An autumn garden doesn't have to follow convention to be beautiful. In this garden in Tunbridge Wells, UK, the designer dared to be different, planting exotic tropicals alongside traditional perennials to create an immersive landscape that's full of surprises.

The brief was to transform a traditional 1980s lawned garden into an urban jungle where the client – a passionate plantsman – could indulge his love of bold foliage and rich textures found in both tropical plants and native planting. But there was one challenge for designer Karen McClure to overcome: the garden sits on a steep slope.

Rather than trying to disguise the gradient, Karen chose to work with it, making use of the existing borders and turning a previously underused space into an abundant planting scheme. Now, there's something unexpected to discover at every turn, making the garden feel a world away from its suburban setting.

(Image credit: Got the Shot/Rob Curd)

‘When we first embarked on the design journey, the client had already recognised an opportunity to reimagine not just the garden itself, but its boundaries,’ says Karen McClure.

Beyond the existing fence was an overlooked area of land, where a magnificent mature tulip tree stood. It immediately became the anchor for the design, inspiring Karen to incorporate this unused space and extend the garden.

‘The tulip tree became the inspiration for an entirely new planting experience, allowing us to create an immersive, jungle-inspired landscape that feels both established and wonderfully unexpected,’ Karen says.

(Image credit: Got the Shot/Rob Curd)

From there, the planting scheme took shape, bringing oversized foliage from tree ferns, palms, and Tetrapanax together with more familiar English garden favorites, including hydrangeas, ornamental grasses, and rudbeckia.

‘It was equally important to keep this bold landscape connected to the architecture of the house. The balance between strong, contemporary design and abundant, naturalistic planting gives it a distinctive character. A secret jungle in the heart of suburbia,’ Karen describes.

(Image credit: Got the Shot/Rob Curd)

The natural sloping of the garden turned out to be a blessing when thinking about movement through the layout.

'We embraced the changes in level as an opportunity to introduce rhythm and a sense of journey through the space,' Karen says.

The garden unfolds across these different levels, with statement Schellevis garden steps guiding you through the layered planting.

‘We needed steps that provide both a strong architectural presence and a sense of understated simplicity. The large-format Schellevis steps offered the perfect solution,' Karen says.

Their generous proportions make the steps sculptural features in their own right, complementing the oversized tropical specimens. Yet naturalistic planting surrounds them and softens their edges, creating the impression that they are almost floating within the landscape.

‘We carefully considered the height, scale and structure of each planting layer, ensuring that the garden could be appreciated from multiple viewpoints – whether looking out across the landscape from the upper floors of the house or experiencing the planting at close quarters from within the garden itself,’ Karen says.

From above, the different layers of planting overlap and intertwine. At ground level, the experience is more immersive, with gravel paths leading you beneath the plant canopies that envelop you.

(Image credit: Got the Shot/Rob Curd)

Tucked among the planting, three garden zones wait to be discovered. Each has its own purpose but they're all connected through a cohesive design.

‘The elevated dining terrace occupies the highest level, providing a wonderful vantage point from which to enjoy the garden. In contrast, the cozy seating area offers a place to retreat and pause. Here, the experience is quieter and more enclosed, with foliage creating a sense of privacy and escape,’ Karen explains.

At the lowest level, the client's love of horticulture is reflected in a non-negotiable potting shed, which provides both a practical workspace and a personal retreat for them to nurture plants and experiment with growing.

‘The functional spaces are carefully woven into the landscape, rather than the landscape simply providing a backdrop to them,’ Karen says.

(Image credit: Got the Shot/Rob Curd)

The client's passion for experimentation is fundamental to the dramatic planting palette.

‘Every design begins with understanding the client, their personality, their relationship with the outdoors and, importantly, how they want their garden to make them feel,’ Karen explains.

‘For this project, we had the freedom to bring together the familiarity of traditional herbaceous perennials and ornamental grasses with the bold, architectural presence of more exotic species,’ she continues.

(Image credit: Got the Shot/Rob Curd)

Red hot pokers stand among purple coneflowers and verbena, while fiery Helenium bring vivid splashes of color among fall planting. These flowers and seedheads sit alongside the oversized leaves of tropical plants, creating a rich landscape.

‘Rather than creating a garden that follows one particular horticultural style, we wanted to celebrate the diversity of plants and the beauty of combining them. The result feels characterful and joyful, yet considered,’ Karen says.

(Image credit: Got the Shot/Rob Curd)

As with any garden, this extraordinary outdoor space will never quite be finished. With a client who is so enthusiastic and knowledgeable about plants, there are always new varieties to discover and unconventional planting combinations to experiment with.

For Karen, the garden is not a completed design, but a living landscape, shaped by the seasons, and the people who enjoy it.

‘We feel incredibly fortunate to have a client who shares that philosophy. Our relationship with this garden has continued long beyond its initial creation, and that ongoing collaboration is perhaps the most rewarding part of all.’

Garden design: Karen McClure Garden Design@karenmccluregardendesign

Main supplier: Corker

Photography: Rob CurdGot the Shot @gottheshotmedia