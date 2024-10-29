Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Homes & Gardens

    Anne Hathaway's open kitchen shelving is decorative and functional – I thought the look was falling out of fashion, but her arrangement has changed my mind

    By Sophie Edwards,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Gklq_0wQtS9Eg00

    Open shelving has been trending for some time now. The look has evolved over the years, most recently taking shape in the 'bookshelf wealth' trend (a term for displaying your favorite books and decorative objects proudly on your shelves). When this form of open shelving first emerged, it was one of my favorite trends of the year; however, after seeing hundreds of takes, the style lost some of its appeal. That was until I saw Anne Hathway's open kitchen shelving, which renewed my interest.

    Anne Hathaway's kitchen storage , designed by the acclaimed Studio Shamshiri , has long been a subject of interest to me, but her shelving goes beyond simple organization. I love the look of the shelves because they toe the line between being purely for storage and purely decorative. The open shelving sits to the left of Hathaway's sink, featuring two levels of farmhouse-style storage. The top shelf holds three sizes of natural clay plates, while the lower shelf holds bowls. A teal blue vase brings out the green in the cabinets and emphasizes the beauty of the shelves.

    So what makes this kitchen shelving design, in particular, so striking? First, I love Hathway's dynamic use of open space. Though the shelves are effectively used for storage, at least a third of the space is open. The way the bottom and top shelves mirror one another creates continuous lines of open space that feel cohesive across the room. There is even a third shelf on top that stretches over the window she has chosen to leave empty. To create a similar look, it's important to think about what is absent as much as the items you choose to include in your own open shelving display.

    Furthermore, Hathaway has organized her dishes in three distinct stacks. A simple rule I learned while working in luxury retail is to always merchandise in sets of three or five, and the same principle applies to styling a shelf . Using these prime numbers creates an arrangement that feels instantly intentional and uncluttered. If you have more sizes of plates or bowls, you can stack them with largest on bottom and smallest on top, as we can see on Hathaway's first shelf.

    Though I noticed the shelf deco r first, the style of Hathaway's shelves is the unsung hero in this space. Her designer, Shamshiri, has opted for floating shelving, resulting in an especially open and airy feel. This shelving style allows Hathway to remove the bulk of the sides of shelving while maintaining the benefits for storage.

    Shop the Hathaway-Inspired Open Shelving Edit

    Open shelving can be created with hundreds of different styles and looks. Here are just a few of our favorites. Plus, we handpicked some Hathaway-inspired accessories to bring a hint of her kitchen to any kind of shelf in every type of home.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3ulO_0wQtS9Eg00 Rustic

    Edna Floating Shelf

    This natural looking shelf is accessibly priced with a gorgeous, alder design. The extra thick construction makes a bold statement and would look especially beautiful in a white kitchen.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVjNc_0wQtS9Eg00 Editor's pick

    Uriah Terracotta Table Vase

    When admiring Hathaway's shelves, one piece really grabs my attention, and that's her beautiful blue vase. This rustic piece on Wayfair is one of the closet dupes I can find (and it looks just perfect beyond the kitchen).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxqmE_0wQtS9Eg00 Scalloped

    Quinn Floating Shelves

    These beautiful cream shelves add a sweetness and warmth to any room where they are used. Their modern sensibility would be gorgeous for storing rustic dishes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TARH_0wQtS9Eg00 Rustic Stoneware

    Amorarc Ceramic Cereal Bowls

    A zoom onto Hathaway's shelves shows that she, too, enjoys her cereal (or perhaps even soup or pasta) from some beautiful ceramic bowls. I love these stoneware pieces (in ocean blue) that are versatile enough to deserve a place on every shelf, whether it's open or not.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkguP_0wQtS9Eg00 Two Level

    Floating Shelves

    These wooden floating shelves are perfect for storing decorative items with two levels for extra display space. They make it easy to both feature your dishes and decorative objects in your home

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2Nui_0wQtS9Eg00 Chunky style

    Fiesta Bistro Coupe 10 1/2 Inch Dinner Plate

    Chunky plates are topping cookware trends, and it would appear that Hathaway herself is a fan of this look. I recommend investing in around four of these plates to stack them in a way just as the actress demonstrates. They're as stylish as they are practical, just like her shelves.

    To recreate the farmhouse kitchen feel of Hathaway's space, I recommend opting for natural wood, or rustic shelves. Handmade plates, bowls, and other pieces of pottery arranged on the shelves will help to replicate the homey, lived-in feel.

    No matter your interior design style, open shelving is a great way to add personality and warmth to your home.

    Related Search

    Anne HathawayInterior designFashionAnne HathwayHathawayShamshiri

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Joanna Gaines' back kitchen just proved to me that black can be a soft shade that's unexpectedly perfect for rustic spaces
    Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston uses black patio furniture to bring style and functionality to her Japanese-inspired poolside – designers swear by its minimalist look
    Homes & Gardens5 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    RuPaul's monochromatic home exterior is trendy yet timeless – designers say it's the perfect fit for most architectural styles
    Homes & Gardens6 days ago
    How to keep laundry smelling nice beyond laundry day – 4 tricks to enhance your routine
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    Cool colors are making an unexpected comeback – these are the rules designers use to ensure they're perfectly balanced
    Homes & Gardens5 days ago
    Homemade Peach Cobbler: A Timeless Delight
    The Foodie Fix20 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    5 signs you need to replace your flatware – according to a master event planner
    Homes & Gardens6 days ago
    Meg Ryan's mantelpiece has changed my seasonal decor strategies – I can't get enough of how she stages her marble space
    Homes & Gardens23 hours ago
    The 7 quick jobs I'm doing to spruce up my guest bathroom before the hosting season
    Homes & Gardens3 days ago
    5 surprising things you can clean with shaving foam
    Homes & Gardens6 days ago
    I am a serial organizer but I hate the restocking trend – here are the 4 reasons you should give it a miss
    Homes & Gardens21 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    I tried the tea bag cleaning hack for air fryers and it made my greasy appliance spotless, but I won’t be doing it again – here’s why
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Want to match your plants to your paint colors in 2025? Here's how to add a botanical twist to the hottest interior shades
    Homes & Gardens4 days ago
    Tyra Banks' 'fifth wall' in her dressing room has an unorthodox treatment – designers love its playful yet impactful effect
    Homes & Gardens3 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    The 4 areas of your home pros say to always insulate to keep it toasty in colder weather – plus, where to never insulate
    Homes & Gardens4 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    How long should I burn a candle? Pros reveal the easy formula for this candle safety tip
    Homes & Gardens20 hours ago
    Sanctuaries in the city – NYC garden designer reveals how to transform urban rooftop gardens into green oases
    Homes & Gardens6 days ago
    Did you know November is the perfect time to stock up on Christmas decor storage essentials? Pro organizers never leave this job to the last minute
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy