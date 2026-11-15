Homestead neighbors are sharing some kind and useful free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be just what you need.

Item: 3 small dogs found, looking for their owners

Condition: Recently found wandering in the street

Location: SW 187th Ave, Homestead, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor found three dogs in the street on the afternoon of the 14th and brought them to safety so they wouldn’t be hit by a car. The poster already has 5 dogs and cannot keep them, so they are asking for help finding the owners or someone who knows who they belong to. If you recognize these pups or have any info, please reach out using the contact details in the listing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Cakepops with customizable designs

Condition: Not specified (check listing for details)

Location: Near SW 289th Ter & SW 304th St, Homestead, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

These cakepops come with custom designs, great for a party, school event, or a special treat at home. The poster offers different looks, so you can choose what fits your theme. Check the listing for how many are available and how to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pink balloon arch with shiny pink backdrop

Condition: Described as beautiful, party-ready

Location: Capri at Isles of Oasis, Homestead, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A lovely pink and white balloon arch with a shiny pink backdrop, perfect for birthdays, baby showers, or photo spots at any event. The poster asks that you pick up ASAP, so this is ideal if you have a party coming up soon and can get there quickly.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Homestead tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye—or you recognize those found dogs—check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.