Homestead’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with strong demand for doctors and eye care pros. If you want South Florida sunshine plus real career growth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health Medical Group / Baptist Health

Baptist Health Medical Group / Location: Homestead / Miami, FL (Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute)

(Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute) Type: Full‑time

Salary: Compensation commensurate with training and experience

Join a large, well‑known South Florida system with a top‑ranked heart & vascular program and strong academic ties to FIU and FAU. Role covers inpatient and outpatient cardiovascular care, non‑invasive procedures, and preventive cardiology, with 35+ APPs, robust research (60+ clinical trials), and comprehensive benefits plus no state income tax.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a Homestead practice)

(recruiting for a Homestead practice) Location: Homestead, FL

Type: Full‑time, outpatient

Salary: Competitive base salary + 10% incentive bonus

Clinic role with Monday–Friday, 8–5 hours, no weekend clinical work, and phone‑only call every 3rd week. Expect 15–16 patients/day, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 4 weeks PTO, and a fast hiring process after one virtual interview; requires FL license, Spanish fluency, and managed care/Medicare Advantage experience.

Employer: Listed via Eyes On Eyecare (corporate optometry practice)

Listed via (corporate optometry practice) Location: 811 North Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Based on experience

Provide comprehensive primary eye care with modern tech (Topcon, Zeiss, Nidek) and a full support team so you can focus on patients, not admin. New grads and experienced ODs are welcome; expect competitive pay, bonus potential, medical/dental, retirement plan, wellness program, solid PTO, no on‑call or late evenings, plus CE and mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out—you’re in a great market to find a fit that matches your skills and lifestyle.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.