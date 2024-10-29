Homes & Gardens
Anne Hathaway's open kitchen shelving is decorative and functional – I thought the look was falling out of fashion, but her arrangement has changed my mind
By Sophie Edwards,1 days ago
Related SearchAnne HathawayInterior designFashionAnne HathwayHathawayShamshiri
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joanna Gaines' back kitchen just proved to me that black can be a soft shade that's unexpectedly perfect for rustic spaces
Homes & Gardens2 days ago
Jennifer Aniston uses black patio furniture to bring style and functionality to her Japanese-inspired poolside – designers swear by its minimalist look
Homes & Gardens5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
RuPaul's monochromatic home exterior is trendy yet timeless – designers say it's the perfect fit for most architectural styles
Homes & Gardens6 days ago
Homes & Gardens1 day ago
Cool colors are making an unexpected comeback – these are the rules designers use to ensure they're perfectly balanced
Homes & Gardens5 days ago
The Foodie Fix20 hours ago
Camilo Díaz8 days ago
Homes & Gardens6 days ago
Meg Ryan's mantelpiece has changed my seasonal decor strategies – I can't get enough of how she stages her marble space
Homes & Gardens23 hours ago
Homes & Gardens3 days ago
Homes & Gardens6 days ago
I am a serial organizer but I hate the restocking trend – here are the 4 reasons you should give it a miss
Homes & Gardens21 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
I tried the tea bag cleaning hack for air fryers and it made my greasy appliance spotless, but I won’t be doing it again – here’s why
Homes & Gardens1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
Want to match your plants to your paint colors in 2025? Here's how to add a botanical twist to the hottest interior shades
Homes & Gardens4 days ago
Tyra Banks' 'fifth wall' in her dressing room has an unorthodox treatment – designers love its playful yet impactful effect
Homes & Gardens3 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
The 4 areas of your home pros say to always insulate to keep it toasty in colder weather – plus, where to never insulate
Homes & Gardens4 days ago
Alameda Post11 days ago
The HD Post28 days ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
Homes & Gardens20 hours ago
Sanctuaries in the city – NYC garden designer reveals how to transform urban rooftop gardens into green oases
Homes & Gardens6 days ago
Did you know November is the perfect time to stock up on Christmas decor storage essentials? Pro organizers never leave this job to the last minute
Homes & Gardens1 day ago
The HD Post14 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0