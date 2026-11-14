Gray and beige sofas have occupied living rooms for years, offering neutral upholstery that works with almost any wall color or flooring. For 2027, richer shades are gaining attention, with deep blues, burnt oranges, burgundy reds, and mustard yellows giving homeowners alternatives to the neutral couches that have dominated furniture collections.

The change is already reflected in color forecasts. WGSN and Coloro named Luminous Blue their Color of the Year for 2027, while Energy Orange, Meadowland Green, and Clay feature among their key seasonal colors. These selections point toward stronger pigments and earth-inspired shades across furniture and interiors.

Sofas offer one of the largest surfaces for introducing color into a living room without repainting the walls. From velvet upholstery to brown leather, these seven colors show how furniture can define a room through its finish, shape, and contrast with surrounding materials.

1. Deep Blue Sofas

Deep blue is positioned to become one of the defining colors of 2027. Trend forecasting companies WGSN and Coloro have announced Luminous Blue as their Color of the Year for 2027, selecting a saturated blue that reflects the growing interest in stronger colors across design.

The curved velvet sofa pictured here demonstrates a darker interpretation of that direction. Its blue upholstery contrasts with a brown ottoman, black-and-white marble coffee table, and pale rug, allowing the furniture to stand out against the darker walls.

Blue also works in rooms with traditional furniture and decorative finishes. This tufted sofa sits against gold wallpaper, surrounded by dark wood, antique-inspired seating, and elaborate chandeliers, showing how saturated blue can complement both contemporary and traditional interiors.

2. Burgundy Red Sofas

Burgundy offers an alternative to brown upholstery without moving into the brighter reds associated with statement furniture. Its combination of red and purple undertones works with walnut furniture, brass finishes, patterned rugs, and cream-colored walls.

This burgundy velvet loveseat has a curved back, narrow gold legs, and a slim metallic frame beneath the seat. The saturated upholstery contrasts with the pale patterned wallpaper and wood flooring, while the gold console table repeats the metallic finish.

Unlike a red accent chair, a burgundy sofa brings the color across a larger part of the room, making it the main furniture feature without requiring matching red accessories.

3. Burnt Orange Sofas

Orange is among the colors gaining attention for 2027, with WGSN and Coloro including Energy Orange in their seasonal forecast. While their selected shade has a stronger, more vivid appearance, burnt orange offers a darker option for residential interiors.

The velvet sofa pictured here has a rust-orange finish, curved arms, and a continuous upholstered seat. Its color contrasts with the black circular coffee table and gray patterned rug, while the metallic table legs introduce another finish without competing with the upholstery.

Burnt orange works with charcoal, walnut, cream, and muted blue, making it suitable for living rooms with wood floors and dark furniture that would otherwise be paired with beige or gray seating.

4. Cognac Brown Leather Sofas

Brown remains part of the move toward earth-inspired colors, with cognac leather providing an alternative to the pale beige and taupe upholstery found in many contemporary living rooms. Its orange-brown undertones stand out against charcoal walls, black metal accents, and cream-colored textiles.

This sectional sofa has a long chaise, slim dark legs, and matching leather back cushions. Navy pillows interrupt the brown upholstery, while the dark walls and patterned rug provide contrast around the furniture.

Cognac leather also introduces a different surface from velvet or woven fabric, with grain and wear becoming part of its appearance over time.

5. Mustard Yellow Sofas

Mustard yellow offers a deeper alternative to the pale yellows used in past decorating trends. Its golden undertones pair with olive green, walnut, navy blue, and off-white, making it suitable for interiors that use natural materials and patterned finishes.

The yellow sofa in this living room has rolled arms and a low upholstered back, with blue striped cushions creating contrast against the mustard fabric. Botanical wallpaper, glass side tables, and a cream rug with black lines surround the seating area.

Rather than adding yellow through small accessories, the sofa establishes the main color of the room, leaving the walls, tables, and floor coverings to support it.

6. Coral Red Sofas

Coral red sits between orange and traditional red, offering another direction for homeowners interested in saturated upholstery. The color works with charcoal, black, ivory, and natural wood, giving it a place in living rooms with both pale and dark finishes.

This sectional uses coral upholstery across three connected seating sections, paired with white cushions and a black coffee table. Behind the sofa, dark cabinetry and charcoal walls provide a backdrop that separates the red-orange fabric from the surrounding surfaces.

Compared with burgundy, coral has stronger orange undertones and a lighter appearance, making it a different choice for rooms where a dark red sofa might dominate the furniture arrangement.

7. Deep Teal Sofas

Deep teal combines blue and green in a saturated shade that works with mustard, brown, plum, and natural wood. It offers an alternative to both navy blue and forest green, especially for homeowners who want colored upholstery without choosing a primary color.

The velvet sectional pictured here has oversized back cushions and a low seat, positioned against a purple wall with a mustard-colored accent panel. The combination places several strong colors in the same space without using beige or gray to separate them.

Teal can also be paired with cream walls, oak furniture, or brass lighting for a less color-intensive arrangement, allowing the sofa to remain the main feature.

What These Sofa Colors Mean for Living Rooms in 2027

The seven colors share an emphasis on stronger upholstery shades rather than neutral fabrics. Deep blue and teal introduce cooler colors, burgundy and coral bring red into the seating area, while burnt orange, cognac brown, and mustard yellow draw from earth-inspired palettes.

The 2027 forecasts do not mean gray and beige sofas will disappear, and not every shade shown here has received a formal Color of the Year designation. They do, however, offer different ways to bring the forecasted move toward richer colors into an existing living room without replacing every piece of furniture.

Would you replace a gray or beige sofa with deep blue, burgundy, burnt orange, or another color from this list?

The post Forget Gray and Beige Sofas: These 7 Living Room Colors Are Set to Take Over in 2027 appeared first on Homedit.