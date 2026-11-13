Holiday decorating is so personal; whatever your style, whatever your approach, it's a nostalgic, joyful activity that should be given some time and thought. So, if you're feeling a bit stuck this year on where to start with your Christmas decor, we've rounded up all our favorite ideas from beautiful Christmas homes we've photographed and designer spaces that have had a holiday makeover.

Here, you'll find inspiration for which Christmas themes to choose, which festive trends to follow, as well as plenty of really easy switch-ups you can make now that will see you all the way through the holiday season.

1. Surround Your Fireplace with Seasonal Greenery

(Image credit: Future/Dean Hearne)

The living room is usually the main focus when it comes to decorating for the holidays, and if you have a fireplace, it becomes the true centerpiece. As such, surrounding the heart of the room with your decor is a timeless way to create a warm, cozy scheme.

Florist and designer Willow Crossley’s beautiful Christmas fireplace takes a very organic approach, with nothing overly styled. Foraged greenery looks very natural, almost as if it’s growing along the mantel. The dried oranges add a festive feel – it’s a really easy DIY project using either home-dried whole or sliced oranges. For a quicker project, you can pick up pre-dried fruit to create your own look.

2. Drape Garlands Down Stairways

(Image credit: Jon Day Photography | Designers Guild | Trenoweth House)

If there's one area in your home you shouldn't overlook, it's your hallway. Christmas entryway decor is one of the most classic looks and creates a sense of nostalgia in one of your less-considered zones.

'Plastic decorations can be lovely, but a more natural and sustainable approach to Christmas decor will make you feel merrier about the season. To create instant holiday vibes, you can drape a fresh Christmas garland on your stair rail – this classically beautiful touch also fills the air with the wonderful scent of winter,' says Nicole Yee of NY Interiors. 'If you don’t have a fireplace mantel, then a stairway is also the perfect place to hang your stockings with care. I love the look of handmade stockings and some fresh winter greens, red berries, or seasonal flowers sourced from the local flower mart.'

3. Frame Interior Doorways with Foliage Garlands

(Image credit: Future / Jan Baldwin)

There are so many ways to make the rooms of your home sing during the festive period, but sometimes it's the most unexpected details that have the most impact – and this striking Christmas garland draped around a doorway is a chic addition.

It's a more exciting way to decorate with garlands, and it feels more curated than simply draping it along a mantel or banister. Pinned up with a classic pointed top, it feels expensive and looks like you put in more effort than you did. It's also incredibly customizable – you can intertwine lights, cover with ornaments, or even weave in other seasonal foliage, like berries, poinsettia, or even dried orange slices.

4. Decorate Above Artwork and Mirrors

(Image credit: Future/Jon Day)

The mantel is a natural place to add some evergreen at Christmas, but look to more unexpected places in your home, too. Adding a few sprigs of spruce over your artwork and mirrors can bring a festive feel to rooms that don't have space for lots of holiday decor.

5. Mix and Layer Styles and Textures

(Image credit: Jon Day Photography / Designers Guild / Trenoweth House)

'A layered decor – one with a variety of textures and a mix of old and newer styles – feels elevated. I think the same is true of Christmas decorations,' explains Rebecca Udall. 'While I will keep most colors within a certain tone or color palette, having a mixture of styles works well. Mix motif kitsch glass ornaments, for example, with hand-blown colored glass and silk thread ornaments. This gives a layered look, but done with some consideration, it won’t look chaotic.'

Designer Kathy Kuo agrees, when it comes to making your holiday decor look more considered, it's all in the textures. 'I love to add a variety of rich textures to create a luxurious holiday look. Think velvet bows on the tree and velvet throw pillows on the sofa, crystal trees on the dining table and console, and cashmere throw blankets on every chair possible. Creating contrast with texture helps keep the holiday color palette in check and is really the epitome of the festive spirit of the season,' she explains.

6. Switch Out Candles for Festive Colors

(Image credit: Future/Owen Gale)

This is a Christmas decor idea you can start early, when you're wanting to get into the holiday spirit but not quite ready to put up the tree. Cluster together taper candles in festive colors to create an incredibly easy display. Pick holders of different heights and styles to create interest – even better if you can mix in some vintage ones to add patina and character. Williams Sonoma has a set of really slim, elegant tapers in muted festive colors, and you could then mix in some larger candles to make these simple displays even more interesting.

6. Embrace Nostalgic Charm with Heirloom Ornaments

(Image credit: The Six Bells / Photography Tory Williams)

Nostalgia-core is set to be a big Christmas theme this year, and for good reason. It brings back that excitement and joy reminiscent of childhood and creates the most classic Christmas feel. And a mix of collected and curated decor is key.

'Selecting and mixing in items that channel an “heirloom look” is a great way to upgrade your Christmas decor,' says interior designer Kate Marker. 'Items to consider may include an unusual or antique-inspired pattern on a serving dish, a patina on brass candleholders, delicate ornaments that may have been passed down generations, or interesting objects that hint at traditions from far away. These will not only elegantly elevate but also be conversation starters with family and guests alike.'

'Look for pieces that feel classic, storied, and textured. Patchwork decor or flannel blankets in tartan patterns are perfect when mixed with family heirlooms. Quality is key here. Creating that holiday-nostalgia feeling means seeking out well-crafted pieces that will age right alongside your family,' suggests Melissa Oholendt of Oho Interiors.

There are some beautifully traditional ornaments on offer right now, all of which imbue that sense of nostalgia. The Six Bells Holiday collection offers some charming vintage-inspired pieces, and Greenrow's 2026 offerings will instantly transport you back to Christmases past.

8. Introduce Classic Ralph Lauren Inspired Decor

(Image credit: NY Interiors / SEN Creative / Lauren Andersen)

A Ralph Lauren Christmas was a huge trend last year, and this heritage-inspired Christmas aesthetic is back for 2026. Think classic tartans, wooden decor, and hints of forest green for an elevated take on a traditional Christmas.

'I love that “Ralph Lauren Christmas” is trending right now, because to me, that’s just classic, old-school Christmas. The plaids, the layered textures, the evergreen and deep reds, it’s the Christmas I grew up on,' says Cassidy Montalvo. 'I’ve never been into the metallic or disco styles, or the blues and silvers. I want my home to feel cozy, nostalgic, and full of warmth, the kind of holiday my girls will remember forever as warm and inviting.'

9. Tie Bows to Everything

(Image credit: Rowen & Wren)

Bows are back for 2026, too, and have to be one of the simplest Christmas decorating ideas out there. You can pick up some lovely pre-tied designs that can be clipped onto trees and added to garlands and wreaths. But you can also buy lots of lovely ribbons in various colors, materials, and widths and start tying them to everything. The tree is an obvious place to start, but try adding bows to candlesticks, wine glasses on display, and even lighting fixtures.

'I love how a simple ribbon bow used on the tree can be mirrored on gifts, table settings, and even used to adorn candlesticks or wall sconces. This repetition ensures a consistent, thoughtful design that brings the whole room together in harmony,' says Lucy Uren, founder of Rowen & Wren.

Ali Childs, founder of Studio Alexandra, agrees, 'A really simple way of making decorations look luxurious is to use ribbon. This could be to elevate existing Christmas decorations by replacing the hanging string on ornaments with a thicker velvet ribbon, or making ribbons into statement bows and adding them to wreaths or the tree itself as decoration. We love to layer thick ribbons with different textures and rich colors to create a playful and luxurious finishing touch.'

10. Create an Old-Fashioned Feel with Tree Candles

(Image credit: Future)

In the 19th century, it was the customary thing to fill your tree with taper candles – the equivalent of using string lights today – and while it's a charming look, it's obviously not the safest thing to do in the 21st century. Luckily, since vintage Christmas decor has made such a comeback, you can now buy very authentic-looking clip-on LED candles that create that lovely glow without the fire hazard, as seen in this cozy, colorful home.

Avoid anything that looks too plasticky, and look for creamy-toned LED candles that have been dipped in wax so they look as close to the real thing as possible. They also look lovely clipped along a garland over a Christmas fireplace.

11. Make Folk Festive

(Image credit: Future)

Folk-inspired Christmas decor is everywhere this year. It's cozy, familiar, and always creates a welcoming atmosphere. The return of vintage patchwork has been part of a wider trend in 2026, so it's no surprise that this nostalgic print has made its way into so many holiday collections. Rustic wicker decorations are always a nice addition, as are felt ornaments and plenty of candles. It's a classic look that, although right on trend for this year, is completely timeless – one to bring out year after year.

12. Create the Most Inviting Atmosphere With Warm Lighting and Classic Colors

(Image credit: Future)

'For me, holiday decorating is about emotional regulation through sensory design by using color, texture, and light to nurture calm connection. In the living and dining areas, I layer traditional reds and greens with warm gold lighting to create that nostalgic serotonin hit we all crave in winter,' explains designer Anita Yokota. 'The repetition of ornaments and soft glow from string lights activate what neuroscience calls pattern recognition comfort. This promotes our brains to relax when we detect symmetry and warmth.'

This more simplistic approach to holiday decor is incredibly timeless and creates the coziest atmosphere. This living room uses a classic Christmas color scheme of deep reds and warm whites, with hints of shimmering gold. The overall look is cozy and welcoming, effortless but elegant.

13. Hand Swags From Banister and Door Handles

(Image credit: Future/Owen Gale)

This could be a totally free Christmas decor idea, and a nice activity to do, too. Get out in nature and forage for pieces you can turn into swags to hang around your home – on stairs, doors, or over artwork and mirrors. You don't need any floristry skills either, just some nice evergreen foliage, some wire to secure it all together, and a festive ribbon. They're not meant to look perfect – the more organic, the better! If you make your own wreath each year, this can also be a great way to use up any extras or cuttings.

14. Position a Statement Tree in an Entryway

(Image credit: McGee & Co.)

If you have the space, a Christmas tree in your entryway can make quite a statement. The moment guests step into your home, they are instantly met with the festivities and get a sneak preview of the decor scheme to come.

You can usually fit a taller tree in a hallway, too, which means you can go bigger and more statement with the ornaments. Think oversized ornaments, a show-stopping Christmas tree topper, and baskets filled with gifts at the base.

15. Swap Pillow Covers for Playful Festive Designs

(Image credit: Sarah Kaye)

Decorating for the holidays isn't just about adding trees and garlands around your home. Smaller swaps can make all the difference to the feel of a room – swapping the throw pillows in your bedroom or living space instantly adds a cozy nod to the festivities.

'When it comes to decorating, I try to keep things timeless but easy to store. Instead of buying bulky seasonal pillows, I get pillow shams I can swap out; they take up almost no space and are way more affordable,' explains Cassidy. You can lean fully into the holidays with a themed pillow, like this Furbish Studio Holiday Needlepoint Pillow, or simply add some fun festive stripes.

'Nine times out of 10, you can massively improve Christmas styling by focusing on soft furnishings and lighting,' agrees designer Birdie Fortescue. 'Introducing some plump new throw pillows to your sofa and armchairs is one of the easiest and quickest ways to give a room a totally different look.'

16. Always Opt for Ambient Lighting

(Image credit: Cathy Nordstrom, Fanny Radvik)

Interior designer Bethany Adams advises that to create a Christmas decor display that looks timeless, it's all about creating dimmed Christmas light ideas for a cozy feel. Simple yet very effective. 'Rule number one, dim the lights,' she says. 'Even better, light a bunch of candles and look for decor made from luxurious materials like feathers or glass. The low light will show these off to tremendous effect. Splurge on a little fresh greenery and your trinkets will be shown off to maximum effect.'

17. Transform Console Tables with Winter Bulbs

(Image credit: Birdie Fortescue)

Styling up a console or entry table with potted bulbs is a beautiful and fragrant Christmas decorating idea that will set the tone for celebration as soon as guests enter your home. Plus, potting up bulbs is something you can easily do in advance – be sure to check out our guide to how to force bulbs for Christmas.

'If you have lots of ornaments left over once you’ve finished decorating the Christmas tree, then use them to adorn cut branches arranged in big vases or antique vessels. You could even stud branches in amongst potted flowers. Winter-flowering plants are very useful for adding color to bare surfaces and can even be moved from room to room,' recommends Birdie Fortescue.

If you're stretched for time, there's no need to use bulbs; you could just spruce up winter house plants for a natural, festive look. 'If you have potted plants, then placing them into nice containers is a great way to add a decorative flourish. Put some moss around the base and incorporate candles, foliage, and other decorative items to create little festive vignettes around the home,' says Emma Deterding, founder of Kelling Designs.

18. Display Holiday Cards in Creative Ways

(Image credit: Future)

It can be tricky to know what to do with your holiday cards. They are so beautiful and thoughtful, but you probably don't want them taking up an entire surface. Using ribbons to hang them up is a really simple but effective idea, and they double as decor, too.

All you need is a thick ribbon that you secure to the wall, then use pegs or double-sided tape to attach your cards. Make it even more of a display by adding some mini wreaths, or you could use garlands instead of ribbon and clip your cards into the foliage.

19. Blend Antique Finds into Modern Holiday Displays

(Image credit: 'Lone Fox' A.K.A Drew Michael Scott )

We're advocates for decorating with antiques all year round, but there's something particularly alluring about these time-worn pieces during the holiday season. The ages of materials tell a story, and any decor made from metal instantly looks better over time. 'I like using antique ornaments on holiday trees, especially in the family room, adding the charm and character that mass-produced pieces just cannot replicate,' says interior designer Tracy Morris.

And it's not just the Christmas tree that benefits from antiques. Drew Michael Scott of Lone Fox makes a strong case for adorning your mantel with antiques, too. From rustic ceramics to aged candle holders, they add a layer of interest when mixed into seasonal greenery.

20. Weave Natural Touches into Existing Decor

(Image credit: Future)

Incorporating your existing room decor into festive vignettes is a stylish way to make your pieces work harder. And it's an approach that works in every room, from a living room sideboard topped with a mix of Christmas decor and pieces that live there year-round to your kitchen shelving.

'I like to reuse things I already have when it comes to Christmas decor. I’ll take a glass vase and fill it with extra ornaments, or use my cookbooks with red or green spines on the coffee table,' explains Cassidy. 'I don’t buy decorated garland, but buy plain (it’s also cheaper), and I’ll use the same garlands and wreaths year after year, but change the ribbon and ornaments to fit my vibe that year, plaid one year, velvet the next. It’s an easy swap for under $10.'

21. Bring Wreaths Indoors

(Image credit: Simon Brown)

A classic Christmas wreath isn't just for the front door; it can be a really lovely indoor decoration, too. Hang one in front of cabinets, mirrors, or artwork to add a festive feel to any room. A large wreath would also look wonderful above the bed or on an empty wall in your living room.

Just be aware that if you're going for a real wreath, it will need some extra care when displayed indoors. Keep it looking fresh by spraying it with water every now and then, and look for designs that have a nice mossy base that you can keep damp or use floral foam.

22. Spruce Up Kitchen Spaces with Foliage

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Your kitchen will see a lot of foot traffic over the holidays, but it is a room that can get slightly neglected when it comes to festive decor. Of course, the space gets busy, and you don't want tinsel getting in the way of the turkey, but there are simple Christmas kitchen decor ideas that will add a sense of occasion without impeding practicality.

Most of it involves greenery. A simple jar of evergreen boughs on a kitchen island would do the trick, or you could add some branches over any mirrors or artwork you have in your space. In this kitchen, designer Marie Flanigan has added greenery around the light fixtures to create suspended wreaths – simple but so effective. You could also use mini wreaths and hang them on your cabinets or in your windows.

23. Extend Holiday Festivities into Guest Bedrooms

(Image credit: Future/Jon Day)

Much like the kitchen, your guest bedrooms get more use over the holidays, and it's always a nice idea to extend the decorations to these rooms. Again, foliage can do a lot of the heavy lifting here. Even just a vase of evergreens with a festive candle can add a holiday feel. For more of a flourish, take inspiration from this cozy idea and drape a bushy garland around the headboard. It will take minutes to do with some damage-free garland holders, but it will look like you've put in a lot of effort.

Update the bed with festive bed sheets too. That doesn't mean cliché Christmas prints, but cozy, tastefully layered with a hint of the holidays. 'With limited time, focus on making the bed as stylish and comfortable as possible, starting with a well-made blank canvas and a generous stack of pillows on each side,' advises Birdie Fortescue. 'Use a combination of plains and patterns and don’t shy away from a mix of textures and designs. Square or rectangular cushions work well on beds and can even be mixed together, so take your pick!'

'A cozy rug at the side of the bed is a simple Christmas styling touch that makes such a difference to your guests’ experience too,' she adds. 'Sheepskin or sheep's wool are both lovely on bare feet and are perfect textures for winter.'

24. Bring the Festivities into a Children's Bedroom

(Image credit: Ciara Kenaston)

The magic of Christmas truly comes into its own when there are children in the household, and something as simple as a garland or wreath in a kid's bedroom adds instant charm and festivity – and creates a place to display those decorations they picked out but don't look quite right anywhere else. 'In the kids’ room, I want to spark joy and imagination,' says Anita Yokota. 'A garland, mini trees, and soft lighting make the space feel safe and story-like. It is a reminder that home can still feel magical, even in simple ways.'

In Ciara Kenaston's home, she likes to bring in paper decorations and colorful motifs that feel slightly more playful than the collected, vintage decorations throughout the rest of her home. The wreath above the headboard, the garland over the curtain pole, and the paper snowflakes on the ceiling add just the right amount of holiday style.

25. Enhance Front Door Appeal with Bright Poinsettias

(Image credit: NY Interiors/Lauren Andersen/SEN Creative)

We often focus so much on our interiors that we forget about our outdoor spaces. But your front door is the perfect place to decorate for the holidays, whether you hang a wreath and garland or fill pots with seasonal blooms.

'When I decorate a front door or a porch, I like to keep it simple and natural. Using fresh materials and vintage accents is an eco-friendly way to add charm and natural beauty. I always line my own Christmas porch with poinsettias,' explains Nicole, who created a classic look with her own front door. 'I don’t always go with red – some years I switch up for white or pink poinsettias, and I pair them with a natural cedar garland around the door with warm white lights for a very merry welcome,' she adds, noting that 'fresh garlands and real wreaths never go out of style, and give you the flexibility to customize your holiday look. I love using these and other natural materials.'

26. Set the Scene with a Christmas Tree on Your Porch

(Image credit: Kelley Proxmire/Geoffrey Hodgdon Photography)

A spacious porch is the perfect opportunity to bring some of the Christmas style you've brought to your interiors to the outside of your home. And if you have a large space like in this design, a full-size tree is the perfect outdoor Christmas decor idea.

'A tall, live tree decorated with ribbons, pine cones, and other natural elements is perfectly placed at the end of this large Southern porch, greeting guests as they arrive. The magnolia garland with yellow ribbons on the railings and around the light fixtures creates a festive entry to this charming home,' says interior designer Kelley Proxmire.

The reason it works? Everything feels natural – foliage is the basis of the decor, which feels right at home in the outdoor space. With the subtle ribbons and ornaments on the tree, it gives a preview into the home's decor theme without overwhelming.

Just make sure any decor you introduce to a porch is meant for outdoors. Foraging natural greenery is a stylish and sustainable option, or shop for hard-wearing examples you can reuse year after year.

Shop Our Favorite Christmas Decor of 2026

Anthropologie Satin Bow Tree Topper

Target 3pk Glass Bulb Tree Ornament Set

McGee & Co. 6' Faux Dried Oranges Garland

McGee & Co. Myrtle Topiary With Red Bow

Threshold designed w/Studio McGee Scalloped Woven Christmas Tree Collar

At Home Metallic Hydrangea Pick

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McGee & Co. Etoile Tree Topper

Target 15 fl oz Santa Mug and Cookie Tray

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West Elm Lone Fox Crochet Lace Candle Ornaments (set of 6)

At Home Red the Nutcracker Faux Leather Book Box

Anthropologie Tulle Tree Skirt

Anthropologie Hanging Tassel Garland

McGee & Co. Tangerine Faux Arrangement

West Elm Lone Fox Pieced Lumbar Pillow Cover

Anthropologie Swink 12 Days of Christmas Dessert Plates

Threshold designed w/Studio McGee Wallpaper Print Pillow

Anthropologie Terrain Faux Juniper Berry Wreath

Anthropologie Animal Icon Dog Stocking Holder

Magnolia Evergrove Printed Velvet Tree Skirt

McGee & Co. Woven Porch Sleigh

Vintage Hand-Painted Wooden Santa Claus Bells, Set of 4

Lulu and Georgia Crouzet Satin Pillow

Target 4ct Ceramic Holly Appetizer Plates

Anthropologie Lacquer Coupe Glass

Magnolia Antique Brass Floral Bell Ornament

GreenRow Sloan Patchwork Bow

Kelly Clarkson Home Unscented Tree Shaped Taper Candles, Set of 2

West Elm Lone Fox Cross-Stitch Stockings

Lulu and Georgia Rattan Tree Topper

Magnolia Wooden Winter Wind-Up Music Box

West Elm Faux Frosted Pine Cone Wreath

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GreenRow Lola Star Patchwork Stocking

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