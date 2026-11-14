Yes, 2027 color trends may favor bolder, richer, brighter hues, and neutrals may feel like they are on a bit of a back burner. But despite us all wanting to be braver with color, 'how to choose the best white paints' is still one of the most asked questions in interior design.

As anyone who has taken part in the search knows, not all white paints are made equal – what looks white in one room can look gray in another, and even the cleanest of white paints in store can lean yellow when you put it on your walls. Which is why when we hear about an underdog white paint that's crisp, clean, and versatile, we like to do some digging.

Benjamin Moore recently shone the spotlight on one of its under-the-radar neutrals –White Heron, and we were keen to know more.

White Heron sings in bright rooms blessed with natural light. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

While choosing a white paint that doesn't look yellow can prove tricky, Benjamin Moore's White Heron, a brilliant, pure white with a slight 'cool cast', makes for a good place to start your search.

'White is one of our most popular palettes at Benjamin Moore,' explains Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing (International) at Benjamin Moore. 'While sometimes considered a ‘simple’ choice, the range of whites available and complex undertones within this color family mean it needs as much careful consideration as any other color.'

'Our most well-known whites are Chantilly Lace, White Dove, and Simply White; however, White Heron is still a popular choice for those seeking a classic bright white with the slightest cool cast,' continues Helen. 'Chosen for its versatility, White Heron’s slightly blue undertones create a more contemporary feel, making it especially suited to spaces with natural light to create a soft, calming atmosphere.'

While these more familiar hues often take the spotlight, White Heron's well-balanced nature makes it perfect for areas that require a dose of brightness. Think sunlit, spacious rooms,where its clean crispness bounces natural light without going into the clinical territory. A sun-filled bedroom or modern kitchen would sing with White Heron walls or built-in cabinetry.

White Heron pairs beautifully with richer, organic tones, such as deep brown. (Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

First featured in Benjamin Moore's Color Trends palette,this classic bright white sings against softer pastels, a spectrum of mid-tone blues (such as Oxford Gray), and organic, grounding greens. 'I like to pair this white with textures and fabrics that soften its cool edge and create an energizing contrast in the space,' Helen says. 'Wool blend rugs with tufted tassels over dark wood flooring will create a clean and timeless base that can be layered with accent colors throughout the years.'

It's easy to forget about white paint when more 'exciting' vibrant hues are dominating color trends, but White Heron's pure brilliance makes it a timeless, enduring choice for almost every type of scheme, particularly rooms blessed with ample daylight. With a slight cool cast, this bright white paint shines in lit settings, but to ensure it works in your space, always try out a color swatch to truly test if it's right for your scheme.

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