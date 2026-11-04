10 Things the Salvation Army Wants You to Donate More Often

The next time you’re cleaning out your closets, kitchen cabinets, or storage areas, you might be surprised by how many things are still worth donating. Something that’s been collecting dust in your home for years could be exactly what another thrift shopper needs.

The Salvation Army accepts a wide range of secondhand goods, from clothing and household essentials to furniture and decorative items. The Salvation Army can resell donated merchandise through its thrift stores to support the organization’s programs, including Adult Rehabilitation Centers.

Of course, not everything belongs in a donation pile. Items should generally be clean, usable, and in good condition, and acceptance policies can vary by location.

Before you throw something away or leave it in storage for another year, here are 10 things to consider for your next Salvation Army donation.

Photo by Noémie Roussel on Unsplash

Pots and Pans

You don’t have to hold on to every saucepan, skillet, or baking dish you’ve collected over the years. Cookware that’s still in good condition, without serious damage, warping, or peeling nonstick coating, can be useful to someone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune stocking their kitchen.

Small Kitchen Appliances

Blenders, coffee makers, toasters, and hand mixers often end up shoved into the back of a cabinet once something newer comes along. If your small kitchen appliances still work and have all the necessary parts, consider donating them before tossing them out.

Seasonal Clothing

Winter coats, sweaters, jackets, and boots are easy to forget about, especially when they’re packed away for most of the year. If your family has outgrown them or your style has changed, donating clean, wearable clothing gives someone else a chance to find what they need at a lower price.

Furniture You No Longer Need

An extra side table, bookshelf, dining chair, or dresser might be taking up valuable space in your garage or spare bedroom. Sturdy, clean, usable furniture is worth donating, but contact your local Salvation Army first to confirm what they accept and whether pickup is available.

Collectibles and Memorabilia

That box of old figurines, vintage toys, or sports memorabilia might not mean much to you anymore, but secondhand shoppers are always looking for interesting finds. Before donating anything that looks particularly old or valuable, check its resale value so you don’t accidentally give away something worth a significant amount of money.

Slow Cookers

An extra slow cooker can take up surprising cabinet space, especially if you’ve upgraded to a newer model. As long as the appliance works properly and includes its lid and removable insert, it could be a practical donation for someone setting up a kitchen or replacing a broken one.

Plates, Bowls, and Mugs

You might think nobody wants your mismatched dishes, but thrift stores are popular places to find individual mugs, serving bowls, and replacement dinnerware. Even a few extra plates or coffee mugs can help someone furnishing a first apartment or replacing pieces from a favorite set, as long as they’re free of chips and cracks.

Holiday Decorations

It’s easy to accumulate boxes of Christmas ornaments, wreaths, Halloween decorations, and seasonal table settings that never leave storage. Instead of keeping decorations you no longer use, consider donating clean, complete pieces in good condition so another family can enjoy them.

Artwork and Wall Decor

That framed print or decorative mirror you’ve grown tired of might be exactly what someone else wants for their home. Artwork, picture frames, and wall decorations can be great secondhand finds, especially for shoppers who enjoy decorating on a budget.

Vases and Decorative Pottery

Flower vases, ceramic pitchers, decorative bowls, and pottery can pile up quickly, particularly when they’re received as gifts or purchased for special occasions. If they’re still in good condition, donating them can free up shelf space while giving someone else an affordable way to decorate their home.

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