second life.

These days, I spend a little more time deciding what to sell, what to donate, and what to give away directly. It takes a bit more thought than dropping everything into one bag, but I feel better knowing I’ve considered where my clothes might do the most good.

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