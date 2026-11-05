You don’t see half dollar coins in circulation very often anymore, but some are worth much more than their 50-cent face value. Depending on the year, mint mark, condition, and rare minting errors, certain half dollars can be worth hundreds, thousands, or even millions of dollars.

If you have a few old half dollars tucked away in a drawer or coin collection, it might be worth taking a closer look. Here are 10 half dollar coins that could be worth a small fortune.

1794 Flowing Hair Half Dollar

If you happen to own a 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, you could be holding a valuable piece of American history. As one of the first half dollars ever produced by the U.S. Mint, this extremely rare coin can command six or even seven figures at auction, depending on its condition.

1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar

The 1838-O Capped Bust half dollar is one of the rarest coins in American history, with only a handful of examples known to exist. The New Orleans Mint struck it in its earliest years, and its extreme scarcity has made surviving examples worth hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

1919-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar

The 1919-D Walking Liberty half dollar might look like an ordinary old silver coin, but finding one in excellent condition is another story. While heavily circulated examples are worth much less, exceptionally well-preserved coins can sell for thousands of dollars because so few survived in high grades.

1976-S Kennedy Silver Half Dollar

Not every valuable half dollar has to be more than a century old. The 1976-S Kennedy silver half dollar was produced for America’s Bicentennial and contains 40% silver, making it worth more than face value; most examples are relatively affordable, and only exceptional specimens command substantial premiums.

1964 Kennedy Half Dollar

The 1964 Kennedy half dollar is worth checking because it was the only regular-issue Kennedy half dollar struck in 90% silver. Most circulated examples are valued primarily for their silver content, but rare varieties and exceptionally well-preserved coins can bring much higher prices from collectors.

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1974-D Kennedy Half Dollar Doubled Die Obverse

At first glance, a 1974-D Kennedy half dollar might not seem particularly special, but some examples have a collectible doubled-die error. Look closely at the lettering on the front of the coin; noticeable doubling can help distinguish this variety from an ordinary half dollar, and stronger examples can sell for hundreds of dollars.

Related: First the Penny, Now the Nickel? Another U.S. Coin Is Under Scrutiny

1972-D Kennedy Half Dollar No FG

Here’s a small detail that could make a big difference in a coin’s value. Some 1972-D Kennedy half dollars are missing the designer’s initials, “FG,” on the reverse near the eagle’s leg, and genuine examples of this variety can sell for hundreds of dollars in higher grades.

1971-D Silver Kennedy Half Dollar

Regular 1971-D Kennedy half dollars were made without silver, but rare examples are reported to have been accidentally struck on leftover silver planchets. These unusual minting errors can be worth thousands of dollars, although authentication is essential because ordinary 1971-D coins are common and generally worth little beyond face value.

1964-D Kennedy Half Dollar

Millions of 1964-D Kennedy half dollars were produced, so finding one doesn’t automatically mean you’ve struck gold. However, these Denver-minted coins contain 90% silver, and exceptionally high-grade examples can sell for substantial premiums compared with ordinary circulated pieces.

Related: Pennies are no longer being made. Should you save, spend, or cash in yours?

1807 Draped Bust Half Dollar

The 1807 Draped Bust half dollar is another early American coin collectors will pay serious money for. Its age, historical significance, and limited supply of surviving examples mean that even worn coins can be valuable, while particularly well-preserved specimens can sell for thousands of dollars or more.

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