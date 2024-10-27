We're calling it – cherry red is the chicest way to decorate with red right now (and designers agree)

Decorating with red has been one of the most enduring trends of 2024, and cherry red is the latest variation from this alluring color family to grace the interior world.

From the unexpected red theory which was popularized earlier this year by TikToker Taylor Simon (whereby small additions of red are added to rooms to create impact) to the rise of rich wine shades and burgundy ever since the advent of fall, we'd say that red, in all its forms is the biggest color trend of the year.

Cherry red is a rich, vibrant shade of red with undertones that vary from pink to violet. Offering a brighter tone than burgundy or maroon, cherry red room ideas can tend to feel slightly playful, while injecting rooms with a warming feel.

(Image credit: Little Greene)

In this red bedroom , the walls are painted in Little Greene's Baked Cherry , a rich and dark take on this color trend, teamed with Little Greene's Invisible Green on the lower half of the walls to ground the space.

Paint colors such as this one will no doubt make a statement, and they're a great way to create a cozy atmosphere, especially in small rooms for a hit of unexpected color.

However, decorating with red paint ideas should take some thought, as colors of bold as this can overwhelm rooms if not balanced. It's also worth considering which specific shade of red paint (warm-toned or cool-toned, saturated or muted) will work best depending on how much light your room receives.

'The key to designing with red is to select the right shade,' says Miranda Cullen, founder and principal designer at Inside Stories . 'There are many different kinds of reds ranging from orange to blue-toned reds.'

Designers' tips for embracing the cherry red trend

Below, we've rounded up interior designers' top tips for embracing the daring cherry red trend. Read on for some rich and dramatic room color ideas .

Use the unexpected red theory

(Image credit: Bethany Adams Interiors, J.L. Jordan Photography )

If you want to go subtle with the cherry red trend, take inspiration from the unexpected red theory and add small amounts of this bold hue in the form or decor. You don't need much to make an impact, especially in neutral rooms .

'Like the final swipe of lipstick before you head out the door, a dash of cherry red has the power to completely transform a room,' says interior designer Bethany Adams of Bethany Adams Interiors . 'Such was the case with this Eames LCW chair I pulled from another room in my clients' home and added to their fun and colorful library room. That one color makes all the colors sing.'



'A pop of cherry red in any room is always a great way to add drama to a room,' agree designers Jordan Winston and Tate Casper of Oxford Design . 'A red abstract piece of art, an object on a coffee table, or a lampshade are easy ways to add this shade.'

Incorporate light neutrals into your scheme

(Image credit: Future)

To go bolder with the cherry red trend, whether that's by painting the walls or adding a statement piece of furniture, pair it with neutrals to add balance.

'Cherry red has been such a beautiful color to decorate with this past year,' says interior stylist Alexis Woodbury Earman of The Woodbury Home . 'Being such a rich color, I use lighter cream and white tones to complement it and not overwhelm the space.'

'A tip I found useful when decorating with cherry red, is to bring it into the design with some form of texture (like velvet), adding more dimension and interest to the overall look,' adds Alexis.

Pair cherry red with cool hues

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Another way to incorporate the cherry red trend into interior schemes is to decorate with contrasting colors, such as blue or green for a colorful yet toned-down space. This approach was followed in this bedroom , where the door painted with Farrow & Ball's Picture Gallery Red is teamed with the blue-gray walls.

'We have used cherry red in a variety of spaces – in bedrooms, kitchens , bathrooms , living areas,' says Katie Schroder, principal designer and founder of Atelier Interior Design . 'It's a classic color that can lean traditional or modern, so it is very versatile. The trick to using a bright color like cherry red is to balance it out with a calmer, cooler tone – we like a seafoam blue or an olive color paired with it.'

Shop the cherry red decor edit

Feeling inspired to incorporate this warming shade into your home this fall? Below, we've rounded up a selection of our favorite cherry red decor pieces to help you on your way.

Hannah Ceramic Table Lamp

This rich red table lamp is timeless and chic, perfect for complementing neutral schemes.

Rope Taper Candles (Set Of 2) by Greentree Home

Add a festive feel to your home this fall with these twist taper candles.

Loro Piana Striped cotton-terry and linen beach pillow

Red and white is a classic color combination – this pillow would instantly elevate any seating area.

La DoubleJ Rainbow set of two Murano glasses

Looking for a subtle way to tap into this trend? Elevate your tablescapes with these red glasses.

Sophie Lou Jacobsen Petal small glass plate

With the holiday season fast approaching, this cherry red plate adds a stylish touch to your hosting.

La DoubleJ Large printed linen tablecloth

Why not fully embrace the trend with this cherry-printed linen tablecloth? Perfect for capturing the 'kitsch' aesthetic.

The cherry red trend is one to embrace if you want to add richness to your home this fall. Whether you explore decorating with red paint or introduce smaller cherry red decorative items, you don't need much to make an impact with this bold hue.