Joanna and Chip Gaines’s Christmas Living Room Is a Masterclass in Warm Minimalism – It Proves White Can Be Cozy, Too

White and silver might not be the first colors that come to mind when creating a cozy Christmas scheme, but get the layering right, and they can feel every bit as warm and inviting as more traditional festive palettes.

Elegant, ethereal, and effortlessly timeless, this understated combination brings a sense of calm and sophistication to the holidays. And as we look ahead to Christmas 2026, I predict we'll see a renewed appreciation for this softer approach to minimalist Christmas decorating ideas.

HGTV stars Joanna and Chip Gaines have long understood the appeal of a beautifully restrained interior, and their white Christmas living room remains one of my favorite examples of how to make minimalist holiday decorating feel genuinely inviting. Although she shared this look some time ago, its appeal hasn't diminished. In fact, I think it feels particularly relevant for 2026, as we continue to move away from overly decorated spaces in favor of interiors that feel more considered, personal, and quietly luxurious.

White and neutral interiors have always had a place in design, but during the holidays, they take on an especially enchanting quality. Reflective silver accents, soft lighting, and delicate layers of texture create a festive atmosphere without overwhelming the room. The secret is understanding that decorating with white doesn't have to mean sacrificing warmth. When thoughtfully layered, a restrained palette can feel just as cozy and celebratory as more traditional Christmas colors.

Hebe Hatton, Head of Interiors at Homes & Gardens, agrees that keeping things simple doesn't mean losing any of the festive magic: ‘When decorating with white, it's all about adding enough texture and reflective details to stop the space from feeling flat. Layering whites, silvers, and soft neutrals creates a beautiful sense of depth, while keeping the overall look calm and inviting. It's proof that a more understated Christmas scheme can still feel really special.’

The trick, as Joanna demonstrates so beautifully, is balance. Pairing crisp white tones with tactile fabrics, natural materials, and softly reflective metallic accents creates depth and warmth without losing that essential sense of calm. It's an approach that works particularly well when decorating with white in a Christmas living room.

Of course, getting the temperature of the palette right makes all the difference. Justyna Korczynska, senior designer at Crown, offers some helpful advice: ‘There is no hard or fast rule for finding the perfect white Christmas ornaments – it really depends on what atmosphere you want to create. If the desire is to create a calm, serene space, then use white with silver for a cooler tone.’

(Image credit: Future / Polly Eltes)

For those who prefer a little more warmth, she suggests introducing subtle touches of shimmering gold, brass, or champagne. These softer metallics lift the palette and prevent an all-white scheme from feeling too cool or one-dimensional.

I also love incorporating lighting into this kind of Christmas scheme. Last year, I added these Faux Birch Trees with LED Lights from Amazon to my holiday decor, and they were so beautiful that I never took them down. They feel just as magical in July as they do at Christmas, and they're a lovely example of how lighting can bring warmth and atmosphere to a neutral interior.

While traditional reds and greens will always have their place, Joanna's living room is a reminder that Christmas decorating doesn't have to follow a familiar formula. Her elegant white scheme proves that minimalist Christmas design can be every bit as warm, welcoming, and full of festive charm as a more elaborate display.

This year, I'm making a strong case for bringing this timeless palette back into the spotlight.

Shop the White Christmas Look

A beautiful white Christmas scheme is all about choosing pieces that feel special without overwhelming the space. I've curated a selection of white and silver Christmas decorations, from softly shimmering accents to elegant lighting, to help recreate Joanna Gaines's wonderfully understated holiday aesthetic at home.

Amazon Warm White Christmas Lights, 100 Count

Anthropologie Organza Bow Tree Topper

Lulu and Georgia Watercolor Ball Ornaments

Crate & Barrel White Berry Christmas Tree Pick

Target Matte White Jingle Bell Christmas Ornament Set

Amazon White Christmas Tree Skirt