When it comes to festive styling, there is a fine line between abundance and excess – and sometimes, crossing it is entirely the point.

54 years ago, in 1972, the groundskeeper to silent film star Harold Lloyd was seen tending to a towering tree trimmed with roughly 5,000 ornaments from around the world. Over five decades later, it remains the ultimate inspiration for indulging in excess.

When browsing the best places to buy Christmas decor, you may be inclined to follow a strict color scheme or design theme. But this is Christmas. If you can't break the rules and be a bit eclectic over December, then there's hardly any fun in trimming the tree at all.

Harold's tree proves just how rewarding that approach can be. Set inside his Benedict Canyon home, the display was so large that his groundskeeper, Walter, had to wire the branches of several pine trees together each year to hold everything.

Harold owned around $25,000 worth of ornaments collected from around the world, and though only 5,000 could fit at once, the result filled the room from floor to ceiling with color and personality.

Anthropologie is a favorite place to shop for kitchy ornaments, especially if you're looking for global-inspired souvenirs like Harold's.

Shop the Edit

Anthropologie Boxed Vintage Milky Ornaments, Set of 5

McGee & Co. 4" Mixed Pearl Baubles (set of 2)

CrazyCuriosByCosima Vintage Christmas Glass Ornament - Soft Pink Victorian Lady Cameo - Home for the Holidays - 2.25" Wide

Anthropologie Vintage Tinsel Garland

pumpkintruck 2 Vintage Glass Christmas Ornaments - Lavender Pink, Gold Glitter Flowers

STALWART HOMESTYLES 4" Ruby Red Baubles (set of 2)

Most importantly, Harold's look lives on today, especially if you want your home to feel maximalist, rather than overly curated.

According to Lucy Ward, Brand Director of Vinterior, leaning into that kind of abundance is actually the best way to decorate for the holidays.

'Let's face it, maximalism is the only decorating scheme that reflects the true spirit of the Christmas season, and indulging and taking on the 'more is more' philosophy is a foolproof method for creating an inviting and 'playground'-like space, for those creative souls to explore and let their imaginations run wild,' says Lucy.

Instead of worrying about matching your Christmas decor to your living room palette, Lucy encourages letting your favorite pieces take center stage. 'Ignore any traditional rules and allow for colors and patterns to conquer the space. Be bold and aim for bright eclecticism with a twist, that puts the emphasis on a whimsical object or your favourite colour,' she explains.

Even if your collection feels a little mismatched, that contrast is what brings a space to life. 'Don’t worry if your Christmas decorations feel too eccentric or kitsch,' Lucy adds.

'In fact, this is exactly what you should be aiming for, to create a characterful and one-of-a-kind space. With a carefully selected foundation and a few statement pieces, you can unleash your creativity and indulge with layering to add whimsy.'

When it comes to building out the tree itself, mixing shades is key. 'Select the brightest and boldest and don’t be fearful of clashing colours and patterns,' Lucy advises. 'From traditional reds and greens to pastels and navy and blues, add depth to avoid a Christmas tree devoid of personality and warmth.'

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