Jennifer Aniston uses black patio furniture to bring style and functionality to her Japanese-inspired poolside – designers swear by its minimalist look

Some things never go out of style – the show Friends , and black patio furniture, are two seemingly disconnected but appropriate examples. The relevance between these two classics lay in the fact that Jennifer Aniston, a forever style icon, boasts patio furniture that rivals the Rachel haircut in terms of its trendiness.

Stephen Shadley, the designer of Aniston's Bel Air home, shared a snap of her minimalist, Japanese-inspired pool on his Instagram page, to which we've already penned a love letter. However, apart from the gorgeous swimming hole and Jennifer Aniston's backyard pool landscaping, we couldn't help but admire the sleek and stylish black furniture.

The wood-based lounge chairs feature plush, black cushions, serving as a contrast against the wood-slabbed floors and lush, greenery in the background – it's giving us some patio furniture ideas .

One of the main draws of black is its versatility. From a monochromatic layout to a neutral scheme with some edge, black furniture is effortless and chic.

' We’ve all heard that black goes with anything, and this is true for your outdoor furniture as well,' says James Ewens, Commercial Director at Alexander Francis . Black furniture - be it wooden, rattan, or metal – it has a timeless feel to it and one that is suitable for all seasons. No matter what design the rest of your garden is going for, from vibrant, wild gardens to more minimal, modern spaces, this style of furniture will always perfectly fit in. If looked after properly, black garden furniture can be a great investment in your outdoor spaces. Black furniture also helps to hide any bumps, scratches, or other wear and tear that might accrue over time, which is something that will unfortunately inevitably happen if you have your set for years to come - but at least no one will notice!'

(Image credit: malamus-UK / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

According to Ewens, placement is key when styling black patio furniture.

'For sofas, depending on the size of your space, the best spot is usually close to the walls or edges of your garden - preventing it from feeling claustrophobic, while allowing you to look out on and enjoy the space you’ve created,' he explains. 'For loungers, if you like catching the afternoon sun, we recommend placing them on the west side of your garden facing eastwards - from early afternoon until the sun disappears behind your fences, walls, or hedges, you’ll be bathed in golden rays all day long.'

He continues, 'Outside of positioning, you should also consider what you can do to style the actual furniture pieces, or rather what you’re putting on them. You can choose your cushions based on the theme of the rest of your garden, whether that’s the color, texture, or pattern that will fit best. You could even change these out seasonally as the colors and plants around your garden change, all the while the black furniture itself goes perfectly with whatever you choose to accessorize it with. You really can’t go wrong!'

Below, find some black patio furniture picks (and perfect accessories to style around them) that are practical and low-maintenance. The floating solar-powered lights ( available via Amazon ) are our favorite way to make a statement in an otherwise minimalist space.

Curved Nami Outdoor Lounge Chair

Recreate the look of a sleek patio with a curved, modern, black chair perfect for all weather conditions

Fun for evening events Floating Solar Powered Pool Lights

Installing mains-powered lights is challenging, so solar-powered alternatives are the perfect solution. These are the ultimate backyard focal points.

Woven Outdoor Chaise Lounge

This high-quality, polypropylene black woven chairs are perfect for lounging on your patio.

Hardy evergreen Compact Japanese holly

Although it does not produce berries, this holly can be pruned into various shapes—perfect for adding structure and privacy to your borders (like Aniston's space).

Modern Patio Side Table

This modern side table adds a touch of contemporary flair to any outdoor space (whether you have a pool or not).

Intricate nighttime display Outdoor Solar Big Lantern

This gorgeous solar lantern will illuminate dark borders and pathways – and add interest to your yard when the sun sets.

To give black patio furniture some textural interest, consider combining it with other natural materials; we love how Aniston's black cushions sit on top of wood bases, as this fuses modern and organic materials. Additionally, try adding lanterns as a beautiful night-time feature.