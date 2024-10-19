Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Homes & Gardens

    This cheap pantry staple made the stainless steel on my kitchen appliances look as good as new – I am genuinely shocked

    By Chiana Dickson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSXxU_0wDTXEx200

    Stainless steel is one of my least favorite finishes. Despite the name, it always manages to look dirty and stained – even right after cleaning. These smudges and streaks are the bane of my existence.

    When I heard about a trick to clean and polish stainless steel with olive oil, I was skeptical. How would rubbing an oily substance, something notorious for causing streaks and marks, onto the metal make it look any better? Since I was at a loss for what else to try, I gave it a go.

    To my shock, it genuinely worked to clean my stainless steel appliances and now it looks better than new – and here’s the proof.

    How to polish stainless steel with olive oil

    One thing I learned quickly about this method is that the olive oil itself does not actually clean anything. It is not a cleaning tip for killing bacteria or getting rid of kitchen grease . Instead, it is a finishing touch that restores the surface of the stainless steel.

    This is something Sean Davenport, president of Mr. Appliance , a Neighborly company conffimed, ‘Oil of any kind is not a cleaner. It’s a sealant that protects the metal from moisture but will not clean your stainless steel. Once you clean it with an actual cleaner, you can then put a light film of olive oil on the surface and rub it in with a microfiber cloth to help keep the moisture off the surface and damage your stainless steel.’

    Because of this, I started off cleaning the stainless steel on my best electric kettle with my everyday, multi-surface cleaner to remove any spatter marks and grease from my hands, buffing it with a clean microfiber cloth, and then drying it off. The result of this step was as usual – large, blaring streaks marring the trims and making my kettle look dirtier than it was before.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Lau7_0wDTXEx200

    The streaks on my stainless steel appliance after cleaning (Image credit: Chiana Dickson / Future)

    With the trims dried off, I used a clean paper towel with a small amount of extra virgin olive oil dabbed on, and buffed the areas again to clean my electric kettle handle and trims. To my shock, the streaks disappeared immediately. I expected to see lines of oil or new streaks, but the stainless steel looked flawless – more so than the day I bought the kettle.

    Noticing that the trims and handle then felt a little, well, oily, I went back over the areas with another clean, dry microfiber cloth to remove any excess. Again, to my surprise, no more streaks reappeared. The stainless steel still looked perfect and was no longer at all slippy.

    Much like cleaning with vinegar or cleaning with lemon juice , taking olive oil to my stainless steel kitchen appliances proved once again that common pantry staples are surprisingly versatile.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3oUz_0wDTXEx200

    The final result (Image credit: Chiana Dickson / Future)

    Elizabeth Shields, operations manager at Super Cleaning Service Louisville , explains, ‘Olive oil adds a lovely shine to stainless steel surfaces. When you buff it in, it leaves a protective film over the steel to restore that sleek, polished look that sometimes gets dulled over time. If you’re in the middle of cooking and notice your pots or appliances look a little dull, you can grab that bottle of olive oil without having to make a special trip to the store. You don’t have to worry about any overpowering scents, too.’

    I now wonder if it would work to clean a stainless steel sink or clean stainless steel pans to get rid of the rainbow patina that appears with frequent use. I will update this piece when I give it a go.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3ela_0wDTXEx200

    (Image credit: Chiana Dickson / Future)

    I was also pleased to see that, after a day of use and the kettle living on my kitchen counter next to where I cook, the stainless steel on my kettle still looked flawless. This polishing trick isn't a quick gimmick, after all.

    All prices correct at time of publication.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vpgi7_0wDTXEx200 Popular pick

    Method Heavy Duty Degreaser

    Starting with a good degreaser or anti-bacterial spray will ensure your stainless steel surface is clean and hygienic before polishing

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Djhvq_0wDTXEx200 Bestseller

    Pompeian Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 16 Fl Oz

    Any quality olive oil should work for this trick so long as it is olive oil, and not vegetable or rapeseed. I used what was already in my cabinets.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZClF5_0wDTXEx200 Bestseller

    Mr.siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

    I swear by microfiber cloths for cleaning my kitchen. They pick up all the dust and grime and can be washed easily for reuse.

    Olive oil has certainly been a game changer for this small area that previously annoyed me, but given the cost of olive oil at the moment, it is not an ingredient I will be making a permanent addition to my essential cleaning supplies list any time soon.

    Instead, it will be a little occasional finish touch on my pre-guest cleaning checklist .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    How To Clean Your Outside Windows This Fall In 5 Easy Steps
    The Daily South2 days ago
    These are the 3 best colors to paint your kitchen right now, according to interior designers
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    End of an Era: After 134 Years, Major Home Goods Chain Closing Every Location
    The Boot4 days ago
    Best hardwood cuttings to take in fall – 5 plants to start propagating now
    Homes & Gardens8 hours ago
    Reese Witherspoon's stair accessory has a centuries-old history – but it remains one of the most functional and stylish home fixtures
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    I tried 4 ways to stop condensation forming on my windows in the cold – 1 was a clear winner
    Homes & Gardens14 hours ago
    5 cleaning ingredients to avoid – are they secretly making your allergies worse? Here's what to use instead
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    What to do with hibiscus in the fall – expert advice to prepare for the winter months
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    Thrift Store Art Is Always the Way to Go—Here's How to Shop Like a Pro
    Martha Stewart18 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    I tried 5 tricks to keep our home dust-free during our house renovation – this $10 method worked perfectly
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    5 ways to wash lace at home – including by hand, cold washing and mesh bags
    Homes & Gardens3 days ago
    How to store pumpkins – 5 important steps to ensure they keep for as long as possible
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    Craig Conover's Cozy Harvest kitchen collection is 'inspired by the simple joys of togetherness' – and everything is under $30
    Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    Ashley Graham's outdoor living room offers a lesson in conversational seating – its sociable layout is also easily replicable inside the home
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    Eyeliners: 10 of the best
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Can you grow calatheas in water? How to grow these tricky houseplants hydroponically
    Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    Should you deadhead chrysanthemums in fall? Here's why it's a good idea to cut back these blooms before winter
    Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    Best plants for winter hanging baskets – 10 picks for long-lasting, joyful flowers
    Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy