🎁 Community Freebies and Adoptions in Homestead This Week

Homestead neighbors are sharing some great free items and even a few furry friends looking for homes. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.

Item: Four kittens for adoption

Condition: Looking for safe, caring homes

Location: Artesa, Princeton, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Four adorable kittens showed up in a neighbor’s backyard, and they’re hoping to place them in loving homes. If you or someone you know can adopt, this is a sweet chance to help a local family and some very cute cats.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted wooden pallets

Condition: Mixed, good for DIY projects or storage

Location: South Dade Park, Homestead, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Free wooden pallets that could be turned into garden projects, shelving, or used for storage. Assorted sizes; great for anyone who likes to build or repurpose materials.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White wooden crib frame with mattress

Condition: Excellent condition

Location: Bluewaters, Homestead, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy white crib frame that comes with a mattress. Listed as in excellent shape, so it could be perfect for a growing family looking to save on baby furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Even though not free, there’s also a local neighbor offering huevos frescos en casa (fresh home-raised chicken eggs) near SW 187th Ave, Homestead, FL for 3 dozen at $20 on nextdoor.com if you’re interested in local food.

Free items in Homestead tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.