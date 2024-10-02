10 decorating jobs to do for fall and winter to make your home a cozy sanctuary

As the seasons shift and summer fades, now’s the time to get your home ready for the colder weather. During fall and winter we long for cozy spaces to relax in, so before the cold really sets and you go into hibernation mode it’s important to tackle some key decorating jobs in certain rooms in order to make your home as warm and comfortable as possible.

With the holiday season on the way before you know it, it’s also a good time to think about those decorating jobs needed to make your home guest-ready, too. To help you prepare we’ve gathered a checklist of decorating jobs to do in fall and winter from painting the front door to the all-important cozy finishing touches.

10 easy decor jobs to do for fall and winter

There are lots of decorating jobs to do during fall and going into winter, from painting jobs and upgrading window treatments to adding in pretty seasonal fall trends and fall decor ideas .

Fall can be a great time to undertake large decorating projects including painting rooms and house exteriors.

1. Get your paint projects out of the way

(Image credit: @stephanieduckettceramics )

'Fall is actually a great time to tackle a painting project. The temperatures are usually more mild, and the humidity is less intense compared to the summer. This makes it easier to get a smooth, even finish because the paint has a chance to dry properly,' says Amanda Wyatt, founder of Design Insider.

'Generally, the best temperature range for painting is between 50°F and 85°F, with humidity levels between 40% and 70%. Too much heat or humidity can cause the paint to dry too quickly or not adhere well, leading to problems like blistering or peeling. On the other hand, cooler fall temperatures and lower humidity provide just the right environment for paint to set properly, giving you a beautiful finish that lasts.'

2. Up the cozy textures for a quick refresh

(Image credit: Neptune)

If you're tight for time then a quick and easy decorating job is to introduce lots of cozy textiles like rugs, cushions and throws as well as plenty of ambient lighting - together these will instantly dial up the coziness. Seasonal scents and garlands or arrangements of seasonal foliage are also an easy way to make your home cozy for fall .

'Autumn is the perfect time to refresh your home with simple but impactful updates. Embrace earthy tones like deep rusts and browns, which can be introduced through textured throws, and rugs. I like to mix materials like wool, linen, and velvet to add depth and for layers, add a chunky knit blanket over a linen sofa and velvet cushions,' says Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune .

'I also suggest bringing natural elements into your home through materials like wood, stone, and dried botanicals add an organic touch and act as a simple way to bring nature indoors. Good lighting is important, adding table lamps can transform a dark corner and bring in a feeling of warmth during the autumn and winter months.'

3. Have a seasonal declutter

(Image credit: Neptune)

However, before you get carried away with styling, it's a good idea to have a seasonal reset with a big clean-out and de-clutter.

'I always like to make sure we have a seasonal declutter and restyle the house for the months ahead,' explains interior designer Lauren Gilberthorpe . 'I appreciate this may be quite the task but it feels good to review the things that work for summer (such as outdoor cushions, seasonal glassware and lighter bedding and throws) and put them away for next year. It’s always nice to take my autumn / winter pieces out of storage and see what hidden gems there may be.

(Image credit: Tori Murphy)

Updating window treatments is one of the most important decorating jobs to do before fall, after all, there’s nothing worse than a cold, drafty room when you’re trying to hunker down and relax. Not only do they control light and privacy, but window treatments can also provide an essential layer of insulation keeping rooms feeling warm and cozy during the winter months.

Curtains made from heavy fabrics such as wool, complete with blackout or thermal linings, are perfect for hanging at drafty windows and doorways to keep the heat in and draughts out.

‘You can not beat merino wool for noticeable insulation,’ advises Tori Murphy , founder of the eponymous textile brand. ‘It is a beautiful, natural and weighty fabric that not only keeps out the drafts but will help to keep your home cooler in the summer months, too. It works incredibly hard and is soft and luxurious to the touch too that helps create a beautiful enveloping feel at the end of the day when you draw the curtains closed.’

If you’re adding a door curtain designed to keep out chills, ‘rather than just for privacy, it should extend over the draught entry point,’ explains Tori. ‘I recommend adding a little extra pooling length to stop cold air from coming in under the door.’

When it comes to fabric, ‘I would always recommend a design that will age well, a simple pattern that will not go out of style,’ advises Tori. ‘Curtains and blinds are investment pieces. Statement pieces are of course fun in the right place but for the majority of living, something classic will stand the test of time.'

5. Cozy-up the living spaces with lots of ambient lighting

(Image credit: Polly Ashman Design, Malcolm Menzies)

As any interior designer will attest, lighting is one of the most important aspects of interior design. No matter how cozy you make a room in terms of color and texture, ambient lighting is the one thing which really transforms the mood. For the ultimate cozy living room make sure you have ample ambient lighting as part of a layered scheme.

‘As the nights draw in I always enjoy creating that cozy feel. Whether it's through different fabric, textures or introducing some earthier tones. However the icing on the cake is lighting,’ says Polly Ashman, founder of Polly Ashman Design . 'When designing a space it's so important to think about lighting. You can work really hard to think about every detail in a room and all that effort will go to waste if the lighting is wrong. Think about factoring in layers of different lighting including ceiling, wall and table lamps. All should be able to work together and separately, plus dimmer switches are a must.'

Switching up lampshades for fabric designs in warm colors will help bring a cozy glow – you could also try shades with a metallic inner lining to radiate warmth throughout the space.

6. Introduce lots of cushions and throws in cozy nooks

(Image credit: Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors)

When decorating for fall the key is to 'introduce lots of layers,' says interior designer Lauren Gilberthorpe. 'This is a perfect time to add cushions and chunky throws to window seats or sofas creating the perfect spot to curl up with a book.'

Bring the outside in with rich fall colors like fiery orange, ochre and berry shades offset with rich navy. Alongside pops of earthy, warm color , also consider introducing different materials and textures. 'Layering warmth and texture through textiles such as wool, linen, and cotton adds depth and comfort, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere,' adds Lauren.

(Image credit: Plaster & Patina, photograph Amy Bartlam)

If there's any space that deserves to feel extra cozy during fall and winter it's the bedroom. If you've been meaning to give your bedroom a facelift with a new scheme now's the time to do it – painting rooms requires lots of preparation as well as ample ventilation, so you won't want to be decorating in the depths of winter. If you have guests visiting over the holiday period you may want to think about touching up paintwork in guest bedrooms during fall, too.

For the ultimate cozy bedroom start by decorating in cocooning, cozy colors such as warm neutrals and layer with plenty of texture and varied materials.

'The key to a cozy space is the right color scheme, the right amount of mood lighting and creating a layered look. A cozy color scheme is one that is easy on the eyes. Subtle variation with minimal high contrast is key,' explains Alerxandra Azat, founder of interior design studio Plaster & Patina . 'We achieve a layered look through the rumination of similar colors paired in differing patterns. An interesting striped throw paired with a plaid pillow, all speaking to one another in a complimentary color scheme.'

'Mood lighting is also important, that means not having to rely on turning your can lights on, but instead, focusing on warm light (2700k is optimal) that would come from something like a sconce or a lamp.'

Creating a cozy bedroom for fall isn't just about decor – think about your bedding too, advises Mark Tremlett, co-founder of Naturalmat.

'As the colder weather creeps in, once of those most impactful changes you can make is investing in your bedding for a comfortable night’s sleep. Most people will have just one set of bedding that is either high tog to cope with the disproportionate amount of cold days, or a set of medium-thickness bedding that is too warm for summer and not warm enough for winter. By investing in seasonal bedding you can be sure that you stay nice and cool during the hot months and warm and cosy during winter.'

9. Spruce up the boot room

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Having a well-organized boot room or mud room is a valuable addition to a family home at any time of year, but it can be a particularly important space during fall. It’s the place where we kick off and store all those warm coats and muddy boots after long walks, so it’s vital it’s well-organized with plenty of storage. If you don’t have a boot room now’s a great time to install one ahead of the busy fall and festive period.

'To maximize space in a boot room, entrance, or utility, consider made-to-measure units. Aside from creating a place to hang coats and shoes, it provides ample amounts of storage to house those everyday items like umbrellas, hats, and other accessories,' says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr .

'The addition of a bench breaks up the cupboard space and creates an area to perch while removing shoes and wellies. A wooden bench is easy to keep clean from mucky paws, but, for added comfort consider adding in a padded cushion.'

A well-organized area can be a real game changer when rushing to get out of the door. Make sure everything is in order with handy wicker baskets and easy-to-access hooks. Not only will everything have its place, but it will also always look tidy and presentable for guests’ arrival.'

10. Paint your front door

(Image credit: Paper & Paint Library)

Bad winter weather can degrade exterior paintwork, so if your door’s paintwork is chipped and in need of a fresh lick coat it’s a good idea to do this before fall and winter set in to ensure the door is protected, plus, it’s not something you’ll want to be tackling when the freezing temperatures. Giving your front door a new lease of life is also a great way to get your home looking its best ready for house guests.

‘When it comes to choosing a color, consider the architectural style, age and location of your home. Select a shade that comfortably complements – or elegantly contrasts with - surrounding brickwork or render, and don’t forget the ironmongery too,' says Andy Greenall, head of design at Paint & Paper Library . 'A bright and vibrant yellow such as ‘Chinese Emperor’ will bring a playful moment of joy to a white- rendered building, whilst striking blue-green ‘Iguana’ or soft green ‘Sprig’ will pair beautifully with bare brickwork, and the deep exotic red ‘Soumak’ will create a smart and sophisticated feel alongside natural stone, each bringing a personality-filled and beautiful first impression.'

With darker evenings and cooler weather, the fall is the perfect time to get some decorating jobs ticked of your lists and get your home ready for hosting season.