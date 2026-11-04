🛒 Homer Glen Retail Jobs with Multiple Cashier & Manager Openings

Homer Glen has some solid retail spots hiring right now, from big-box to local favorite. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Homer Glen, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: Extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun, store discount, profit sharing, dental plan, flexible scheduling, on-the-job training

Front End roles include Cashier or Courtesy Patrol, helping customers at the register and out in the parking lot. Good fit if you want steady hours, fast-paced work, and clear ways to grow in retail.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 12819 W 143rd St, Homer Glen, IL 60491

Type: Full-time

Hiring Range: $20.00–$20.25/hour

Train to run a Circle K store—leading a team, handling scheduling, inventory, and daily sales. Great for someone with retail experience who’s ready to step into leadership and learn the business side of a busy convenience store.

Employer: Whitmore Ace Hardware

Location: 12121 W 159th St, Homer Glen, IL 60491

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour (over 18), $14.00/hour (under 18)

Starting at (over 18), (under 18) Benefits (part-time eligible as listed): Employee discount, paid time off, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, growth opportunities

You’ll be the friendly face at the register, helping customers find products, answering questions, and keeping the front of the store running smoothly. Nice option if you want a local, family-owned place with flexible hours and room to learn.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.