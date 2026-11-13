The Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) recently provided California-based Rocket Lab USA, a space company delivering reliable launch services, spacecraft, satellite components and on-orbit management, with a $150 million conditional loan commitment.

“This conditional commitment would enable Rocket Lab to create more launch opportunities for commercial and government customers using its Neutron rocket and strengthen the United States’ launch capacity with a repeatable and reliable new space launch platform,” Peter F. Anderson, OSC senior vice president (investments), said.

The Neutron rocket is a reusable launch vehicle designed to deliver payloads of approximately 28,660 pounds to low earth orbit. It has been engineered for rapid constellation deployment, national security payloads, and future interplanetary missions. It will provide the U.S. government with a capable new medium-lift launch platform.

The loan would allow Rocket Lab to expand its fleet of maritime vessels with additional equipment for Neutron recovery and transport, enable manufacturing upgrades to increase the production of composite structures and engines, support faster vehicle delivery and processing, and support infrastructure that would reduce turnaround time between launches.

The conditional loan commitment includes additional steps the company must complete before closing including satisfying various financial, legal, technical, investment, due diligence, and other requirements.

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