13 Household Items You Didn’t Know You Could Clean With Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol, also known as isopropyl alcohol, is commonly used for first-aid purposes. But that little bottle can also help with several household cleaning jobs. From removing sticky sticker residue to cleaning certain electronics and freshening up shoes, rubbing alcohol has plenty of uses beyond what most people expect.

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1. Clean Tile Grout

Grout lines can collect dirt, soap residue, and mildew, particularly in bathrooms and kitchens. A little rubbing alcohol mixed with water and dish soap may help with some surface grime on compatible grout.

Apply the mixture carefully, scrub with a suitable brush, then rinse the area. Keep the room ventilated and test a small section before cleaning the entire surface.

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2. Clean Certain Types of Jewelry

Rings, bracelets, and other jewelry can collect oils, dirt, and everyday residue after regular wear. You can use rubbing alcohol on some solid, non-porous jewelry, but it isn’t suitable for every material.

If the piece is compatible, dampen a soft cloth with alcohol and gently wipe it clean. Avoid using it on pearls, opals, porous gemstones, plated jewelry, or pieces with delicate finishes.

3. Clean Remote Controls

Remote controls get handled throughout the day, making them a magnet for fingerprints, dust, and grime. A little rubbing alcohol on a microfiber cloth can help clean the exterior and the spaces around the buttons.

Remove the batteries before cleaning and avoid letting liquid seep into the openings or seams. Let the remote dry completely before putting the batteries back in.

4. Clean Hard Children’s Toys

Plastic toys can collect fingerprints, sticky residue, and dirt from everyday play. Some hard, non-porous toys can be wiped with rubbing alcohol, as long as the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions allow it.

Wipe the surface with a lightly dampened cloth and let the toy dry completely before giving it back to a child. Don’t use alcohol on toys that children might put in their mouths unless the manufacturer specifically approves it.

5. Wipe Down Certain Household Surfaces

Frequently touched areas like doorknobs, light switches, and some hard countertops can collect plenty of fingerprints and grime. Rubbing alcohol can clean compatible surfaces without leaving much moisture.

Apply it to a cloth instead of spraying it directly onto the surface. Check the material first because alcohol can damage some painted, varnished, plastic, and coated finishes.

6. Remove Certain Stains From Clothing

Ink marks, makeup smudges, and other stubborn stains can be difficult to remove with regular laundry detergent alone. Rubbing alcohol may help loosen some of these stains before washing.

Dab a small amount onto a clean cloth and gently blot the stain, working from the outside toward the center. Test in an inconspicuous area first, since alcohol can cause color loss or damage certain fabrics.

7. Clean Certain Electronics

Phones, keyboards, and other frequently used electronics can quickly become covered in fingerprints and oily marks. A microfiber cloth lightly dampened with rubbing alcohol may work for some exterior surfaces.

Never pour or spray alcohol directly onto an electronic device. Check the manufacturer’s instructions first, particularly for screens, since alcohol can damage protective coatings on some models.

8. Freshen Up Shoes

Shoes can develop unpleasant odors after being worn throughout the day, especially when sweat and moisture get trapped inside. A light application of rubbing alcohol may help reduce odor-causing bacteria on compatible shoe materials.

Apply a small amount to the inside using a cloth rather than soaking the shoes. Let them dry completely in a well-ventilated area, and test an inconspicuous spot first to avoid discoloration.

9. Remove Sticky Sticker Residue

Removing price tags and labels can leave a stubborn layer of adhesive that seems impossible to remove. Rubbing alcohol can help loosen certain types of sticky residue from glass and other compatible surfaces.

Put a little on a cloth and gently rub the affected area until the adhesive starts coming away. Wipe the surface afterward and test first on painted, plastic, or finished materials.

10. Clean Eyeglasses

Eyeglasses collect fingerprints, skin oils, and smudges throughout the day, especially around the nose pads and lenses. Although rubbing alcohol can clean some eyewear materials, it may damage anti-reflective coatings and certain lens treatments.

Check the manufacturer’s care instructions before trying it on your glasses. A lens-safe cleaning spray and microfiber cloth are usually the better choices for everyday cleaning.

11. Help Revive Dry Erase Markers

Have a dry erase marker that still has ink inside but barely writes anymore? Some markers have dried ink around the tip, and a tiny amount of rubbing alcohol may help loosen the buildup.

For compatible markers, briefly touch the tip to a small amount of alcohol, then let it dry before testing. This trick doesn’t work for every marker, and too much alcohol can damage the tip.

12. Remove Nail Polish

If you’ve run out of nail polish remover, rubbing alcohol may help remove some types of nail polish in a pinch. Apply a little to a cotton pad and gently rub the nail, repeating as needed.

It may take longer than regular nail polish remover, and repeated use can dry out your nails and surrounding skin. Wash your hands afterward and apply hand cream or cuticle oil.

13. Clean Hairbrushes and Styling Tools

Hairbrushes and combs collect loose hair, natural oils, and leftover styling products after repeated use. Rubbing alcohol can help clean some plastic and metal tools when applied with a lightly dampened cloth.

Remove loose hair first, then wipe the tool and let it dry completely. For electrical styling tools like curling irons and flat irons, unplug them and wait until they’re completely cool before wiping them down, keeping alcohol away from electrical openings.

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