Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Homes & Gardens

    Jennifer Aniston uses black patio furniture to bring style and functionality to her Japanese-inspired poolside – designers swear by its minimalist look

    By Hannah Ziegler,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8k47_0wN6N4an00

    Some things never go out of style – the show Friends , and black patio furniture, are two seemingly disconnected but appropriate examples. The relevance between these two classics lay in the fact that Jennifer Aniston, a forever style icon, boasts patio furniture that rivals the Rachel haircut in terms of its trendiness.

    Stephen Shadley, the designer of Aniston's Bel Air home, shared a snap of her minimalist, Japanese-inspired pool on his Instagram page, to which we've already penned a love letter. However, apart from the gorgeous swimming hole and Jennifer Aniston's backyard pool landscaping, we couldn't help but admire the sleek and stylish black furniture.

    The wood-based lounge chairs feature plush, black cushions, serving as a contrast against the wood-slabbed floors and lush, greenery in the background – it's giving us some patio furniture ideas .

    One of the main draws of black is its versatility. From a monochromatic layout to a neutral scheme with some edge, black furniture is effortless and chic.

    ' We’ve all heard that black goes with anything, and this is true for your outdoor furniture as well,' says James Ewens, Commercial Director at Alexander Francis . Black furniture - be it wooden, rattan, or metal – it has a timeless feel to it and one that is suitable for all seasons. No matter what design the rest of your garden is going for, from vibrant, wild gardens to more minimal, modern spaces, this style of furniture will always perfectly fit in. If looked after properly, black garden furniture can be a great investment in your outdoor spaces. Black furniture also helps to hide any bumps, scratches, or other wear and tear that might accrue over time, which is something that will unfortunately inevitably happen if you have your set for years to come - but at least no one will notice!'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYuHd_0wN6N4an00

    (Image credit: malamus-UK / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

    According to Ewens, placement is key when styling black patio furniture.

    'For sofas, depending on the size of your space, the best spot is usually close to the walls or edges of your garden - preventing it from feeling claustrophobic, while allowing you to look out on and enjoy the space you’ve created,' he explains. 'For loungers, if you like catching the afternoon sun, we recommend placing them on the west side of your garden facing eastwards - from early afternoon until the sun disappears behind your fences, walls, or hedges, you’ll be bathed in golden rays all day long.'

    He continues, 'Outside of positioning, you should also consider what you can do to style the actual furniture pieces, or rather what you’re putting on them. You can choose your cushions based on the theme of the rest of your garden, whether that’s the color, texture, or pattern that will fit best. You could even change these out seasonally as the colors and plants around your garden change, all the while the black furniture itself goes perfectly with whatever you choose to accessorize it with. You really can’t go wrong!'

    Below, find some black patio furniture picks (and perfect accessories to style around them) that are practical and low-maintenance. The floating solar-powered lights ( available via Amazon ) are our favorite way to make a statement in an otherwise minimalist space.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ucx8n_0wN6N4an00 Curved

    Nami Outdoor Lounge Chair

    Recreate the look of a sleek patio with a curved, modern, black chair perfect for all weather conditions

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkfFY_0wN6N4an00 Fun for evening events

    Floating Solar Powered Pool Lights

    Installing mains-powered lights is challenging, so solar-powered alternatives are the perfect solution. These are the ultimate backyard focal points.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0MVn_0wN6N4an00 Woven

    Outdoor Chaise Lounge

    This high-quality, polypropylene black woven chairs are perfect for lounging on your patio.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g89cI_0wN6N4an00 Hardy evergreen

    Compact Japanese holly

    Although it does not produce berries, this holly can be pruned into various shapes—perfect for adding structure and privacy to your borders (like Aniston's space).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeqWr_0wN6N4an00 Modern

    Patio Side Table

    This modern side table adds a touch of contemporary flair to any outdoor space (whether you have a pool or not).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4eq6_0wN6N4an00 Intricate nighttime display

    Outdoor Solar Big Lantern

    This gorgeous solar lantern will illuminate dark borders and pathways – and add interest to your yard when the sun sets.

    To give black patio furniture some textural interest, consider combining it with other natural materials; we love how Aniston's black cushions sit on top of wood bases, as this fuses modern and organic materials. Additionally, try adding lanterns as a beautiful night-time feature.

    Related Search

    Jennifer Aniston'S styleInterior designJames EwensJennifer AnistonBel AirStephen Shadley

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Marcia Unruh
    21h ago
    would be hot
    Brenda B.
    1d ago
    I don't know about Black chairs. When out in sun all day will be very hot. I know use a towel.Never liked black outside. And everything will fade.Always neutral colors better.Then, put your colors. My opinion, of course.😁😁
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Goldie Hawn's on-trend carpet breathes new life into her traditional living room – the textural look is warm, inviting, and perpetually in style
    Homes & Gardens6 days ago
    Anne Hathaway's inviting kitchen countertop material is replacing white surfaces – experts swear by the durable and welcoming stone
    Homes & Gardens5 days ago
    Eva Longoria uses an intelligent storage system that makes 'dead' spaces functional – designers say it will influence kitchen design for 2025
    Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times20 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston ‘Being Very Mysterious’ as She Falls for Plastic Surgeon: ‘She Goes in for Her Treatments with a Spring in Her Step’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Gigi Hadid sends clear message to Taylor Swift
    Next Impulse Sports12 days ago
    New Photos Of Scarlett, Shotzi, Carmella, Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, Nia Jax, & More
    ewrestlingnews.com12 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    5 Furniture Trends You'll See Everywhere In 2025, According To Designers
    The Daily South3 days ago
    A Complete History of Taylor Swift Wearing Clothes Backwards: Skirts, Tops, More
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    These 5 cozy homes are providing the ultimate decor inspiration for fall and winter – we want to move in
    Homes & Gardens6 days ago
    Insider Reveals Why Leonardo DiCaprio Won’t Date Women Over 25: "The Minute a Girl..."
    Inquisitr.com2 days ago
    World reacts to shocking Rihanna news
    Next Impulse Sports3 days ago
    People who constantly feel tired and low-energy for no apparent reason usually display these 8 behaviors
    personalbrandingblog.com1 day ago
    5 Winter Haircut Trends That Will Make You Run To The Salon
    thezoereport.com2 days ago
    Jaden Smith supported by mom Jada Pinkett Smith as he gets honest about his personal struggles
    HELLO19 days ago
    See Every Celebrity Arrival at the 2024 InStyle Imagemaker Awards Red Carpet
    In Style3 days ago
    I made the most luxurious pumpkin spice latte in the Jura J8 coffee machine
    Homes & Gardens4 days ago
    Princess Diana's Ex-Butler Blamed One Person for Her Untimely Death — And It's Not Royalty
    Inquisitr.com7 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    How to get a mulberry tree to fruit – 3 expert tips for an abundant harvest of sweet berries
    Homes & Gardens4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Jeremy Clarkson's pale gray-green kitchen will dominate color trends in 2025 – it is my new favorite color and its soothing benefits are unmatched
    Homes & Gardens3 days ago
    Demi Moore’s Ankles Have Been ‘Giving Her Grief for Some Time’ Source Claims: 61 Year Old Actress Is Reportedly Upset Over Their Size
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    The ‘Interesting Thing’ About Marilyn Monroe Queen Elizabeth Noticed The Moment They Met
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    ‘Kardashians’ Fans Rip Kris Jenner As ‘Distorted’ & ‘Ridiculous’ In Latest Pic
    TVShowsAce2 days ago
    Drew Scott Reveals the First Thing Toddler Son Parker Said About His Baby Sister & We Can’t Stop Laughing
    SheKnows2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy