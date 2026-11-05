Operation Southern Surge seizes more than 1,600 pounds of narcotics

Operation Southern Surge, a coordinated Homeland Security Task Force initiative targeting drug trafficking and other cross-border criminal activity in Texas, has resulted in 89 arrests, the seizure of more than 1,600 pounds of narcotics, more than $360,000 in illicit currency, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition, and 15 firearms since Oct. 19.

“Operation Southern Surge leverages tactical intelligence and coordinated enforcement actions to dismantle the trafficking infrastructure, intercept illicit supply chains, and bolster situational awareness across the southwest border,” Director Jennifer De La O of the Laredo Field Office, Office of Field Operations, said. “International drug trafficking presents a direct threat to U.S. national security, public safety and economic stability and our partnerships are a force multiplier in detecting these crimes and protecting the public.”

Campaign highlights include:

Officers discovered cylindrical packages hidden among a shipment of leeks at the Hidalgo Port of Entry and discovered 909 packages weighing 1,082.47 pounds that tested positive for methamphetamine. The narcotics had a street value of $984,063.

Officers detected an anomaly in a vehicle stopped for inspection at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge. They discovered 49.3 pounds of cocaine concealed in 20 packages.

Officials held a press conference Monday to highlight the operation’s early results and reaffirm their commitment to the operation’s mission.

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