Homer’s sales scene is busy right now, from insurance to building supplies. If you like talking with people and helping them solve problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Leavitt Group (Homer Insurance Center)

Leavitt Group (Homer Insurance Center) Location: Homer, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $58,000

Support customers with their personal insurance needs while backing up the sales team. You’ll quote new policies, cross-sell, answer coverage questions, and help people with changes and claims. Property & Casualty license is not required to start, but you’ll need to get one within 90 days. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, HSA/FSA, and paid sick/vacation leave.

Employer: Builders FirstSource / Spenard Builders Supply

Location: Homer, AK Yard

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help homeowners, contractors, and DIY customers pick the right building materials for projects like decks, fences, sheds, and stairs. Mix of customer service, quoting projects, processing orders, and coordinating deliveries, with some time in the yard and store. Good fit if you like a fast pace, being on your feet, and learning the building materials world. Includes access to competitive, affordable benefits (details on their benefits site).

Employer: Builders FirstSource / Spenard Builders Supply

Location: Homer, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with customers on kitchen, bath, millwork, and remodel design projects from idea to finished plan. You’ll consult on scope and materials, create layouts from blueprints or sketches, and handle specialty orders and follow-up. Best for someone with 2+ years in drafting, architectural design, or CAD who also enjoys sales and client contact. Comes with the same company benefits package as other Builders FirstSource roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.