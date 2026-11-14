Beige-gray walls, dark wood flooring, and a traditional brown vanity defined this small half bathroom. The room had a rectangular mirror above an oval sink, a three-light fixture with glass shades, and a window with a cellular blind. The homeowners had left the bathroom near the bottom of their renovation list for years.

u/Princess-Peach16

Instead of covering the walls with tile, they installed vertical beadboard across the lower sections and botanical wallpaper above it. Sherwin-Williams Clary Sage gave the paneling a muted green finish, while a natural wood vanity, round mirror, and new lighting replaced the older fixtures.

The renovation was shared by Reddit user u/Princess-Peach16, who described the project as a long-awaited update. The homeowners also replaced the trim and door, while keeping the wood flooring and bathroom layout.

Beige-Gray Walls and a Dark Wood Vanity Filled the Original Bathroom

u/Princess-Peach16

The bathroom had beige-gray walls extending from the baseboards to the ceiling, with white trim around the window and door. Children’s drawings sat above the window blind, while a small metal trash can occupied the corner beside the toilet.

u/Princess-Peach16

The sink area featured a dark brown cabinet with curved doors, an oval basin, and a beige stone-look countertop. A rectangular wood-framed mirror hung beneath a three-light fixture, with dark metal hardware and a towel ring completing the arrangement.

The vanity had served the room for years, but the homeowners wanted a different cabinet style and new finishes across the walls.

Clary Sage Beadboard Replaced the Bare Lower Walls

u/Princess-Peach16

The homeowners installed vertical beadboard across the lower walls, finishing the panels with a wide horizontal trim board. The treatment continues behind the toilet, beneath the window, and around the corner beside the vanity.

Sherwin-Williams Clary Sage covers the beadboard and trim, creating a green lower section beneath the patterned wallpaper.

When asked why they selected that height, the homeowner explained that using a full sheet of beadboard would have made the paneling too tall, although they had considered it to reduce material waste.

Botanical Wallpaper Covers the Upper Half of the Bathroom

u/Princess-Peach16

Peel-and-stick wallpaper from Spoonflower covers the upper walls, with a botanical pattern featuring green leaves, flowers, and dark stems against a pale background. The wallpaper extends to the ceiling and continues around the window and doorway.

The chair rail separates the printed surface from the vertical beadboard beneath it, allowing both treatments to occupy the same walls without covering the entire room in one material.

A Natural Wood Vanity Replaced the Dark Brown Cabinet

u/Princess-Peach16

The original curved vanity was replaced with a natural wood cabinet featuring two doors, black handles, and a lower drawer. A white countertop with a rectangular undermount sink takes the place of the former beige counter and oval basin.

A round brass-framed mirror replaces the rectangular wood frame, while a black faucet and matching toilet paper holder introduce contrast against the sage green paneling.

The new three-light fixture has scalloped white shades and a brass-colored frame. The homeowner confirmed that the light came from Wayfair and the replacement vanity from Home Depot.

Before and After: Beige Walls Become Green Beadboard and Wallpaper

u/Princess-Peach16

The side-by-side comparison shows the original beige-gray walls replaced with Clary Sage beadboard and botanical wallpaper. The window remains in its original position, while the former cellular blind has been replaced with horizontal blinds.

The dark wood flooring and toilet remain, but the new wall treatment changes the appearance of the room without moving the fixtures or altering its footprint.

The homeowners completed the makeover with new trim, a replacement door, updated hardware, and a wood vanity, leaving the bathroom with two distinct wall finishes instead of the original painted surface.

For another bathroom makeover that skips wall tiles, one homeowner added picture-frame box molding and replaced a pedestal sink with a Cinnamon Oak vanity, giving the room a custom-built appearance.

Would you combine Clary Sage beadboard with botanical wallpaper in a half bathroom, or choose tile for the lower walls?

Image credits belongs to u/Princess-Peach16.

The post Instead of Tiling Their Half-Bath Walls, They Added Clary Sage Beadboard and Botanical Wallpaper appeared first on Homedit.