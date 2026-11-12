Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin's Anti-Perfection Coffee Table Styling Sets The Benchmark for Cozy Living Rooms

A coffee table is more than just a table: it is a canvas. The best arrangements tell a story of the people who live in the home through a curated collection of books, ceramics, and decorative accents.

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin's living room styling, designed by Pierce and Ward, is the perfect example. Rather than a carefully arranged design, the surface feels like it was collected mindfully over time. It features ceramics of various heights, a brass tray, a figure sculpture, and various coffee table books.

The varied and fabulously lived-in look is a masterclass for coffee table styling as we move into 2027.

The Brolin coffee table is a reminder of just how much power this single furnishing can have for elevating a living room. The beautiful wooden surface of this furnishing makes the living room instantly feel richer and more lived-in.

Design expert Mark Ward states: 'When people think about updating their living room, they often start with the biggest pieces of furniture, particularly the sofa. But changing the furniture around it can make a surprising difference. The trick is to choose pieces that work with what you already have. Reclaimed wood is particularly good for this because its natural tones and textures sit comfortably alongside so many different styles, from traditional to contemporary, and there are plenty of ways to make an impact, depending on the space you're working with.'

'A new coffee table, for example, can do much more than provide somewhere to put a cup of tea,' explains Mark. 'Sitting at the heart of a seating area, it helps bring the room together, creating a natural focal point while adding interest and personality.'

Recreate Josh and Kathryn's Look at Home

A few well chosen books, vases, and sculptures on a wooden coffee table go a long way. Here are our top picks inspired by the Brolin's look.

Modern Walnut Square Coffee Table

Coppelia Handmade Decorative Object

anthropologie Pedestal Urn

'Great Escapes Italy' Book

Ric Rac Tray by Ashley Childers

Ceramic Flower Vase

Recreating their casually lived-in styling requires more curation than you might think.

Cari Bateman, Senior Designer at Neville Johnson, advises: 'Start by taking a look at what you already have and consider the different heights you can create. Design elements such as photo frames, vases and tall candle holders are perfect for adding height, while coffee table books provide a grounding foundation for your styling. Negative space is equally important to create balance. You can also add vases or jugs with seasonal flowers or branches to tune in to the autumn transition. Above all, avoid overcrowding. Take heed of the old saying: less is truly more.'

Furthermore, decorating like the Brolins with a lived-in coffee table is largely aligned with 2027 interior design trends.

'We'll continue to see interiors become more layered and personal,' predicts Cari. 'Vintage and antique pieces mixed with contemporary furniture create homes with real character. Rich textures, tactile fabrics, patterned wallpapers and collected objects all help create warm, inviting spaces that feel lived in rather than overly styled.'

She continues: 'Homes have become much more personal. We've moved away from the very minimalist, neutral look towards interiors with warmth, personality and a layered feel. Storage is moving beyond functionality and instead becomes a way to express yourself, which is why I predict lifestyle storage, such as home libraries and small dressing rooms, will only grow in popularity in 2027.'

When it comes to decorating, it's the small things, like coffee table styling, that really tie the whole room together. A lived-in look instantly makes the living room feel cozy.

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