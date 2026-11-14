Homestead neighbors are giving away some very useful free items right now, from furniture to appliances and baby supplies. If you’re nearby, these could be a big help.

Item: Wood coffee table with glass top, computer desk, office chair, and green lamp

Condition: Coffee table and computer desk are used; desk has a visible detail/defect shown in the photo. Office chair is new.

Location: Jack City, Florida City, FL (poster says they are in Florida City)

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is giving away a wood coffee table with glass surface, a computer table with a small defect, a new office chair, and a green lamp. All items are free. They mention everything needs to be picked up today because it will otherwise go to the trash.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mobile car wash service

Location: Fair Oaks Park, Homestead, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Listing is titled “Mobil carwash.” The post is very short and does not give more details, but it appears to be about a mobile car wash in the Fair Oaks Park area. Check the link for full info and to see if there is a free offer or special deal.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby diapers, size “1 month”

Category: Baby necessities

Location: Leisure City North, Homestead, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor is giving away diapers in size 1 month along with other baby necessities. This is a great freebie for new parents or anyone caring for a newborn. Check the listing for exact quantities and any extra items included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Whirlpool top load washer

Model: WTW4616FW1

Condition: Excellent condition, works perfectly, clean inside and out, no issues

Includes: Hoses, ready for pickup

Location: Silver Palm East, Homestead, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor is giving away a Whirlpool top load washing machine in excellent condition. It has been well maintained, is clean inside and outside, and has no problems according to the poster. They are only giving it away because they upgraded to a new front-load washer. The washer comes with hoses and is ready to pick up. Listing is in both Spanish and English.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Homestead and nearby Florida City tend to go fast, so if you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.