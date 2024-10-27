Homes & Gardens
We're calling it – cherry red is the chicest way to decorate with red right now (and designers agree)
By Emily Moorman,2 days ago
Related SearchPaint color selectionColor theoryInterior designRoom designBethany Adams interiorsMiranda Cullen
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homes & Gardens28 days ago
Joanna Gaines' back kitchen just proved to me that black can be a soft shade that's unexpectedly perfect for rustic spaces
Homes & Gardens22 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston uses black patio furniture to bring style and functionality to her Japanese-inspired poolside – designers swear by its minimalist look
Homes & Gardens3 days ago
Matthew and Camila McConaughey use this blue island paint trick to bring character to their kitchen – without overwhelming the room
Homes & Gardens6 days ago
RuPaul's monochromatic home exterior is trendy yet timeless – designers say it's the perfect fit for most architectural styles
Homes & Gardens4 days ago
Homes & Gardens1 day ago
I tried the 'game-changing' 30-Second Rule for chores I kept putting off – and it solved my procrastination like magic
Homes & Gardens4 hours ago
Homes & Gardens4 days ago
Drew Barrymore's set kitchen is the most personal twist on the modern rustictrend I've seen – she makes a case for hanging art in unorthodox places
Homes & Gardens6 days ago
Jennifer Aniston's mid-century modern living room has made me rethink this '50s trend – and you can actually achieve the look on a limited budget
Homes & Gardens9 hours ago
Homes & Gardens6 days ago
The 4 areas of your home pros say to always insulate to keep it toasty in colder weather – plus, where to never insulate
Homes & Gardens2 days ago
Want to match your plants to your paint colors in 2025? Here's how to add a botanical twist to the hottest interior shades
Homes & Gardens3 days ago
Homes & Gardens7 days ago
Dianna Carney1 day ago
Homes & Gardens4 days ago
Homes & Gardens6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Anne Hathaway's open kitchen shelving is decorative and functional – I thought the look was falling out of fashion, but her arrangement has changed my mind
Homes & Gardens4 hours ago
Homes & Gardens3 days ago
Dianna Carney7 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
Homes & Gardens5 days ago
Tyra Banks' 'fifth wall' in her dressing room has an unorthodox treatment – designers love its playful yet impactful effect
Homes & Gardens1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Homes & Gardens5 days ago
Homes & Gardens4 days ago
David Heitz19 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0