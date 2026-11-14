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🍽️ Homestead FL Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Homestead’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Crew Member
- Employer: Wendy's
- Location: 30130 S Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour
Free meals on shift, paid training, and flexible schedules. Good fit if you want steady hours, room to grow in fast food, and don’t mind being active and on your feet.
Customer Service Attendant (Part-time)
- Employer: AVI Foodsystems, Inc
- Location: Kendall/Homestead, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Mix of customer service and light vending machine work—stocking, cleaning, and collecting payments. Comes with free meals/snacks and training, and works well if you like working solo but still talking with customers.
If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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