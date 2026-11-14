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🏥 Homestead FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Physician & Optometry Roles
Homestead’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with strong demand for doctors and eye care pros. If you want South Florida sunshine plus real career growth, these roles are worth a look.
Physician – Non‑Invasive Cardiology (Full‑Time)
- Employer: Baptist Health Medical Group / Baptist Health
- Location: Homestead / Miami, FL (Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Compensation commensurate with training and experience
Join a large, well‑known South Florida system with a top‑ranked heart & vascular program and strong academic ties to FIU and FAU. Role covers inpatient and outpatient cardiovascular care, non‑invasive procedures, and preventive cardiology, with 35+ APPs, robust research (60+ clinical trials), and comprehensive benefits plus no state income tax.
Physician – Internal Medicine (Outpatient, Full‑Time)
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a Homestead practice)
- Location: Homestead, FL
- Type: Full‑time, outpatient
- Salary: Competitive base salary + 10% incentive bonus
Clinic role with Monday–Friday, 8–5 hours, no weekend clinical work, and phone‑only call every 3rd week. Expect 15–16 patients/day, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 4 weeks PTO, and a fast hiring process after one virtual interview; requires FL license, Spanish fluency, and managed care/Medicare Advantage experience.
Optometrist – Full‑Time, Corporate Practice
- Employer: Listed via Eyes On Eyecare (corporate optometry practice)
- Location: 811 North Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Based on experience
Provide comprehensive primary eye care with modern tech (Topcon, Zeiss, Nidek) and a full support team so you can focus on patients, not admin. New grads and experienced ODs are welcome; expect competitive pay, bonus potential, medical/dental, retirement plan, wellness program, solid PTO, no on‑call or late evenings, plus CE and mentorship.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out—you’re in a great market to find a fit that matches your skills and lifestyle.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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