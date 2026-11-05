Forget Seasonal Decor Fatigue – How Designers Use 'Slow Styling' to Craft a Timeless Holiday Scheme From Fall Through to New Year

Seasonal decorating is a fast-paced affair at this time of year. As soon as Labor Day weekend is over, it's weeks of fall foliage into harvest motifs into pumpkins into turkeys, and then lights and trees galore. You could redecorate your home for every one of the "-ber" months, and social media often suggests that you should. And while it's such a joy to tweak your home for the holidays, is it essential to overhaul it for every festive occasion?

We spoke with designers to find out how they do seasonal decorating tastefully, slowly, and more sustainably. Because there are plenty of tasteful shifts you can make throughout the home from fall into Christmas that will have your home looking exceptionally festive, without the big switch-ups every month.

1. Work With What You Have

Make use of what you have, using as many preloved decorations and sentimental pieces as possible. (Image credit: Jon Day)

Unsurprisingly, decorating for the holidays largely depends on how much you enjoy it. For many, it's a traditional Christmas ritual that marks the beginning of the festive period, so much of its appeal lies in the nostalgia and familiarity of treasures from past holidays.

'For Holiday decorating, I suggest using what you have from previous holidays that feel timeless, like pillows and throws in seasonal colors to change the mood,' says interior designer Suzanne Schultze. 'Buying new tabletop and holiday decor every year just creates more clutter and storage needs. Instead, use seasonal greens, fruits, vegetables, and berries to assemble in trays and vessels you already own,' Suzanne adds. 'Mix with glass ornaments, twinkle lights, and candlesticks for a festive look. They are fresh and fragrant, and can be composted or recycled afterward, which is always a win in my book!'

2. Create Thoughtful Vignettes You Switch Slowly With the Seasons

A candle on a coffee table or a garland draped on a mantel can bring just as much joy as more statement displays. (Image credit: Studio McGee)

'We approach seasonal decorating much like we approach interiors: it should feel personal, thoughtful, and connected to the way you live,' explains interior designer Meredith Owen. 'I don’t think you need to redecorate for every holiday. Decorate for the occasions you love and the traditions that mean something to your family. Sometimes a bowl of seasonal branches or a beautifully set table is enough to make your home feel festive. It should bring you joy, rather than feel like another obligation.'

Creating little vignettes on sideboards, coffee tables, or kitchen islands that you can add to throughout the season is a nice way to nod to the festivities without having to start over every few weeks.

'I like to work with the home’s existing design, bringing in a few layers that shift the mood,' adds Meredith. 'In fall, that might mean richer textiles, branches, and candlelight. At Christmas, a tree and fresh greenery can make a wonderful statement without rearranging the entire room. Keeping your favorite furniture, artwork, and collected pieces in place makes the seasonal additions feel more personal.'

3. Make Decorating a Ritual

Decorate your home according to what brings you joy, like a wreath above a bed or some string lights wrapped around a banister. (Image credit: Williams Sonoma)

For many of us, decorating for the seasons and the holidays is a ritual to enjoy with our loved ones. The act itself is just as important as the outcome. By approaching seasonal decor as a meaningful ritual that sees you through the transition of the seasons, it feels far more enduring. Think homemade Thanksgiving centerpieces to hanging a garland made from hand-picked leaves come Christmas.

'I still remember how magical it felt as a child when the seasons changed, and our home changed with them – it made every holiday feel like an event worth looking forward to,' says Brooke Mennen-Talsma of Brooke MT Interiors. 'Now I want to create that same sense of wonder and nostalgia for my own kids. It doesn’t have to be elaborate or expensive! It’s really about marking the moments so that years from now they’ll remember the little rituals of pulling out the pumpkins in fall or the bunny figurines in spring, and maybe carry those traditions into their own homes one day.'

'For us, it’s never a total overhaul. Instead, I’ve slowly built a collection of special pieces over the years and each one gets its own little showcase moment when its season or holiday comes around. That might be a vignette on the mantel, a centerpiece on the dining table, or a few touches on the entry console. Because the pieces come back year after year, they become familiar friends, and the kids get excited to see them again. I add a piece or two each year, so the collection grows with our family, and the unpacking itself has become a tradition we all look forward to as a family.'

4. Be Inspired By What's Happening in Nature

Use seasonal branches or foliage for tablescapes, mantels, or front door decor. (Image credit: Unknown)

A natural way to decorate seasonally is to be inspired by what's happening outside. Use nature to inspire your decorating process, using the changing landscape as your muse. Start by sourcing as much natural produce as you can, such as leafy branches for a vase on your kitchen island, and then evergreen boughs as you get closer to Christmas.

'Redecorating for every holiday or season is absolutely bonkers, and no, you should not!' says Katie Kiser of Katie Kiser & Co. 'Interiors are meant to be seasonless, save for an additional throw blanket in the winter. Lest you end up living in a house styled like a budget home decor store.'

'Seasonal decorating can be as organic as clipping a few branches for fall and displaying your summer garden haul in a bowl. For Christmas, I love to use fresh greenery and garland from our local garden club, seasonal produce such as pears, and beautiful satsuma oranges with the bright leaves attached. Most importantly, you need a high-quality, double-faced ribbon. May Arts has been my go-to supplier for going on two decades! I plan my entire theme around their ribbon availability. I also love to incorporate pops of color through tapered candles.'

Timeless Seasonal Picks

No matter the season, these timeless picks will bring festive charm and instant coziness to any home. Designed to last, you'll find yourself reaching for these staples every holiday.

Anthropologie Helen Wooden Candle Holder

JIA JIA Onyx Solitaire Game Set

Lulu and Georgia Lorcan Serving Platter

Astier De Villatte Tucson Scented Candle

Serena & Lily Albion Mohair Throw

Mrs Alice Olive Green Large Marble Tray

Whether you're adding last-minute Christmas decor to your home or bringing out timeless collections you've had in the family for years, redecorating for every holiday depends on how much it brings you joy.

'Decorating for a holiday should feel like a gift to yourself and the people you live with, not one more thing on the to-do list,' says Ashley Macuga of Studio Collected. 'If pulling out the boxes brings you joy, do it. If it brings dread, give yourself permission to skip a holiday or two. A home that has been put together with intention the rest of the year doesn’t need a costume change to feel special. It just needs a few small signals that something is being celebrated.'