10 Uses for Mouthwash You Probably Haven’t Considered

Mouthwash is often used to freshen breath, kill odor-causing bacteria, and keep the mouth feeling clean. However, a bottle of mouthwash can be useful around the house, thanks to ingredients like alcohol and antimicrobial compounds in certain formulas.

Here are 10 household uses worth knowing.

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1. Wipe Down Certain Household Surfaces

If you’re out of your usual cleaning spray, a little mouthwash might help with a quick wipe-down of some hard, nonporous surfaces. Apply a small amount to a soft cloth, test it on a hidden area, then wipe the entire surface.

Check the ingredients first, since colored formulas and certain additives may leave stains or damage finishes. For kitchen counters and food-preparation areas, stick to a household cleaner approved for those surfaces.

Related: 12 Unexpected Uses for Cornstarch Around the Home

2. Be Careful Using Mouthwash on Houseplants

You’ve probably come across advice suggesting that diluted mouthwash can help with mildew or fungus gnats on houseplants. I’d skip this trick because oral-hygiene ingredients may irritate or damage plant leaves.

For fungus gnats, allow the top layer of soil to dry between waterings and use yellow sticky traps to catch adult insects. If you notice mildew, improve air circulation around the plant and avoid keeping the soil or surrounding area too damp.

3. Don’t Rely on It for Foot Fungus

Some DIY remedies recommend soaking feet in mouthwash to deal with athlete’s foot because certain formulas contain alcohol. Unfortunately, mouthwash isn’t a proven treatment for fungal infections, and it may irritate cracked or sensitive skin.

An over-the-counter antifungal cream or spray made for athlete’s foot is a better option. Keep your feet dry, change your socks regularly, and consult a healthcare professional if the infection doesn’t clear up or keeps returning.

4. Try a Little Mouthwash in Flower Vase Water

A popular flower-care trick is to add a small amount of mouthwash to vase water to slow bacterial growth. Some formulas contain antimicrobial ingredients, which is why people believe this can help cut flowers stay fresh longer.

A clean vase, fresh water, and properly trimmed stems are more reliable ways to keep flowers looking good. Remove leaves below the waterline and replace the water every few days, rather than relying on mouthwash to preserve your bouquet.

5. Skip Mouthwash in Your Humidifier

You might see suggestions to add mouthwash to humidifier water to keep the machine smelling fresh, but this isn’t a good idea. A humidifier releases moisture into the air, so adding mouthwash could release its ingredients into the air.

Follow the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions instead. Empty the tank regularly, remove standing water, and clean the machine as directed to prevent buildup and unpleasant odors.

6. Freshen Up a Garbage Disposal

A little mouthwash may temporarily cover up unpleasant smells coming from your garbage disposal. Pouring some down the drain is sometimes suggested as a quick fix, but it won’t remove food scraps or buildup causing the odor.

For better results, clean the rubber splash guard and the area around the drain, where food bits can collect. Run the disposal with plenty of water, and never mix mouthwash with bleach, drain cleaner, or other cleaning chemicals.

7. Reduce Garbage Can Odors

An empty garbage can with a lingering smell can make the whole kitchen unpleasant. A paper towel or cloth dampened with a small amount of mouthwash may help cover the odor for a short time.

Remove the cloth before putting a fresh trash bag inside the bin. If the smell lingers, wash the can with warm, soapy water and let it dry completely before using it again.

8. Don’t Add Mouthwash to Your Laundry

Some household tips recommend pouring mouthwash into the washing machine to freshen clothes or remove unpleasant smells. This isn’t a laundry trick worth trying because mouthwash formulas aren’t made for washing fabrics or cleaning washing machines.

For musty clothes, use the recommended amount of laundry detergent and dry everything thoroughly after washing. If the washing machine itself smells bad, clean the drum, rubber gasket, detergent drawer, and filter according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

9. Use the Right Cleaner for Tile Floors

Because certain mouthwash formulas contain alcohol, some people recommend using them as a DIY tile floor cleaner. While they might help with light surface grime, they aren’t meant for regular floor cleaning and could leave unwanted residue.

Choose a floor cleaner suited to your tile and grout, especially if you have natural stone or delicate finishes. If your grout has become discolored, this guide can help you tackle the mess without experimenting with bathroom products.

10. Never Pour Mouthwash on Cuts or Scrapes

Another old household suggestion is to use mouthwash to disinfect minor wounds because it contains alcohol or other antimicrobial ingredients. This can cause stinging and irritate damaged skin, so keep mouthwash away from cuts and scrapes.

For a minor wound, rinse it under clean running water, wash the surrounding skin with soap, and cover it with a clean bandage. Deep cuts, serious animal bites, embedded objects, or signs of infection need medical attention.

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