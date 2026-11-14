Homestead’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wendy's

Wendy's Location: 30130 S Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Free meals on shift, paid training, and flexible schedules. Good fit if you want steady hours, room to grow in fast food, and don’t mind being active and on your feet.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems, Inc

AVI Foodsystems, Inc Location: Kendall/Homestead, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of customer service and light vending machine work—stocking, cleaning, and collecting payments. Comes with free meals/snacks and training, and works well if you like working solo but still talking with customers.

If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.