It starts as a faint gray shadow low on the wall, near the corner. You wipe it, and two weeks later it’s back, a little darker. You roll on a fresh coat of paint, and by the next cold snap the paint is bubbling in the same spot.

Aluminum Foil Background. Istock : Imagesbybarbara

The paint was never the problem. A damp patch is really a question with two possible answers: the water is either coming through the wall from the outside, or it’s coming out of the air inside the room. The fix for one does nothing for the other. University of Minnesota Extension notes that many homeowners see moisture on a basement wall and believe it is leaking when the real culprit is condensation. A square of aluminum foil and two days of patience can tell you which one you have.

Why a sheet of foil can tell a leak from condensation

“Aluminum foil doesn’t allow water vapor to pass through it easily, because it’s a non-porous surface,” says Michael Rubino, a mold and air quality expert with HomeCleanse. That makes the foil a barrier with two faces. Moisture pushing out of the wall gets trapped behind it. Humid air in the room does the opposite: it settles on the cool outer face of the foil, the same way water beads on a cold glass.

The idea isn’t new. The construction industry has relied on a version of it since 1983: a standard moisture check, known as ASTM D4263, tapes a sheet of clear plastic, about 18 by 18 inches, to concrete for at least 16 hours, then looks for moisture underneath.

How to read the wall in two days

Here is how to run it:

Dry it first. Pat the area and let it dry fully, so you don’t trap old water.

Pat the area and let it dry fully, so you don’t trap old water. Cover the damp area. Cut a piece of foil large enough to cover the patch and press it flat against the wall.

Cut a piece of foil large enough to cover the patch and press it flat against the wall. Seal every edge. Tape all four sides tightly. Painter’s tape is less likely to leave sticky residue on a painted wall.

Tape all four sides tightly. Painter’s tape is less likely to leave sticky residue on a painted wall. Wait 24 to 48 hours.

Check both sides. Water on the room side, with the wall dry underneath, points to condensation. Water between the foil and the wall points to moisture coming through the wall.

On bare concrete, clear plastic sheeting works the same way and lets you see the moisture without peeling it back.

If it’s condensation, the job is lowering the humidity in that room. The EPA recommends keeping indoor humidity below 60 percent, ideally between 30 and 50 percent, and insulating cold water pipes. If the water is behind the foil, check outside the house first: grading and drainage around the foundation come before any sealer on the inside wall. The same extension guide puts it bluntly: “A downspout without an extender or splash block is worse than no downspout at all.”

What the foil can’t tell you

The foil shows where the water is, not where it comes from. “A pipe could be leaking inside the wall, or water could be entering through the foundation,” Rubino says. A dry test isn’t a clean bill of health either: “a dry result doesn’t mean you’re in the clear,” he adds.

It also says nothing about mold. “You could find moisture behind the foil and have no idea whether mold has started growing inside the wall,” Rubino says. Toxicologist Alex Le Beau, of Exposure Consulting, suggests looking for bubbling or staining paint. “It will take a good amount of water to soak through the back of something,” he says.

The EPA says water-damaged areas should be dried within 24 to 48 hours to prevent mold, and that a moldy area larger than about 10 square feet may call for an experienced professional. Keep the foil and tape away from outlets and switch plates, and call a plumber if the wet spot sits along a pipe run.

Tape it up tonight, and read the wall in two days.

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