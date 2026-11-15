A small vintage jewelry chest had four drawers, curved sides, gold handles, and cream paint decorated with floral scrollwork. Its shaped top and slender legs gave it the appearance of a miniature dresser, with enough storage for rings, necklaces, and other accessories.

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The chest cost $25, but its new owner had something different in mind. She painted the cabinet black, found photographs of Marilyn Monroe, and cut one large portrait into four sections to fit across the drawer fronts. When the drawers closed, the separate pieces formed a single face.

The makeover came from the creator behind Redo It Yourself Inspirations, who made the jewelry chest as a Christmas gift for her sister. The project combined black enamel paint, photographs cut from books, Mod Podge, and metallic accents while preserving the original drawer arrangement.

A $25 Vintage Jewelry Chest Had Cream Paint and Gold Details

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The original chest had a curved top, four shallow drawers, and ornate metal handles. Gold paint outlined the frame and drawer edges, while floral designs covered the cream-colored panels and extended across the top.

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The cabinet retained its decorative feet and bowed side panels, which would become part of the new design. The restorer kept the original structure rather than replacing the drawers or modifying the wooden frame.

Black Enamel Paint Covered the Original Gold Finish

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After removing the drawer handles and cleaning the cabinet, the restorer covered the exterior with semigloss black enamel. The paint concealed the floral decoration and gold sections, leaving a dark surface for the photographs.

The curved top, drawer edges, and legs received the same finish, while the four horizontal drawer openings remained visible beneath the paint.

Marilyn Monroe Photographs Replaced the Painted Decoration

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The creator searched thrift stores and local shops for suitable photographs before buying Marilyn Monroe books online for less than $5 each, including shipping.

She selected three images from the books, removing pages that had photographs on both sides so the remaining stories could still be read.

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The largest portrait was divided into four horizontal sections to match the drawer fronts. Each strip contained a different part of the face, from the eyes and nose to the smile and chin.

The arrangement depended on keeping the image aligned across the narrow gaps between the drawers.

Mod Podge Secured the Portrait Across the Four Drawers

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The restorer glued the selected photographs onto the cabinet and coated the paper and its edges with Mod Podge. One image covered a curved side panel, allowing the photograph to follow the shape of the original furniture.

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Across the front, the four sections came together to form a black-and-white portrait. The eyes occupy the upper drawer, while the nose, mouth, and lower face continue across the remaining three.

The black cabinet frame creates a border around the photograph, with narrow horizontal gaps separating the sections.

Original Gold Handles Went Back Onto the Drawers

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Once the decoupage dried, the creator reattached the original ornate handles. Each gold pull sits at the center of a drawer, crossing a different section of the portrait.

She considered the placement a drawback because the handles interrupted the face, but the drawers still needed a way to open. The gold finish also provided contrast against the black-and-white photograph.

Metallic Paint Added Gold Highlights to the Black Frame

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To connect the handles with the rest of the furniture, the creator used metallic paint along the cabinet edges. Short brushstrokes highlighted the curved trim without covering the black enamel beneath.

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A close view shows the metallic finish following the shaped top and outer frame. The side photograph remains visible below the edge, with the black paint separating the paper image from the gold trim.

The Curved Sides Became Frames for More Photographs

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The side panels received different black-and-white photographs, including an image of Marilyn seated and holding a glass. The photographs extend across the bowed surfaces without changing their shape.

The original cabinet now displays artwork on both sides and across the drawers, while the black finish connects the separate images.

Four Drawers Still Provide Storage for Jewelry

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The finished chest retains its four drawers, with a red interior visible when the bottom compartment is opened. Pearl necklaces rest inside, while the gold handles remain accessible across the photographic drawer fronts.

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The cream-and-gold jewelry chest became a black cabinet with one large portrait across the front and additional photographs on its sides. The restorer gave the finished piece to her sister instead of buying her another piece of jewelry.

Would you cover an old jewelry chest with a portrait like this, or keep its original painted decoration?

Images and project details courtesy of Redo It Yourself Inspirations.

The post She Bought a $25 Jewelry Chest and Cut a Marilyn Monroe Photo Into Four Pieces to Cover Its Drawers appeared first on Homedit.