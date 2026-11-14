An antique Georgian chest of drawers arrived at a furniture painter’s workshop with cracked veneer, scratched surfaces, and a worn brown finish. Four drawers, brass handles, and decorative keyhole plates remained intact. The wood needed repairs, but the painter had no plans to return it to its original appearance.

Instead of stripping the chest and applying a new wood stain, she chose a blue and cream harlequin pattern. The design would cover the drawer fronts, wrap around the sides, and give the old cabinet a finish inspired by painted antiques.

Furniture artist Olya of @olyaupcycle, based in Penzance, Cornwall, used Annie Sloan Chalk Paint, textured washes, and wax to complete the makeover. She repaired the damaged veneer and kept the original brass hardware.

Cracked Veneer and Worn Wood Covered the Original Chest

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The original cabinet had a wide projecting top, four recessed drawer fronts, and a raised wooden base. Two brass drop handles sat on each drawer, with a keyhole plate between them.

Scratches crossed the dark finish, while damaged veneer appeared along the edges and sides. Some areas had lost their smooth surface, leaving cracks that needed filling before painting.

Repairs Came Before the First Coat of Paint

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Olya cleaned the cabinet with sugar soap to remove dirt and residue. She then applied wood filler to cracked veneer and damaged sections of the frame.

Annie Sloan Old Ochre formed the base coat. Country Grey followed, applied with a stippling technique to create an uneven painted surface.

She used Coco and touches of Tyrian Plum on the top and base, adding paint with a dry brush to produce a mottled stone effect.

Blue Diamonds Replaced the Brown Drawer Fronts

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After the base coats, she marked the geometric design in pencil. Aubusson Blue filled the diamond shapes, with the pale background left between them.

Small circles of Capability Green mark the points where the diamonds meet. She applied the green paint with a sponge rather than outlining each shape with a brush.

The finished front has alternating blue and cream diamonds across all four drawers. The brass fittings interrupt the pattern without hiding the painted shapes.

Crushed Paper and Wax Created the Aged Finish

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A wash made from Coco paint and water went over the painted design. Olya pressed crushed paper onto the wet surface to leave irregular marks.

She then applied clear wax followed by dark wax. The darker wax settled into the textured paint and around the cabinet edges.

The close-up shows patches of brown and gray beneath the blue diamonds. The cream sections have an aged appearance, while brush marks remain visible across the painted surface.

Original Brass Handles Returned to the Four Drawers

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Olya cleaned the original hardware with Bar Keepers Friend instead of replacing it. All eight drawer handles and four keyhole plates went back onto the chest.

A pink tassel hangs from the upper keyhole plate. The brass fittings contrast with the painted sections and retain a detail from the cabinet’s previous appearance.

The Harlequin Design Continues Around the Sides

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The side panels received the same diamond pattern as the front. Blue shapes alternate with cream sections, with green dots positioned at their intersections.

At the front corners, the design crosses the vertical frame and meets the drawer fronts. The shapes vary in width, reflecting the freehand painting process.

The close-up also shows the mottled finish on the cabinet top and the worn effect along its projecting edge.

Before and After the Georgian Chest Makeover

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The original chest had a dark finish that concealed much of the detail in its wooden frame. The finished version brings attention to the four drawers, curved base openings, and brass hardware through contrasting paint.

One detail stands out in the comparison: the original handles remain in the same positions, but the painted diamonds change how the drawer fronts appear. The hardware no longer defines the design. The pattern does.

For another antique furniture transformation, see how a damaged Victorian dressing table received a mustard yellow finish with cream stripes.

Would you have restored the original dark wood or chosen the blue harlequin pattern?

Images and project details courtesy of @olyaupcycle.

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