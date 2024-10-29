Anne Hathaway's open kitchen shelving is decorative and functional – I thought the look was falling out of fashion, but her arrangement has changed my mind

Open shelving has been trending for some time now. The look has evolved over the years, most recently taking shape in the 'bookshelf wealth' trend (a term for displaying your favorite books and decorative objects proudly on your shelves). When this form of open shelving first emerged, it was one of my favorite trends of the year; however, after seeing hundreds of takes, the style lost some of its appeal. That was until I saw Anne Hathway's open kitchen shelving, which renewed my interest.

Anne Hathaway's kitchen storage , designed by the acclaimed Studio Shamshiri , has long been a subject of interest to me, but her shelving goes beyond simple organization. I love the look of the shelves because they toe the line between being purely for storage and purely decorative. The open shelving sits to the left of Hathaway's sink, featuring two levels of farmhouse-style storage. The top shelf holds three sizes of natural clay plates, while the lower shelf holds bowls. A teal blue vase brings out the green in the cabinets and emphasizes the beauty of the shelves.

So what makes this kitchen shelving design, in particular, so striking? First, I love Hathway's dynamic use of open space. Though the shelves are effectively used for storage, at least a third of the space is open. The way the bottom and top shelves mirror one another creates continuous lines of open space that feel cohesive across the room. There is even a third shelf on top that stretches over the window she has chosen to leave empty. To create a similar look, it's important to think about what is absent as much as the items you choose to include in your own open shelving display.

Furthermore, Hathaway has organized her dishes in three distinct stacks. A simple rule I learned while working in luxury retail is to always merchandise in sets of three or five, and the same principle applies to styling a shelf . Using these prime numbers creates an arrangement that feels instantly intentional and uncluttered. If you have more sizes of plates or bowls, you can stack them with largest on bottom and smallest on top, as we can see on Hathaway's first shelf.

Though I noticed the shelf deco r first, the style of Hathaway's shelves is the unsung hero in this space. Her designer, Shamshiri, has opted for floating shelving, resulting in an especially open and airy feel. This shelving style allows Hathway to remove the bulk of the sides of shelving while maintaining the benefits for storage.

Shop the Hathaway-Inspired Open Shelving Edit

Open shelving can be created with hundreds of different styles and looks. Here are just a few of our favorites. Plus, we handpicked some Hathaway-inspired accessories to bring a hint of her kitchen to any kind of shelf in every type of home.

Rustic Edna Floating Shelf

This natural looking shelf is accessibly priced with a gorgeous, alder design. The extra thick construction makes a bold statement and would look especially beautiful in a white kitchen.

Editor's pick Uriah Terracotta Table Vase

When admiring Hathaway's shelves, one piece really grabs my attention, and that's her beautiful blue vase. This rustic piece on Wayfair is one of the closet dupes I can find (and it looks just perfect beyond the kitchen).

Scalloped Quinn Floating Shelves

These beautiful cream shelves add a sweetness and warmth to any room where they are used. Their modern sensibility would be gorgeous for storing rustic dishes

Rustic Stoneware

Amorarc Ceramic Cereal Bowls

A zoom onto Hathaway's shelves shows that she, too, enjoys her cereal (or perhaps even soup or pasta) from some beautiful ceramic bowls. I love these stoneware pieces (in ocean blue) that are versatile enough to deserve a place on every shelf, whether it's open or not.

Two Level Floating Shelves

These wooden floating shelves are perfect for storing decorative items with two levels for extra display space. They make it easy to both feature your dishes and decorative objects in your home

Chunky style Fiesta Bistro Coupe 10 1/2 Inch Dinner Plate

Chunky plates are topping cookware trends, and it would appear that Hathaway herself is a fan of this look. I recommend investing in around four of these plates to stack them in a way just as the actress demonstrates. They're as stylish as they are practical, just like her shelves.

To recreate the farmhouse kitchen feel of Hathaway's space, I recommend opting for natural wood, or rustic shelves. Handmade plates, bowls, and other pieces of pottery arranged on the shelves will help to replicate the homey, lived-in feel.

No matter your interior design style, open shelving is a great way to add personality and warmth to your home.