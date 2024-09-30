5 bathroom cabinet trends interior designers are loving for 2025

The bathroom has the least amount of furniture of any room in the home. So, making an impact with the main pieces is key to a stylish design – and bathroom cabinet trends are a great place to find inspiration.

This year's bathroom trends have certainly captured the essence of eclecticism, but if you're looking to add luxury and enduring appeal to your scheme, you'll be pleased to hear it's all about elevated yet timeless style when it comes to cabinetry.

If you're not sure of the best design to choose, we've turned to interior designers to find out this year's biggest bathroom cabinet trends – and there's something for every scheme.

5 bathroom cabinet trends for 2025

Don't fall into the trap of boring bathroom ideas – your cabinets are the perfect place to put your stamp on your scheme, whether you prefer simple sophistication or more playful designs.

1. Chrome hardware

(Image credit: Cass Design Co.)

Cooler metals have become all the more favorable in interior design trends this year, and the bathroom is no exception. While warmer tones like brass and gold have reigned supreme, it seems the likes of chrome and nickel are an alternative way to add timeless appeal.

'Silver-toned hardware like chrome and polished nickel have been appearing in more and more bathroom designs. Brass and gold tones have had their moment for quite some time. There’s always an urge for something new, and right now, the silver tones are it. Chrome and polished nickel are classics and have appeared throughout history, so it is no surprise to see them again,' says Cassie Scaldaferri , founder at Cass Design Co.

If you're concerned that cool-tone hardware will make your scheme feel cold, there are plenty of ways to give your space balance. 'Adding in wood tones or woven textures can help warm up silver hardware. Use a woven tray to house a vase and a candle to add some character to a vanity top. Balancing out cool tones with warmer textures softens the space and helps it not to feel cold or sterile,' she adds.

Cordova Basket

Woven baskets not only add extra warmth when paired with chrome, but they also add stylish storage.

Tenley Bath Tray

A bath tray can be kept on your vanity countertop to display decor, or placed beside a bath to house essentials.

Gatco Chrome Bathroom Set

If you're looking for chrome hardware, a set like this is an easy way to get everything you need in one purchase.

2. Slatted wood designs

(Image credit: Andrew Franz Architect)

This year's bathroom trends are seeing a wood revival, and the cabinetry is a great place to introduce it. The natural finish adds a calming, tranquil element to the space – plus it works beautifully in plenty of interior design styles.

'We’re seeing bathroom cabinets becoming more luxurious and sophisticated, resembling beautiful pieces of furniture. Using slatted wood textures to add a little pizzazz is simple and gaining popularity. I mean, why not,' says Andrew Franz , AIA and founder at Andrew Franz Architect.

'The bathroom is a great opportunity for a design statement and a place to add personality, particularly in smaller spaces. For our Washington Square Park Pied-à-Terre, a modern custom vanity in white oak scalloped wood with bronze pulls is paired with more classic terrazzo and penny tiles.'

3. Unfitted cabinetry

(Image credit: Arterberry Cooke Architecture)

If you have an interest in interiors, you're probably aware of the rising popularity of freestanding kitchens . Adding a more characterful design, it's favorable in traditional and eclectic styles. So it might not be much of a surprise that this same trend is filtering into the bathroom.

'Many clients are willing to be playful with bathroom cabinets. While creating adequate storage is always a top priority, having some fun with color and materials is more and more common. We are often designing furniture-inspired pieces that read lighter and less bulk than traditional cabinetry,' says Barrett Cooke , principal at Arterberry Cooke Architecture.

'It's nice to distinguish bathrooms from kitchens in their cabinetry. Leaving space to the adjoining walls, adding feet, or floating the vanity all aid in giving the illusion of more space. We use natural materials often in bathrooms to break up the hard tile surfaces. The warmth of wood is a perfect counterbalance,' she adds.

4. Curved profiles

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms )

Curves have been big news in interiors recently – organic-shaped mirrors, curved sofas, and arched doorways, just to name a few. And now, we're seeing this trend introduced to bathrooms, too.

'I'm noticing a trend towards more modern curves in the bathroom, especially in vanities. Trends in cabinetry typically lag behind those in furnishings, and we've been seeing soft wood tones, beige marble tops, reeding and fluting, and rounded ages for several seasons now in consoles, coffee tables, and media cabinets,' says interior designer Bethany Adams .

'It's only natural that the next stop for the subtle, organic looks is your bathroom. I've just finished up a similar bathroom where I paired a custom oak vanity with cream-colored waterproof tadelakt plaster walls in the shower and a huge light blue concrete soaking tub from Concretti. Tumbled limestone flooring from Cle tile added to the modern spa effect,' she explains.

5. Statement stone cabinet counters

(Image credit: Ema Peter)

Slatted wood isn't the only way to add luxe appeal to your bathroom cabinets – adding a thick, statement stone countertop adds an elevated feel that gives a truly luxurious look.

In this bathroom, wooden cabinets have been topped with a marble countertop featuring strong veining. The benefit of this approach is that you can choose timeless materials and finishes while creating the look you desire.

If it's a sense of luxury you're trying to achieve, the cabinet you pair with the countertop is really important. Here, wood has been chosen, but a warm neutral hue or deep, moody tones would look just as sophisticated.

Whether you embrace the wood revival or simply want to add a luxurious finish to your space, these bathroom cabinet trends have a surprisingly enduring appeal. and, if you're searching for the perfect bathroom furniture piece, look no further than our edit of the best places to buy bathroom vanities .